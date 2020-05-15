Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Pakistan's civil aviation ministry announced that it will allow limited domestic flights to operate from May 16, after a two-month long suspension.

The decision was made “in view of the difficulties faced by passengers in traveling between cities in Pakistan," the ministry said.

The country's international flights will remain suspended through Sunday May 31.

Social distancing measures will apply on the domestic flights. Aircraft will be disinfected prior to boarding, at least one vacant seat will be left between passengers and wearing masks will be compulsory, the ministry said in a press release.

Pakistan started a phased reopening of the country on May 9.

There are 37,218 coronavirus cases in the country, with 803 people dead, according to Pakistan's health ministry.