Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Pakistan extends suspension of international flights, but restarts limited domestic services
Pakistan's civil aviation ministry announced that it will allow limited domestic flights to operate from May 16, after a two-month long suspension.
The decision was made “in view of the difficulties faced by passengers in traveling between cities in Pakistan," the ministry said.
The country's international flights will remain suspended through Sunday May 31.
Social distancing measures will apply on the domestic flights. Aircraft will be disinfected prior to boarding, at least one vacant seat will be left between passengers and wearing masks will be compulsory, the ministry said in a press release.
Pakistan started a phased reopening of the country on May 9.
There are 37,218 coronavirus cases in the country, with 803 people dead, according to Pakistan's health ministry.
At least 153 cases linked to nightclub cluster in South Korea
At least 153 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been linked to the Itaewon nightclub cluster in the South Korean capital of Seoul, according to the country's Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC).
So far, about 46,000 tests have been conducted in relation to the cluster in the Itaewon district, KCDC Director Jung Eun-kyeong said Friday. An estimated 5,500 people visited the five affected nightclubs and around 4,300 of those have been tested.
Some of the clubs are frequented by members of South Korea's gay community, a detail which has led to an outpouring of hate speech towards the country's already-embattled LGBTQ population.
Germany plans to ease quarantine for some travelers
Germany will ease quarantine restrictions for incoming travelers from the EU, the Schengen passport-free zone and the UK, the country's interior ministry announced at a Friday press briefing.
Ministry spokesperson Björn Grünewälder said Germany would only ask travelers to go into quarantine if they arrive from countries with elevated numbers of infections.
A two-week mandatory quarantine still applies to arriving visitors from countries outside the EU.
Interior minister Horst Seehofer announced earlier this week that Germany had “set the clear goal of free travel in Europe by mid-June” and would start easing border controls this week.
The country's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has also raised the topic of travel restrictions, calling for a dialogue with his European counterparts to discuss how the limits can be eased for popular holiday destinations.
Germany's foreign ministry has invited representatives from Spain, Italy, Austria, Greece, Croatia, Portugal, Malta, Slovenia, Cyprus and Bulgaria to a video conference on the topic on Monday. The goal of the meeting is to coordinate the opening of borders for tourists.
But Maas has already warned that travelers cannot expect to take holidays as normal this summer.
Germany has extended its worldwide global travel warning until at least June 14.
It's just past 1 p.m. in London and 8 a.m. in New York. Here's what you may have missed
- Germany enters recession: The country's economy shrunk by 2.2% in the first quarter of 2020, its worst performance since the financial crisis. Growth for the final quarter of 2019 was also downgraded to -0.1%.
- Russia reports more than 10,000 new cases: The country reported 10,598 new coronavirus infections on Friday from the past 24 hours, as the country struggles to rein in the pandemic. Only the US has more cases globally, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- China calls for stable ties with US: Beijing has said it wants to maintain bilateral ties after US President Donald Trump heavily criticized the country on Thursday.
- Union outcry as UK plans to reopen schools: The British government hopes to partially reopen schools in England from June 1 but has clashed with trade unions over health concerns for teachers.
French vaccine company says CEO's comments about prioritizing US market were "misinterpreted"
French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has said comments made by its CEO Paul Hudson indicating the US market could be prioritized for a Covid-19 vaccine were “misinterpreted”.
The company previously said its cooperation with the US’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) would allow it to initiate production as soon as possible. Sanofi added that it was exploring similar opportunities within Europe.
French President Emmanuel Macron summoned Hudson to a meeting on Tuesday to discuss his concerns.
The words of Paul Hudson were misinterpreted," Sanofi spokesman Jean-Baptiste Froville said in a statement Friday.
"The pre-order priority granted to the United States government only concerns the phase of production of the vaccine in the United States. Our goal is to produce this vaccine as soon as possible at all of our sites."
“The production of a vaccine with speed and in large quantity is a capital intensive operation that can only be financed with help of state funds. This is what happened in the United States, where we signed an agreement with the BARDA in February, covering funding of several hundred million dollars," he said.
Froville said that while there is no equivalent to BARDA outside the US, discussions in Europe -- with the European Union and a number of its members, including France -- were progressing.
"We're actually talking about a vaccine that doesn't exist. It usually takes ten years to research, develop and manufacture a vaccine. With the Covid-19, the goal is to be able to do it all in 18-24 months. This involves taking a financial risk, consisting of starting production before the end of the development phase, so before we know if the vaccine is even effective. This risk must be shared with countries,” he added.
“It would be unacceptable for Sanofi to reserve its Covid-19 vaccine as a priority, if it were to find one, to one country or another for financial reason,” France's Deputy Finance Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said Thursday.
More than 27% of care home deaths in England and Wales were caused by coronavirus
More than a quarter of all care home resident deaths recorded in England and Wales during March and April were caused by coronavirus, according to official data released Friday.
Between March 2 and May 1, Covid-19 was a cause for 27.3% of total deaths in English and Welsh care homes, according to the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS).
While it was the leading cause of death among male care home residents during this period, accounting for 30.3% of deaths, it was the second leading cause of death in female residents, at 23.5% of fatalities.
ONS added that in the days up to Tuesday May 12, a higher proportion of care home deaths were due to coronavirus, at 40% of all deaths “in the most recent days.”
The UK government has been widely criticized over the spread of the disease in the country's care homes.
“I don’t deny that what is happening in care homes is absolutely terrible. It’s a huge challenge, but we are trying to put as much support as we can around care homes," UK Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC Radio on Thursday.
CNN reported on Thursday that a study from academics at LSE’s Care Policy and Evaluation Centre suggested the actual coronavirus death toll among care home residents in England and Wales could be over 22,000, based on calculations of excess deaths.
The study found that official data on deaths in care homes directly attributed to coronavirus underestimates the impact of the pandemic, as the data does “not take account of indirect mortality effects of the pandemic and/or because of problems with the identification of the disease as the cause of death.”
China calls for stable bilateral ties with US after Trump criticizes Beijing
China has called for stable bilateral ties to be maintained between Beijing and Washington after US President Donald Trump heavily criticized the country on Thursday.
"Maintaining stable development of bilateral ties serves the fundamental interests of both the Chinese and US people and is also conducive to world peace and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said.
"Now China and the US should continue to enhance our cooperation against the novel coronavirus to defeat the virus as soon as possible and to treat patients and resume the economic development and production, but doing this also calls for the cooperation on the US side.”
Trump has repeatedly attacked China as coronavirus cases rise in the US.
The US has also increased military pressure on China over the last few weeks, amid increased tensions over the South China Sea and Washington has accused Beijing of seeking to leverage the coronavirus pandemic to extend its sphere of influence in the region.
Outcry from unions over plan to reopen England's schools in June
Britain's largest trade unions have called on the government to reconsider its plan to partially open English schools on June 1, over health and safety concerns for teachers.
The UK government currently hopes to partially reopen schools in England next month but its clash with unions over the issue has become a tense political issue in the country.
“We all want schools to re-open, but that should only happen when it is safe to do so,” the unions said in a statement.
“The government is showing a lack of understanding about the dangers of the spread of coronavirus within schools, and outwards from schools to parents, sibling and relatives, and to the wider community.”
The joint statement released on Wednesday was signed by major trade unions, including the National Education Union which describes itself as the largest education union in Europe, with more than 450,000 members.
The groups are calling for a set of principles over safety to be met including: additional resources for PPE, local autonomy to close schools with clusters of cases, a taskforce to produce statutory guidance and no increase in pupil numbers until a national test and trace scheme is implemented.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson accused the unions of “scaremongering” in parliament on Wednesday, but struck a conciliatory tone in a op-ed published in the Daily Mail newspaper on Friday.
Williamson said he had organized for union leaders to meet with the UK’s Chief Medical Officer and other experts to be briefed on the scientific advice.
“I know some teaching unions still have concerns, just as I know parents and teachers have some worries,” Williamson wrote. “I intend to carry on talking to all of them and working with them on any issues they may have.”
“All of us in education have a duty to work together to get children back to school,” he added.
Details on the reopening of schools in other parts of the UK will be decided by their devolved governments. Read more here.
How hair salons are adapting to the "new normal"
The hair salon has always been an especially intimate environment. It is a place where close contact is non-negotiable -- a hair stylist massages your scalp with the pads of their fingers; a barber leans in close to shape up your hairline.
All that stopped when the coronavirus forced salons and barbershops in many countries to close, temporarily breaking the bond between stylist and loyal client, and curtailing the camaraderie and community of many barbershops.
And as lockdowns ease around the world, salon owners and employees are returning to workplaces that have been crucially transformed.
"It's like opening a brand new salon," said colorist Maria Dowling, whose namesake salon in Dubai reopened on April 26 after a month-long shutdown. "It's the new era."
Under Dubai's rules, she is only allowed to operate with 30% of her workforce, which means a maximum of five of her 17 employees can be on the salon floor at a given time.
At Delphine Courteille's salon in Paris, which reopened on May 11, she says stylists must not only wear masks, but also protective visors. Clients must bring their own masks to appointments (two if they're coming in for a lengthy color service) or risk being turned away. Complimentary magazines and beverages -- a mainstay of high-end salons -- have been removed indefinitely.
At Chinese branches of the global salon chain Toni & Guy, clients who have recently traveled overseas must show proof of a recent medical report.
Read the full story here.