China reports new local transmissions as fears rise of virus resurgence

Police officers clad in protective suits stand guard outside Jilin city's railway station in Jilin province on May 13. Stringer/AFP/Getty Images

China reported four new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, according to the country's National Health Commission.

The new cases come from Jilin province in the northeast of the country, where a recent cluster of local infections has raised fears of a second wave and prompted fresh lockdown measures.

Jilin borders both Russia and North Korea, and concerns have previously been raised over imported cases from overseas causing a renewed outbreak.

There are also 11 new asymptomatic cases nationwide, which are counted separately from symptomatic cases, the NHC said today. Two of those were imported.

That raises mainland China's total to 82,933 infections since the start of the pandemic, and 4,633 related deaths. These totals don't reflect current active cases; so far, 78,209 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital, according to the NHC.