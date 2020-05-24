India reports more than 6,700 cases within 24 hours, in largest one-day spike

Health workers conduct coronavirus tests at a hospital in Jammu, India, on May 18. Channi Anand/AP

India reported 6,767 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours -- the country's biggest one-day surge in cases so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

There were 147 Covid-19 related deaths during the same period.

This raises the nationwide total to 131,868 confirmed cases and 3,867 deaths.

It's the second consecutive day that India reported its highest daily number of cases. On Friday, the health ministry recorded 6,654 new cases.

This comes as domestic flights resume in India. The government announced that domestic airlines would be able to resume services starting next week, though some states have said incoming passengers would still be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.