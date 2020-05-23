India reports more than 6,600 cases within 24 hours, in largest one-day spike

People gather at a market in the old quarters of New Delhi on May 22. Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Imag

India recorded 6,654 new cases in the past 24 hours -- the country's biggest one-day surge in cases so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

This raises the nationwide total to 125,101 cases and 3,720 deaths.

The western state of Maharashtra is the hardest hit in the country, with 44,582 cases and 1,517 deaths.

This comes as domestic flights resume in India. The government announced that domestic airlines would be able to resume services starting next week, though some states have said incoming passengers would still be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.