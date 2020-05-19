Qantas announces new flight rules as it prepares for travel restrictions to ease

Passengers check in for a Qantas flight at Adelaide Airport on April 1, in Adelaide, Australia. Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Australia's Qantas group released new guidelines for passengers traveling onboard its planes, in preparation for eased travel restrictions, according to a statement on Tuesday.

From June 12, passengers check in will be contactless, while hand sanitizer will be provided at check-in and departure gates.

While onboard, passengers will be provided with face masks. The statement says wearing a mask is not mandatory -- just recommended to give everyone peace of mind.

Passengers will board and disembark in sequences to minimize crowding. They will also be provided with sanitizing wipes to use in flight.