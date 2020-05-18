Norway prime minister's message to travelers: If you don't have a work reason to come, we'll send you back

Prime Minister Erna Solberg

Travelers arriving in Norway without a business reason to come will be sent back, the country’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg told CNN’s Hala Gorani on Monday.

“We’re discouraging people to leave Norway… If you don’t have a work reason to come to Norway, you will be sent back when you arrive to Norway these days,” she said.

Any decision to lift travel restrictions depends on how the coronavirus outbreak is developing and concerns around importing new cases, she said.

Solberg said Norway is “so in control of the infections” that future localized outbreaks will be handled with intensive testing and “specialized lockdowns.”

She said the country’s economic situation was serious.

“We have never been after the second World War in a situation like this in Norway,” Solberg said. She estimated the country faces a 4% GDP fall, but pointed to small businesses reopening as a positive sign.

She acknowledged that low oil prices hurt an oil-producing country like Norway.

While backing national and international investigations into the outbreak, Solberg said, “We should have an open mind on this, not targeting persons or singular organizations.”