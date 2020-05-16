Air Canada is reducing its workforce by up to 60%

A passenger wheels her luggage at Toronto Pearson International Airport on April 1. Cole Burston/Getty Images

Air Canada will be significantly downsizing its operation, including reducing its workforce by 50% to 60%, the airline said in a statement.

“COVID-19 has forced us to reduce our schedule by 95% and, based on every indicator we have, our normal traffic levels will not be returning anytime soon. Our current workforce supports an operation transporting 51 million customers a year with 1,500 flights a day and 258 aircraft. With current realities, this is simply not sustainable going forward,” the airline said.

Air Canada said it is taking these measures to conserve cash and to resize its business to fit the level of anticipated traffic in the mid- to longer-term, while positioning itself to rebuild once business returns.

“We are working with our unions to implement these measures in accordance with our collective agreements,” the airline said.