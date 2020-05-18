Coronavirus pandemic: updates from around the world
Norway prime minister's message to travelers: If you don't have a work reason to come, we'll send you back
Travelers arriving in Norway without a business reason to come will be sent back, the country’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg told CNN’s Hala Gorani on Monday.
“We’re discouraging people to leave Norway… If you don’t have a work reason to come to Norway, you will be sent back when you arrive to Norway these days,” she said.
Any decision to lift travel restrictions depends on how the coronavirus outbreak is developing and concerns around importing new cases, she said.
Solberg said Norway is “so in control of the infections” that future localized outbreaks will be handled with intensive testing and “specialized lockdowns.”
She said the country’s economic situation was serious.
“We have never been after the second World War in a situation like this in Norway,” Solberg said. She estimated the country faces a 4% GDP fall, but pointed to small businesses reopening as a positive sign.
She acknowledged that low oil prices hurt an oil-producing country like Norway.
While backing national and international investigations into the outbreak, Solberg said, “We should have an open mind on this, not targeting persons or singular organizations.”
Spain coronavirus mortality rates fall sharply since peak of pandemic, top health official says
The number of daily deaths due to coronavirus in Spain fell to 59 on Sunday, the lowest daily figure since March 16, according to data reported by the Spanish Health Ministry on Monday.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Spain stands at 27,709.
Of the total cases, the number of health workers infected is 51,090, representing 22% of all Covid-19 infections in the country, according to the Health Ministry.
The mortality rate is significantly declining, from 11% at the height of the epidemic at the end of March, to 2% at the beginning of May, Dr. Fernando Simón, the country’s Director of the Center for Health Emergencies, said at a briefing Monday.
Simón said the government has instituted a new system for reporting Covid-19 cases, allowing for detection and treatment much more quickly.
This has cut the time between a person showing symptoms to being diagnosed with the virus down to 4 days, from between 7 to 17 days previously.
UK defends decision to wait months before adding smell to list of potential coronavirus symptoms
The deputy chief medical adviser for England on Monday defended the government’s decision not to add loss of the sense of smell to the list of possible symptoms of coronavirus until today.
“Anosmia has been recognized for some time now as a possible symptom of Covid-19,” Jonathan Van-Tam said, using the medical term for loss of the sense of smell.
But he said it was not the only possible symptom, and “very rarely” appeared on its own as an early warning of the virus.
“What we had to do was do some very careful analysis behind the scenes” of which symptoms beyond fever and cough were “useful or important to add” to the list, Van-Tam said.
“That’s why we have taken our time in this country, because we wanted to do that again painstaking and very careful analysis before we jumped to any conclusions,” he said.
"And even if it was barn-door obvious that anosmia was part of this, we wanted to be sure that adding it to cough and fever — as opposed to just listing it, adding it in formally in to our definition — was the right thing to do,” Van-Tam added.
The government added the symptom today.
Challenged by a reporter to say how many cases of coronavirus were missed as a result of not listing the condition as a symptom earlier, Van-Tam said, “I don’t have those figures to my fingertips,” but added that Public Health England data on the first several hundred confirmed cases in the country showed 0.44% reported loss of sense of smell on its own as a symptom.
Italy records lowest daily increase in coronavirus deaths since beginning of lockdown
A total of 99 people died in Italy due to coronavirus in the past day – the lowest daily increase recorded since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown on March 9, the national Civil Protection Agency said Monday.
At least 32,007 coronavirus patients have died in the country so far, the agency said, adding that there are currently 66,553 active cases of coronavirus across Italy – down by 1,798 since Sunday.
Bars, restaurants, retail stores, hairdressers and museums reopened Monday in most Italian regions after nearly 10 weeks of lockdown.
Merkel and Macron unveil coronavirus recovery plan for EU
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a new Franco-German fund worth 500 billion euros as part of the European Union’s coronavirus recovery plan.
Speaking during a joint video conference today, Merkel confirmed that the European Commission will borrow money to boost the European economy, which has been severely weakened by emergency measures implemented to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
“To support a sustainable recovery that restores and enhances growth in the EU, Germany and France support an ambitious, temporary and targeted recovery fund,” Merkel said.
“The recovery fund of 500 billion euro will provide EU budgetary expenditure for the most affected sectors and regions,” she added.
Macron joined Merkel on the video conference and noted that the new stimulus fund would be backed by the European Central Bank on the financial market.
"These 500 billion euros will have to be repaid,” Macron said, but “not by the beneficiaries” he added.
The French president also mentioned the need to "reduce our dependence on the outside in strategic sectors” and “better fight against predatory investments from other powers.”
UK adds 160 new coronavirus deaths
The UK recorded 160 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total deaths to 34,796 as of Sunday evening local time, the British government announced Monday.
More than 246,000 have tested positive so far, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, loss of sense of smell or taste has been added to the official list of coronavirus symptoms in the UK, the government agency said Monday.
Up to 70,000 cases could have been undiagnosed: The announcement comes after the head of the UK’s coronavirus symptom app, Tim Spector, criticized the government’s failure to expand their list of symptoms. Spector estimated that an additional 50,000 to 70,000 cases in the UK have gone undiagnosed due to the lack of recognition of other symptoms such as loss of or changes in a person's sense of smell or taste.
Iran says it has been "hit hard" by coronavirus but has flattened the curve
Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki acknowledged his country is suffering badly because of the coronavirus pandemic, speaking at the World Health Organization’s virtual 73rd World Health Assembly.
“My country has been hit hard by the outbreak,” Namaki said, “however we have managed to flatten the curve.”
“I would like to underline the critical importance of global solidarity to overcome the pandemic and ensure timely access to medicines and vaccines," Namaki said, adding, "The year 2020 is the year of nurses and midwives. We would like to commend all frontline health workers.”
Iran has so far recorded at least 122,492 coronavirus cases and 7,057 deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
Australia: Leaders must investigate and determine if WHO's powers need to be stronger
Australia may support new powers for the World Health Organization in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Greg Hunt said at the World Health Organization’s virtual 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA).
He urged the international community to “learn lessons” to determine whether the WHO’s mandate and powers need to be strengthened.
He stated that Australia supports an impartial and comprehensive review into the global response to the outbreak.
Meanwhile, speaking at the virtual assembly, UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK supports an inquiry into the global response to coronavirus “at the appropriate point."
“For now we must all remain focussed on the fight against the virus, and of course a vaccine will be our best weapon in this fight,” Hancock said.
Some background: More than 100 countries have proposed a draft resolution calling for an independent “evaluation” into the coronavirus pandemic.
The motion comes with international support from countries such as India, New Zealand, Russian Federation, the European Union and its member states, as well as the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. The United States is not one of the signatories.
The draft does not specifically mention China or Beijing, but China has been facing mounting international scrutiny for its initial handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Italian PM Conte says next few months will be “very hard” as the country starts to reopen
The next few months will be “very hard” but “we will do everything we can to help everyone”, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a letter to Italians published Monday in the daily newspaper Leggo.
On Monday, in most Italian regions bars, restaurants, retail stores, hairdressers and museums reopened after nearly 10 weeks of lockdown, as the badly hit European country entered the so-called "Phase 2" of its coronavirus restrictions.
“The country is starting up again, in a prudent and orderly way, following the indications of the government. One step at a time, with caution and attention, to avoid falling and going backwards. Italy will start running (again),” Conte said in the letter, while reinforcing the safety measures that came into force Monday.
Such measures include social distancing and the use of masks in public spaces and on public transportation.
“We are facing the toughest test since the post-war period. The government is fully aware of this. We are doing everything we can to meet everyone's needs even faster,” Conte added, referring to the economic stimulus package on which the government is working on to support workers and companies affected by the coronavirus crisis.
Gyms and sport centres will be allowed to reopen from May 25, while from June 3 people will be permitted to travel outside their region of residence.
On Saturday, the prime minister announced that if the number of coronavirus cases keep decreasing, the government will allow people to enter Italy from abroad starting June 3.
Each Italian region will be able to decide whether to extend or restrict such measures, based on the assessments of the epidemiological data of their territories, the government said in a statement Saturday.