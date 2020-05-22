Coronavirus pandemic updates from around the world
Oxford University coronavirus vaccine study moves to next phases of human trials
An Oxford University coronavirus vaccine study is ready to begin its next phase, entering human trials involving 10,260 participants, the university said in a statement.
The Oxford University research team is partnering with UK-based global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to develop and manufacture the potential vaccine on a large scale.
It completed phase 1 of the trial, with more than 1,000 immunizations, the statement said. Phase 2 will now expand the age range of participants receiving the trial vaccine, to include older adults and children.
Next, phase 3 will assess how the vaccine works in a large number of people over the age of 18.
Professor Andrew Pollard, head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said the studies "are progressing very well," and said the next phases will "test whether it can provide protection in the wider population."
CNN reported on Thursday that AstraZeneca had announced an agreement for at least 400 million doses of the potential vaccine.
The company received over "$1 billion from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for the development, production and delivery of the vaccine, starting in the fall," according to a statement from AstraZeneca.
Singapore's cases surpass 30,000, with hundreds of migrant workers testing positive every day
Singapore reported 614 new cases of Covid-19 today, tipping the national total past the 30,000 mark.
The vast majority of the Asian city-state's 30,426 cases are migrant workers living in dormitories, where clusters began emerging last month and have raged on despite authorities' efforts to clamp down.
The outbreak spiked highest in April, at one point reaching more than 1,000 cases per day for several days straight.
Since then, it has fallen back down slightly -- but remains high, with 400 to 800 cases a day.
Some background: Around 1.4 million migrant workers live in Singapore, mostly employed in construction, manual labor and housekeeping. They largely hail from South and Southeast Asian countries, like India and Bangladesh, and make up a significant portion of the Singaporean workforce.
Of these, about 200,000 live in 43 dormitories, according to Minister of Manpower Josephine Teo.
Each dorm room houses about 10 to 20 residents. They share toilet and shower facilities, eat in common areas, and sleep just feet away from each other. It's nearly impossible to conduct social distancing -- the consequences of which are becoming clear.
Nearly 95,000 Covid-19 deaths recorded in the US
The United States has now recorded at least 1,577,758 cases of Covid-19 and 94,729 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
New York has the highest figures of any state, with 356,458 cases and 28,743 deaths. New Jersey, Illinois and Massachusetts follow next.
- India spikes: The country recorded more than 6,000 new cases in 24 hours -- its biggest single-day jump during the pandemic
- South Korea nightclub cluster: At least 215 cases have now been linked to a cluster in Seoul's Itaewon entertainment district.
- Australia cruise ban: The country has extended a ban on international cruise ships entering its waters until September 17. The ban was put in place in March after a spike in cases was linked to a cruise ship that had stopped in Sydney.
- Japan's restrictions ease: The country lifted its state of emergency from three more prefectures -- Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo. The order is still in place in five other hard-hit prefectures, including Tokyo.
- China's political showcase: The country's rubber-stamp parliament is meeting today at the start of its annual session. Premier Li Keqiang warned that the economy will face severe challenges due to the pandemic, and said China will not set a specific target for economic growth this year.
- Latin America spikes: The region has reported more new cases than either the US or Europe for three consecutive days. On Thursday, Brazil reported its highest daily spike in deaths, while Mexico reported its highest number of new daily cases.
Co-owner of gym that was shut down says he'll reopen again even if he gets arrested
The co-owner of a New Jersey gym that was shut down by the state health department says he's going to reopen his business on Friday, even if he gets arrested.
"If we get arrested, we will be open the next day," Frank Trumbetti said on Thursday night.
He also questioned how the New Jersey Department of Health could shut the gym down without county officials entering his premises.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has closed all of the state's indoor gyms, fitness centers and classes. Murphy's office said it had no comment about the gym's plans to reopen at this time, as did the New Jersey Department of Health.
"Constitutional right": Trumbetti's attorney Kevin Barry said they will announce their next steps Friday morning when the gym reopens.
"I have a feeling NJ will arrest the owners tomorrow, as the Governor is running out of ways to escalate," Barry said in an email.
Trumbetti said, "We are sticking to our ground game, that we didn't do anything wrong, we're protecting our constitutional right and we're willing to fight for that."
The UK will announce quarantine rules for travelers later today
The United Kingdom will announce the details of its 14-day mandatory quarantine for international travelers later today, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told Sky News.
The new arrangements will be explained by Home Secretary Priti Patel at the daily coronavirus press briefing, Lewis said.
“We’re a country that welcomes people from all over the world. But it is appropriate that we say that if you’re coming to the United Kingdom, we need to protect your own health and the health of the people of the United Kingdom,” he said.
“And the best way to do that is to ensure people do go through that quarantine period to ensure they have no symptoms and are not able to add to the spread of the virus.”
He added that British citizens will be able to complete the quarantine at home.
Airlines and airport operators have previously warned that a 14-day quarantine will cause significant economic damage to the UK’s tourism and travel industries.
In South Korea, 95 people were infected in nightclubs. Then, 120 others got the virus
At least 215 cases of Covid-19 in South korea have now been linked to the nightclub cluster in Seoul's entertainment district of Itaewon.
The first cases began emerging in the area around May 9, and authorities sprang into action, gathering credit card records and cell phone data to track down who might have been in the area during that time.
More than 77,000 people have been found and tested, authorities said today.
Of the 215 confirmed cases, 95 patients contracted the virus from visiting nightclubs patronized by an infected person, said Jung Eun-kyeong, director of the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The other 120 infections were traced to members of the original nightclub cluster.
South Korea has recorded a total of 11,142 cases and 264 deaths, according to the KCDC.
Australia extends cruise ship ban to curb spread of coronavirus
Australia has extended a ban on cruise ships entering the country's waters for three more months, according to a statement from the Australian Border Force.
"The current restriction on cruise ships entering Australian waters has been extended for a further three months until 17 September 2020. Any cruise ship capable of carrying more than 100 passengers is prohibited from operating cruises in Australia," the statement said.
Some background: The ban was enacted on March 27 after a spike in coronavirus cases in the country was linked to the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which disembarked in Sydney earlier that month.
More than 600 cases and 15 deaths are associated with the ship, according to Australian public broadcaster ABC.
