Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
India to resume domestic flights in "calibrated manner" starting Monday
India's domestic flight operations will resume next Monday "in a calibrated manner," the country's Civil Aviation Minister announced today.
All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25, minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Wednesday.
The operating procedures for passenger movements will be issued separately, he said.
Some context: Domestic flights in India were grounded in late March, when the country went into its first phase of coronavirus lockdown.
Meanwhile, a day after India passed 100,000 coronavirus cases nationwide, it has once again recorded its highest single-day jump with 5,611 positive cases today.
More than 2.5 million tests have so far been carried out in India, according to an announcement by the Indian Council of Medical Research.
Iran to allow Eid al-Fitr prayers in religious centers
Iran has reported 64 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours – two more than yesterday, the Ministry of Health said Wednesday.
Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said the death toll in the country now stands at 7,183.
On May 16, Iran reported 35 deaths related to the virus – the lowest figure in 70 days.
During Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Iran will hold prayers in religious centers, and not at outdoor prayer grounds where worshipers usually gather, the country's state news agency Press TV reported, citing president Hassan Rouhani.
Mosques can, however, be open during the Eid prayers.
Runner completes 19 marathons in 19 days for coronavirus relief
A runner from the Isle of Man has gone the distance -- and beyond -- to raise money for coronavirus relief.
Christian Varley finished his final 26.2-mile effort between Peel and the island's capital of Douglas in four hours and 39 minutes, his 19th marathon in 19 days.
In the nearly three-week test of endurance, he has raised $102,000 (£83,243) for the Manx Solidarity Fund at the time of writing.
The charity was established in response to difficulties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic on the Isle of Man, and Varley has more than quadrupled his initial target of $23,250 (£19,000).
Boris Johnson promises contact tracing system will be up and running in the UK by June 1
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that the UK's contact tracing program will be in place by June 1, seemingly contradicting one of his ministers who had earlier said the scheme wouldn't be as widespread "as we would like" by that date.
Johnson told MPs during Prime Minister's Questions that 25,000 trackers would be able to trace the contacts of 10,000 new cases each day.
"And to understand the importance of that statistic, I should just remind him that today the new cases stand at 2,400," Johnson said. "So we're making fast progress in testing and tracing and I have great confidence that, by June 1, we will have a system that will enable us, that will help us very greatly, to defeat this disease and move the country forward."
When pressed by Labour leader Keir Starmer on whether the system would be up and running by the start of June -- the date from which Johnson will consider easing more lockdown restrictions -- Johnson replied: "We have growing confidence that we will have a test, track and trace operation that will be world-beating and yes, it will be in place by June 1."
That date also marks the deadline, set by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, for the UK to be conducting 200,000 coronavirus tests per day. It is currently carrying out only around 100,000 each day, and its previous monthly target was missed for several days earlier this month.
Starmer told Johnson that "despite two million tests having been carried out" in the UK, "there has been no effective tracing in place since March 12, when tracing was abandoned."
"That is nearly 10 weeks in a critical period without effective tracing. That is a huge hole in our defences, isn't it Prime Minister?" he said.
Starmer drew comparisons between the tracing programs in South Korea and Germany, which have helped keep deaths low in those countries.
But Johnson defended his government's approach, telling Starmer the UK is "now testing more than virtually any other country in Europe."
Ukrainian president says the country's lockdown may be eased earlier than planned
Ukraine may move its plans to ease lockdown forward, citing positive trends in the rate of new coronavirus cases, its President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday.
In a news conference marking his first year in office, Zelensky said the country might allow some measures to gradually lift lockdown -- including restrictions on public transportation -- to be introduced earlier than anticipated.
"We understand that today there are good statistics," he said, according to a transcript released by the presidential administration. "Thanks to our doctors, and this allows some stages to be … brought closer to the present."
Zelensky added that the government would discuss the possibility of resuming public and suburban transport from Friday, the readout stated.
"We can't provide transport between the regions yet, because we have only six oblasts [regions] ready for it," he said. "We see normal statistics where the number of patients is decreasing only in six oblasts."
Ukraine has 19,230 recorded cases of coronavirus with 564 deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
Cambridge University is scrapping face-to-face lectures for the entire year due to the pandemic
The University of Cambridge has said it will scrap all face-to-face lectures until mid-2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesperson for the prestigious British university said it expects social distancing measures to be in place throughout the upcoming year.
It will continue to make lectures available online, and some small-group teaching may take place if participants can maintain a safe distance, but students will not be able to attend lectures in person.
"The University is constantly adapting to changing advice as it emerges during this pandemic. Given that it is likely that social distancing will continue to be required, the University has decided there will be no face-to-face lectures during the next academic year," a University of Cambridge spokesperson said in a statement.
Cambridge and Oxford, the UK's two leading universities, rely far more on smaller group teaching than large lectures -- so the move will probably not be as disruptive as it would be at most institutions.
But it demonstrates the dilemma facing universities around the world, many of which have been forced to shut their campuses and move classes online in recent months.
Track and trace might not be "fully developed" in time for planned reopening of schools, UK minister says
The UK's track and trace strategy to limit the spread of Covid-19 infection might not be "fully developed" by June 1, the date planned for the reopening of schools, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has admitted.
Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, Buckland said: "I'm not going to sit here and pretend suddenly on the first of June everything will be uniform," admitting the track and trace system which includes a mobile phone app "won’t necessarily be as widespread and as full-blown as we would like."
When he originally announced plans to reopen schools, Education Minister Gavin Williamson said track and trace would "create an inherently safer system" for pupils and staff returning to their classrooms.
The British National Education Union (NEU) has called the proposed reopening plans "reckless," and urged the government to share the data and models they are basing their evaluations on.
"We are asking and advising leaders not to start planning for 1 June as we do not think it is safe to do that at this stage," a statement from NEU on Tuesday said, adding they are in "urgent talks" with the Department for Education.
In an op-ed for the Daily Telegraph newspaper, the chairman of the BMA's Public Health Medicine Committee Dr. Peter English wrote on Tuesday: "We know that the longer children are kept away from the classroom, the greater the harm to their education, life opportunities and wellbeing. For disadvantaged children, this harm is even greater. A focus on arbitrary dates for schools to reopen is polarising."
"The BMA wants schools to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so and the evidence allows – this could be before June 1 or after. But a zero-risk approach is not possible. This is about 'safe' being an acceptable level of risk," he added.
About 85% of British teachers said they do not think it will be safe to return to school on June 1, according to a survey published by the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) on Tuesday.
Dutch authorities believe minks may have infected human with Covid-19
Dutch authorities believe that a mink may have infected a human with Covid-19, and are instituting mandatory testing at all mink farms in the Netherlands.
“On the basis of new research results from the ongoing research into Covid-19 infections at mink farms, it is plausible that an infection took place from mink to human,” the Dutch government said in a statement late Tuesday night. “It also appears from this research that minks can have Covid-19 without displaying symptoms.”
The government said that antibody testing of minks will be expanded to “all mink farms in the Netherlands and will become mandatory.”
The government also said it believes that cats may be playing a role in the spread of the virus between farms. “Ongoing research shows the viruses at two of the infected farms are very similar,” the statement said. Covid-19 was found in three of 11 cats at one mink farm, it said.
“In the course of this investigation, it is advised that infected mink farms ensure that cats cannot enter or leave the farm premises.”
English Premier League clubs Watford and Burnley confirm positive coronavirus tests
English Premier League sides Watford and Burnley have confirmed positive coronavirus test cases among their clubs. The announcement comes a day after the league revealed six positive cases among 748 players and staff tested.
At Watford, one player plus two members of the staff have tested positive. The club will not be naming those involved, asking that medical confidentiality be respected.
In a statement published on the team's website, Burnley confirmed assistant manager Ian Woan has also tested positive. The club says Woan is asymptomatic and currently "safe and well" at home.
Players and staff at every Premier League club have started being tested this week, with league bosses hoping to re-start the season in June.
As mandated by government guidelines, players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for seven days. Teams returned to non-contact training this week, with strict social distancing measures in place at team facilities.