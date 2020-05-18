Europeans enjoy weekend of sun as coronavirus restrictions ease

Images show people enjoying the sun in parks and beaches in many European countries over the weekend, as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease.

In France, people sat in front of the Eiffel Tower and gathered on the grass at the Vincennes woods on the first weekend after lockdown measures were loosened on May 11.

People sit on the Champs de Mars at sunset in front of the Eiffel Tower, on May 17, in Paris. Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

In Germany, a group of people joined a yoga class in Berlin's Tempelhofer Feld on the first weekend people were allowed to gather in groups of eight people to practice sports, according to Getty Images.

Group of "Yoga on the move" class participants practice Yoga in Tempelhofer Feld on May 17 in Berlin. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

In Greece, people flocked to public beaches after many were reopened to the public. Social distancing measures required all shade umbrellas to be planted at least 4 meters (13 feet) apart, and a maximum 40 beachgoers allowed in every 1,000 square meters (10,700 square feet) of beach.

Beachgoers enjoy the sun and sea at public beach during the official reopening of beaches to the public on May 16 in Varkiza, Greece. Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

In the UK, queues of cars could be seen parked near natural beauty spots as people were allowed to spend more time outside and drive longer distances. Officials had warned against flocking to parks and beaches.