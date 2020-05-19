Northeastern Chinese city tightens lockdown restrictions

A medical worker collects sample for Covid-19 testing at the Tongji community in Shulan, China on May 17. Zhang Nan/Xinhua/AP

The city of Shulan in northeastern China has tightened its lockdown measures after reporting a number of locally transmitted coronavirus cases over the past week.

Under the new rules, only one person from each household will be allowed to leave their home once every two days to purchase necessities, according to a statement released Monday by the Jilin provincial government, which administers Shulan.

Each outing is limited to two hours.

The notice added that communities with confirmed or suspected cases will be locked down, and no one will allowed to leave. Authorities say they will deliver necessities to those households.

Last week, the local government banned public gatherings and closed all entertainment venues in the city, while outbound train services were suspended.

Shulan is in Jilin province, which borders Russia and North Korea. On Tuesday, Jilin province reported two new coronavirus cases.