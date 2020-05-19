Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Qantas announces new flight rules as it prepares for travel restrictions to ease
Australia's Qantas group released new guidelines for passengers traveling onboard its planes, in preparation for eased travel restrictions, according to a statement on Tuesday.
From June 12, passengers check in will be contactless, while hand sanitizer will be provided at check-in and departure gates.
While onboard, passengers will be provided with face masks. The statement says wearing a mask is not mandatory -- just recommended to give everyone peace of mind.
Passengers will board and disembark in sequences to minimize crowding. They will also be provided with sanitizing wipes to use in flight.
"Qantas and Jetstar aircraft are already fitted with hospital-grade HEPA filters, which remove 99.9% of all particles including viruses. Air inside the cabin is refreshed on average every five minutes during flight," the statement added.
This priest fired holy water through a squirt gun at his congregants to observe social distancing
Father Timothy Pelc thought he would have a little fun on Easter -- and observe social distancing, of course -- by using a plastic squirt gun to dispense holy water on parishioners.
A month later, the Catholic priest, who serves St. Ambrose Parish in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, has gone viral after the church posted photos on Facebook in mid-April.
There's a meme of Father Tim surrounded by firefighters dousing a blaze, one of him in front of imperial Stormtroopers and another of him standing next to those guys from "Pulp Fiction" -- all three with guns raised.
But his favorite, Pelc says, is a meme portraying him firing at demons in hell, seemingly inspired by the video game "Doom."
The memes, which have shown up on Twitter and Reddit, have struck both a humorous and spiritual tone during the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
"We're looking for something to save us from something -- either the virus, loneliness or whatever," the priest said on Monday.
Navajo Nation reports 69 new Covid-19 cases
The Navajo Nation reported 69 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths on Monday, according to a news release from the Navajo Nation president and vice president.
That brings the total number of positive coronavirus cases for the Navajo Nation to 4,071, including 142 deaths.
The background: The Navajo Nation has surpassed New York and New Jersey for the highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate in the United States -- another sign of Covid-19's disproportionate impact on minority communities.
The nation has one of the strictest stay-at-home orders in the country, mandating that residents not leave their homes unless there is an emergency or they are essential workers.
Seychelles bans cruise ships through 2021 to prevent Covid-19 spread
The Seychelles is taking the bold step of banning all cruise ship tourism through the end of 2021 as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The East Africa island nation's largest newspaper, the Seychelles Nation, reports that Didier Dogley, the country's Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, made the decision.
According to the World Bank, tourism is the second biggest industry in the Seychelles after commercial fishing.
The Seychelles is a popular destination for celebrities, who have enjoyed the country's private villas and bright-blue waters over the years.
Prince William and Kate Middleton honeymooned there after their wedding in 2011, as did George and Amal Clooney in 2014.
It's unclear whether the Seychelles will continue to allow travelers to come into the country by air.
However, losing cruise ships likely means the economy will take a huge hit. Dogley has announced some benefits to help hotels, resorts, tour operators and other businesses who will be affected by the decision, including soft loans and government guarantees.
India coronavirus cases surpass 100,000
India's Ministry of Health and Welfare has confirmed that more than 100,000 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus nationwide.
The total number of confirmed cases stands at 101,139, including 3,163 deaths, according to the ministry.
Some 2,404,267 tests for the virus have been carried out in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.
US hands out $11 billion to states and territories to help with testing
The United States Health and Human Services Department said Monday it is delivering $11 billion in new funding to states and territories to help them test people for coronavirus.
Most of the money will be distributed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while the Indian Health Service (IHS) will allocate $750 million to IHS, tribal, and urban Indian health programs. The money comes out of the $484 billion coronavirus relief bill.
“This funding from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act will provide critical support to develop, purchase, administer, process, and analyze COVID-19 tests, conduct surveillance, trace contacts, and related activities,” HHS said in a statement.
“These funds, along with the previous funding support CDC and IHS provided, will help states, tribes, and territories with their efforts to re-open America.���
HHS said each governor would submit plans for Covid-19 testing. It’s been promising details of how the $11 billion would be split for a week.
“Readily accessible testing is a critical component of a four-pronged public health strategy – including rigorous contact tracing, isolation of confirmed cases, and quarantine. As communities move toward a blended mitigation and containment strategy, I encourage all Americans to continue to embrace powerful public health measures – social distancing, hand washing and face coverings,” CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a statement.
The background: The US has struggled with testing capacity, in part because the first test created by the CDC didn't work.
According to data collated by Johns Hopkins University, the US has conducted more than 11.8 million coronavirus tests.
Amid coronavirus, India and Bangladesh brace for strongest storm ever recorded in Bay of Bengal
Millions of people in India and Bangladesh are in the path of a super cyclone which is due to make landfall in less than 36 hours, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to a region already struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.
Super Cyclone Amphan became the strongest storm ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal on Monday night, after intensifying with sustained wind speeds of up to 270 kph (165 mph), according to data from the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center.
Amphan has weakened slightly since, but the storm is still the equivalent of a strong Category 4 Atlantic hurricane, or a super typhoon in the West Pacific, with winds speeds up to 240 kph (150 mph).
The Bay of Bengal, in the northeastern part of the Indian Ocean, is positioned between India to the west and northwest, Bangladesh to the north, and Myanmar to the east.
The super cyclone is due to make landfall on the India-Bangladesh border on Wednesday evening, near the Indian city of Kolkata, which is home to more than 14 million people.
More than 1,000 ICE detainees in the US have tested positive for coronavirus
More than 1,000 immigrants in United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the agency’s latest statistics.
To date, the agency has tested 2,172 detainees and 1,073 have tested positive.
Over recent weeks, the number of cases in custody has gradually climbed. ICE has said that it’s working to release detainees it deems are vulnerable to the virus.
“Of this medical risk population, ICE has released over 900 individuals after evaluating their immigration history, criminal record, potential threat to public safety, flight risk, and national security concerns," according to a statement on ICE’s website.
There were 27,908 detainees in custody as of May 9.
US reports more than 21,500 new cases
At least 21,551 new coronavirus cases and 785 Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the United States on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
That brings the total number of infections reported in the country to at least 1,508,308, including at least 90,347 fatalities.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
