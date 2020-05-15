Typhoon evacuees in the Philippines told to practice social distancing

Residents brave rains and strong wind as they walk past uprooted trees along a highway in Can-avid town, Eastern Samar province, central Philippines on May 14, as Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall. Alren Beronio/AFP/Getty Images

People in the Philippines who have evacuated their homes to shelter from Typhoon Vongfong still need to follow social distancing in evacuation centers, according to an article in the state-run Philippine News Agency.

Typhoon Vongfong, the first named storm of the 2020 season in the Western Pacific, made landfall in the Philippines around noon local time yesterday -- forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in a country under coronavirus lockdown.

At least 200,000 people live in coastal areas near the affected area on the island of Samar in the Eastern Visayas region.

To make sure people can still adhere to social distancing, emergency evacuation centers are cutting their capacity by half. Families inside will need to huddle together to maintain safe distances from other households, and local officials will enforce these guidelines inside the centers, according to presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

The storm is now a minimal typhoon with winds of 120 kph (75 mph). It will move through the Luzon region over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The Philippines has officially recorded nearly 12,000 coronavirus cases, including at least 790 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

