Coronavirus around the world

Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 11:11 p.m. ET, May 22, 2020
1 hr 42 min ago

Coronavirus cases top 100,000 across Africa

From CNN's Amanda Watts

A commuter wears a face mask on a bus in Gaborone, Botswana on May 21.
A commuter wears a face mask on a bus in Gaborone, Botswana on May 21. Monirul Bhuiyan/AFP/Getty Images

There are now more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus across Africa, with the virus spreading to every country in the continent, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

So far, 3,100 people in Africa have died from the virus.

“For now Covid-19 has made a soft landfall in Africa, and the continent has been spared the high numbers of deaths which have devastated other regions of the world,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

During a briefing on Friday, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, said, “On the one hand, good news — the disease hasn't taken off in a very fast trajectory, but a concern some countries are accelerating in the number of cases.”

Ryan warned that within Africa, there are “many, many highly vulnerable groups” and the impact of coronavirus on those groups has yet to be seen. 

“We don't know what the impact of this will be in undernourished children with chronic malnutrition, we don't know what the impact of this will be in in overcrowded refugee camps. So, there's a lot still to be learned,” he said. 

1 hr 47 min ago

Peru extends nationwide lockdown through June 30

From CNN’s Taylor Barnes

Workers stand next to coffins containing Covid-19 victims at El Angel cemetery, in Lima on May 21.
Workers stand next to coffins containing Covid-19 victims at El Angel cemetery, in Lima on May 21. Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Peru's national state of emergency, which includes mandatory social isolation measures, will be extended through June 30, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced on Friday

He said “a national state of emergency is being declared from Monday, May 25 until June 30, including obligatory social isolation, quarantine, due to the grave circumstances that affect the life of the nation due to Covid-19,” according to state news agency Andina.

Vizcarra first declared a nationwide state of emergency, which included mandatory self-quarantine and closure of the country’s borders, on March 15.

With the extension, Peru will be under a state of emergency for at least three and a half months.

1 hr 49 min ago

Brazil reports more than 20,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

From CNN’s Shasta Darlington in Sao Paulo and Taylor Barnes in Atlanta

A nurse performs a coronavirus test at Parque das Tribos community on May 21 in Manaus, Brazil. 
A nurse performs a coronavirus test at Parque das Tribos community on May 21 in Manaus, Brazil.  Andre Coelho/Getty Images

Brazil registered a record 20,803 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Friday.

That raises the national total to 330,890 cases -- the second-highest worldwide after the United States.

Brazil also recorded 1,001 new coronavirus deaths in the 24 hours to Friday, bringing the nationwide death toll to 21,048.