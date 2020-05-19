Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

A medical worker prepares to perform a coronavirus test in Wuhan on Tuesday. Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

The central Chinese City of Wuhan conducted more than 467,000 coronavirus tests on Monday, authorities said today.

Wuhan started conducting city-wide coronavirus testing on its citizens last week after health officials detected several new locally transmitted cases despite a strict 76-day lockdown that was intended to eliminate Covid-19 from the city where the virus is thought to have first emerged.

Wuhan has now conducted over 1.3 million coronavirus tests since May 12, the city's Municipal Health Commission said.

The latest numbers: China reported six new cases of novel coronavirus Monday, including three locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

The three locally transmitted cases include two infections in Jilin province, and one infection in Wuhan, Hubei province, authorities said.

In addition, 17 new asymptomatic cases have been reported, it said.

The total number of reported cases in the country is now more than 84,000, according to a Johns Hopkins tally.