Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Coronavirus cases top 100,000 across Africa
There are now more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus across Africa, with the virus spreading to every country in the continent, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
So far, 3,100 people in Africa have died from the virus.
“For now Covid-19 has made a soft landfall in Africa, and the continent has been spared the high numbers of deaths which have devastated other regions of the world,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.
During a briefing on Friday, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, said, “On the one hand, good news — the disease hasn't taken off in a very fast trajectory, but a concern some countries are accelerating in the number of cases.”
Ryan warned that within Africa, there are “many, many highly vulnerable groups” and the impact of coronavirus on those groups has yet to be seen.
“We don't know what the impact of this will be in undernourished children with chronic malnutrition, we don't know what the impact of this will be in in overcrowded refugee camps. So, there's a lot still to be learned,” he said.
Peru extends nationwide lockdown through June 30
Peru's national state of emergency, which includes mandatory social isolation measures, will be extended through June 30, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced on Friday
He said “a national state of emergency is being declared from Monday, May 25 until June 30, including obligatory social isolation, quarantine, due to the grave circumstances that affect the life of the nation due to Covid-19,” according to state news agency Andina.
Vizcarra first declared a nationwide state of emergency, which included mandatory self-quarantine and closure of the country’s borders, on March 15.
With the extension, Peru will be under a state of emergency for at least three and a half months.
Brazil reports more than 20,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Brazil registered a record 20,803 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Friday.
That raises the national total to 330,890 cases -- the second-highest worldwide after the United States.
Brazil also recorded 1,001 new coronavirus deaths in the 24 hours to Friday, bringing the nationwide death toll to 21,048.