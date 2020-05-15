Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Outcry from unions over plan to reopen England's schools in June
Britain's largest trade unions have called on the government to reconsider its plan to partially open English schools on June 1, over health and safety concerns for teachers.
The UK government currently hopes to partially reopen schools in England next month but its clash with unions over the issue has become a tense political issue in the country.
“We all want schools to re-open, but that should only happen when it is safe to do so,” the unions said in a statement.
“The government is showing a lack of understanding about the dangers of the spread of coronavirus within schools, and outwards from schools to parents, sibling and relatives, and to the wider community.”
The joint statement released on Wednesday was signed by major trade unions, including the National Education Union which describes itself as the largest education union in Europe, with more than 450,000 members.
The groups are calling for a set of principles over safety to be met including: additional resources for PPE, local autonomy to close schools with clusters of cases, a taskforce to produce statutory guidance and no increase in pupil numbers until a national test and trace scheme is implemented.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson accused the unions of “scaremongering” in parliament on Wednesday, but struck a conciliatory tone in a op-ed published in the Daily Mail newspaper on Friday.
Williamson said he had organized for union leaders to meet with the UK’s Chief Medical Officer and other experts to be briefed on the scientific advice.
“I know some teaching unions still have concerns, just as I know parents and teachers have some worries,” Williamson wrote. “I intend to carry on talking to all of them and working with them on any issues they may have.”
“All of us in education have a duty to work together to get children back to school,” he added.
Details on the reopening of schools in other parts of the UK will be decided by their devolved governments. Read more here.
How hair salons are adapting to the "new normal"
The hair salon has always been an especially intimate environment. It is a place where close contact is non-negotiable -- a hair stylist massages your scalp with the pads of their fingers; a barber leans in close to shape up your hairline.
All that stopped when the coronavirus forced salons and barbershops in many countries to close, temporarily breaking the bond between stylist and loyal client, and curtailing the camaraderie and community of many barbershops.
And as lockdowns ease around the world, salon owners and employees are returning to workplaces that have been crucially transformed.
"It's like opening a brand new salon," said colorist Maria Dowling, whose namesake salon in Dubai reopened on April 26 after a month-long shutdown. "It's the new era."
Under Dubai's rules, she is only allowed to operate with 30% of her workforce, which means a maximum of five of her 17 employees can be on the salon floor at a given time.
At Delphine Courteille's salon in Paris, which reopened on May 11, she says stylists must not only wear masks, but also protective visors. Clients must bring their own masks to appointments (two if they're coming in for a lengthy color service) or risk being turned away. Complimentary magazines and beverages -- a mainstay of high-end salons -- have been removed indefinitely.
At Chinese branches of the global salon chain Toni & Guy, clients who have recently traveled overseas must show proof of a recent medical report.
Read the full story here.
Germany enters recession as economy shrinks 2.2% in first quarter of 2020
Germany is in recession after its economy saw two consecutive quarters of negative growth.
The country's GDP shrank 2.2% in the first quarter of 2020, the German economy's worst performance since the financial crisis.
Growth for the fourth quarter of 2019 was also downgraded to -0.1%.
At a press briefing on Friday, Federal Statistics Office official Albert Braakmann warned that the country's economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic is expected to accelerate in the current quarter.
Most forecasts predict the economy contracting by about 10% in the second quarter of 2020, although Braakmann said the final result will depend on how coronavirus restrictions are eased.
US House to vote on $3 trillion aid package and historic rules change to allow remote voting
The United States House of Representatives will vote on Friday on a $3 trillion Covid-19 aid package and a historic rules change to allow lawmakers to vote remotely during the pandemic.
The legislation, which provides funding for state and local governments, coronavirus testing, and a new round of direct payments to Americans, sets up an immediate clash with the Senate, where Republican leaders have said another round of emergency funding is not yet needed.
The partisan debate: The legislation, which reflects Democratic priorities and was not a product of bipartisan negotiations, would stand as the largest relief package in US history.
House Republican leaders have voiced opposition to both the relief package and the rules change for remote voting. House Democrats' leaders have expressed confidence that both measures will pass the House on Friday. The relief package is not expected to be taken up by the Senate, however, due to Republican opposition.
What's in the stimulus package?
- Nearly $1 trillion for state and local governments
- A $200 billion fund for essential worker hazard pay
- $75 billion for Covid-19 testing, tracing and isolation efforts
- Direct payments to Americans of up to $6,000 per household
Democrats are also pushing for temporary remote voting: This would authorize temporary implementation of remote voting by proxy in the event of a public health emergency due to the coronavirus. It also allows for remote committee proceedings during the pandemic.
Once enacted, the authorization for remote voting and remote committee work would remain in place for a 45-day period, after which it could be extended if the public health emergency persists.
Read more here.
Spanish island says Germans may be able to visit in June
Spain's Mallorca island in the Mediterranean plans to welcome a limited number of Germans and other travelers in late June in a "pilot project" to restart tourism that has been halted due to coronavirus, Francina Armengol, the Regional President of the Balearic Islands said Thursday.
The plan would have the large German tour operator TUI fly in Germans or others from European countries or regions that, like Mallorca, have low infection rates, Armengol told CNN and other journalists on a video call.
"We are ready to do the pilot project at the end of June, so that groups can come assured of health safety," Armengol said, speaking from Palma de Mallorca, the island's capital. "We have to learn how to live with Covid-19 and how to do that safely."
In Germany, TUI confirmed that it sees renewed tourism in Mallorca and beyond.
"We are in constructive talks with a number of local governments where we believe there may be summer holidays," Martin Riecken, TUI's Head of Communications, told CNN by phone. "We don't believe that Spain as a whole, but the Balearics, also the Canary Islands, with low infection rates, where local governments have made good progress."
TUI, he added, is also in talks with tourist destinations in Greece, Cyprus, Croatia and Bulgaria.
The restart of tourism will depend on national governments re-opening borders and lifting 14-day mandatory quarantines for travelers, where they are in effect, Riecken said.
Spain has announced mandatory 14-day quarantines for all international travelers to the country, starting May 15, and the rule will last through Spain's state of emergency.
Read more here.
China says Wuhan needs citywide testing so schools and work can resume
Chinese health officials said Friday that citywide testing is needed in Wuhan to identify the scope of the local outbreak there and allow work, school, and business to resume.
Eleven new asymptomatic cases were found in Wuhan today, according to city health officials. The city of 11 million people, capital of Hubei province in central China, is considered ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic.
“The main purpose is to further identify the scope of the epidemic, initiate searching efforts, strengthen detection and inspection,” said Vice Minister Zeng Yixin of the National Health Commission on Friday.
He added that expanding the scope of testing would also promote the “comprehensive recovery of social, economic and living order.”
Officials in Wuhan have already started testing residents, but other cities can also “adjust testing strategies and the scope of testing based on local needs and testing capabilities,” he said.
Fears of a second wave: Zeng’s comments come after China's National Health Commission said yesterday that the country needs to expand coronavirus testing to prevent a resurgence in cases.
After several new local transmissions were detected in Wuhan, officials there said they would test every resident within 10 days.
Russia reports more than 10,000 new cases
Russia reported 10,598 new cases of coronavirus on Friday from the past 24 hours, as the country struggles to rein in the pandemic.
It has consistently reported more than 10,000 new cases a day for the past two weeks, only dipping below once in the past 13 days -- and, even then, only by a small margin. It reported 9,974 new cases yesterday.
Friday's numbers bring the nationwide total to 262,843 confirmed cases, according to Russian officials.
Only the United States has reported more coronavirus cases than Russia, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The US has recorded more than 1.4 million cases
The United States has recorded at least 1,417,889 cases of coronavirus and 85,906 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
CNN's live tracker of US cases is updated every 15 minutes. Check it out here.
Germany's virus reproduction rate falls
Germany’s coronavirus reproduction rate has fallen to 0.75, according to the country’s disease and control center -- a small but hopeful decrease.
It had previously been 0.81, according to the Robert Koch Institute.
The reproduction rate, also known as the R-value, indicates how much the virus is spreading; an R-value of 1 means each infected person is transmitting it to one other person.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly warned that if the number rises above 1, the country's health system would eventually be overwhelmed.
The Robert Koch Institute says a total of 3.1 million coronavirus tests have been carried out in Germany since the outbreak began.
The country has reported 174,478 cases and 7,884 related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. But this doesn't reflect the total number of active cases; at least 151,700 people have recovered from the virus, according to the institute.