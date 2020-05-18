Coronavirus pandemic: updates from around the world

A person who later learned they were positive for Covid-19 attended a California religious service on Mother's Day -- May 10 -- exposing 180 other people to the coronavirus, according to local health officials.

The individual got a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 the day after the service and is now in isolation at home, Butte County Public Health said in a statement on Friday.

People who attended the service have been notified about their exposure and received instructions from health officials to self-quarantine, the statement said. Officials are working to get testing for everyone who was in attendance.

