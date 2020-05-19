Germany's coronavirus death toll surpasses 8,000

Gertrud Schop, 60, lights candles in the shape of a cross for Germany's deceased victims of Covid-19 on her property in Zella-Mehlis, Germany, on April 17. Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

More than 8,000 people have now died of Covid-19 in Germany, according to the country's center for disease control.

Data released Tuesday showed 72 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 8,007, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

The institute also recorded an increase of 513 new infections, taking the total number of cases in the country to more than 175,000.

Bavaria, Germany’s largest federal state, remains the worst hit area, with 26% of Covid-19 infections in the country and 29% of the overall death tally.

On Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a new Franco-German fund worth 500 billion EUR as part of the European Union’s coronavirus recovery plan.