Cuba goes a week without a single coronavirus death

A man wearing a face mask looks at his mobile phone while a couple walks by in Havana, Cuba, on May 18. Guillermo Nova/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

Cuba has gone a week without any coronavirus-related deaths, health officials said Wednesday, as the numbers of cases in the country continue to drop.

Cuba has so far recorded nearly 1,900 coronavirus cases with 79 deaths, according to a John Hopkins University tally.

Health officials announced 13 additional Covid-19 cases Wednesday without any new fatalities.

People diagnosed with the coronavirus in Cuba are required to receive treatment at hospitals, and wearing masks in public is mandatory.

Since the outbreak began in the island, it has been shut down to everyone but returning citizens and residents.

Despite the apparent success of Cuba’s efforts, government officials have said they have no plans to lift the quarantine and country will likely remain on lockdown through June.