Coronavirus pandemic: updates from around the world
180 people exposed to virus at church service
A person who later learned they were positive for Covid-19 attended a California religious service on Mother's Day -- May 10 -- exposing 180 other people to the coronavirus, according to local health officials.
The individual got a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 the day after the service and is now in isolation at home, Butte County Public Health said in a statement on Friday.
People who attended the service have been notified about their exposure and received instructions from health officials to self-quarantine, the statement said. Officials are working to get testing for everyone who was in attendance.
China reports 7 new coronavirus cases
China reported seven new cases of novel coronavirus and no new deaths on Sunday, according to the country's National Health Commission.
The new infections include four imported cases in Inner Mongolia and three local cases -- two from Jilin province and one from Shanghai.
The total number of confirmed cases in China stands at 82,954, with 82 active cases, according to the NHC.
A further 18 new asymptomatic cases were also reported on Sunday. Some 4,970 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation.
A total of 78,238 confirmed patients have recovered and been discharged so far.
The official death toll in mainland China is 4,634.
Nearly half of UK doctors fear for their health, Royal College of Physicians survey says
Nearly half of the doctors in the United Kingdom working during the coronavirus pandemic fear for their health, according to a new survey by the Royal College of Physicians.
The survey found 48% of the 1,582 respondents reported feeling concerned or very concerned for their health.
This figure rose to 76% among doctors from black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.
The results, released on Monday, come amid ongoing issues surrounding the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the UK.
US coronavirus death toll approaches 90,000
At least 1,486,376 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the United States, including 89,550 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Over 5,400 NYPD members have returned to work after recovering from Covid-19
As of Sunday, 5,457 members of the New York Police Department have returned to work full time after recovering from coronavirus, according to the daily NYPD coronavirus report.
In total, 5,648 NYPD members have tested positive for coronavirus. About 149 members (111 uniformed and 38 civilian) are still out sick with the virus, the NYPD said.
On Sunday, 1,045 uniformed members were out sick, accounting for about 2.9% of the NYPD’s uniformed workforce.
As far as enforcing social distancing, the NYPD said there were seven summonses issued Saturday.
Officers continue to visit restaurants, bars, supermarkets, salons and public spaces to remind individuals of the ban on congregating in public spaces and to practice social distancing, according to the NYPD.
South Africa reports largest single-day spike in cases
South Africa saw its highest single-day jump of reported coronavirus cases on Sunday with an increase of 1,160 infections, according to the country's National Department of Health.
That brings the total number of cases to 15,515, with the Western Cape province accounting for nearly 60% of the national figures.
Italy must "remain prudent" as country prepares to ease lockdown, health minister says
Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza has called on citizens to “remain prudent” as the country prepares to relax its coronavirus lockdown on Monday, warning that the “hard part” will begin tomorrow.
“Tomorrow there will be many more people out and so there will be a higher possibility of crossing paths with someone ... tomorrow, the behaviors we have learned will be more necessary than before because there will be greater occasion for contagion,” Speranza said on Sunday. “The virus is still not defeated. It’s not present like it was weeks ago, but it’s still here, so we must remain prudent.”
Speaking during a televised interview on the eve of Italy’s reopening, Speranza acknowledged that while he had been reluctant to reopen the country too quickly, Italy’s economy and society “need to relaunch again” after 10 weeks of confinement.
Additionally, Speranza announced that the Italian government will increase its intensive care capacity by 115%, investing more than 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in creating more than 11,000 ICU beds.