Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Air Canada is reducing its workforce by up to 60%
Air Canada will be significantly downsizing its operation, including reducing its workforce by 50% to 60%, the airline said in a statement.
“COVID-19 has forced us to reduce our schedule by 95% and, based on every indicator we have, our normal traffic levels will not be returning anytime soon. Our current workforce supports an operation transporting 51 million customers a year with 1,500 flights a day and 258 aircraft. With current realities, this is simply not sustainable going forward,” the airline said.
Air Canada said it is taking these measures to conserve cash and to resize its business to fit the level of anticipated traffic in the mid- to longer-term, while positioning itself to rebuild once business returns.
“We are working with our unions to implement these measures in accordance with our collective agreements,” the airline said.
CDC director forecasts 100,000 US coronavirus deaths by June 1
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, said the department's forecasting models predict deaths from Covid-19 exceeding 100,000 by June 1.
He tweeted: “CDC tracks 12 different forecasting models of possible #COVID19 deaths in the US. As of May 11, all forecast an increase in deaths in the coming weeks and a cumulative total exceeding 100,000 by June 1.”
His tweet comes after researchers at the University of Washington revised the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model on Tuesday — often cited by the White House — upward to 147,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by August 4.
As of 8:40 p.m. ET on Friday, Johns Hopkins University counts 87,493 coronavirus deaths in the United States.
Spain eases restrictions for almost 70% of its population
As part of the de-escalation process in Spain, 70% of the population will now have fewer restrictions under phase one.
The other 30% of the population -- mainly in and around Spain’s two largest cities of Madrid and Barcelona -- remain on phase zero, but with some relief measures, Health Minister Salvador Illa said during a televised news conference on Friday.
Before the latest changes, just over half of Spain's population already was on phase one starting May 11.
Illa and the director for Health Emergencies, Dr. Fernando Simón, explained that the Madrid region, which includes the Spanish capital and surrounding cities, will remain at phase zero as a precaution despite improvements in reducing coronavirus cases, and quickly detecting new ones.
“It's a region (Madrid) that has a mobility situation and characteristics of connection with the rest of Spain and Europe with flights and international connections that is a very particular situation we have to take into account," Simón said.
Italy's Lombardy region to reopen restaurants and shops on Monday
Italy’s worst-hit coronavirus hotspot, Lombardy, will begin the process of reopening shops, restaurants and hair salons on Monday, the region’s governor said Friday.
According to government data, the northern Italian region has so far recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases across the country. At least 34,242 active cases were reported Friday.
The announcement comes after a meeting between Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Minister of Regional Affairs Francesco Boccia and Italy’s regional governors, in which the politicians agreed to allow local authorities to ease national confinement measures.
In a statement to CNN, Boccia affirmed that regional authorities will have the freedom to decide whether they wish to begin the process of reopening, or if they will continue to impose confinement measures.
If regional leaders decide to relax additional restrictive measures, they will be required to communicate their actions to the central government, Boccia added.
Men, blacks and the poor most likely to catch coronavirus, study shows
Older men, people who live in densely populated but deprived areas, who are obese and who have chronic kidney disease, are more likely not only to develop serious illness from the coronavirus, but to catch it in the first place, British researchers reported Friday.
Their detailed look at people who sought coronavirus tests from all over England turned up some surprises. People living in larger households were less likely to test positive, but blacks were disproportionately likely to be diagnosed with the virus, the team reported in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
“In our sample, we found increasing age, male sex, increasing deprivation, urban location, and black ethnicity were associated with increased odds of a positive SARS-CoV-2 test,” Simon de Lusignan, from the University of Oxford, and colleagues wrote. “Chronic kidney disease and increased BMI (a sign of obesity) were the only clinical factors independently associated with a positive test.”
The team analyzed data from 587 people with positive results and 3,215 with negative results, collected by physicians across England. They found 18% of people ages 40 to 64 tested positive, compared to 4.6% of children age 17 and younger. Men were somewhat more likely than women to test positive.
And people living in poorer areas were more likely to be infected. “Of 668 people in the most deprived areas, 29.5% tested positive, compared with 7.7% in the least deprived areas,” the researchers wrote.
“People in urban areas were more at risk than those in rural areas. Of 1,816 people tested in urban areas, 26.2% tested positive, while in rural areas 5.6% tested positive.”
One surprise: Smokers were less likely to test positive. The researchers don’t think smoking protects people from infection, however.
“Smokers are more likely to have a cough, meaning they might also be more likely to be tested for SARS-CoV-2 than non-smokers, even if they are SARS-CoV-2 negative,” they wrote. “ This more frequent testing could increase the proportion of smokers with negative SARS-CoV-2 results in our sample, which would bias our results. However, the proportion of smokers in our study was low.”