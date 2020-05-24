Coronavirus pandemic updates from around the globe
UK police say they spoke with father of Dominic Cummings, contradicting Downing Street statement
British police have confirmed that an officer made contact with the father of Dominic Cummings – a senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson – regarding his trip to Durham during the nationwide lockdown, the Press Association reported Saturday.
This information contradicts an earlier statement from Downing Street, which asserted that the police made no contact with Cummings or his family.
An officer spoke with the father of Cummings, who said that his son had traveled to the northeast of England and was "self-isolating in part of the property," according to Durham Police, the PA reported Saturday.
This comes after Downing Street issued a statement regarding Cummings' trip to Durham, asserting that "at no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported."
Cummings has come under fire for reportedly traveling to Durham – more than 250 miles from his home in London – on two occasions, despite national lockdown regulations.
Downing Street has denied these reports, featured in the Mirror and Guardian newspapers, saying they contain "false allegations" and "inaccurate stories" about Cummings.
"His actions were in line with coronavirus guidelines. Mr Cummings believes he behaved reasonably and legally," according to a statement from Downing Street.
43rd member of the NYPD dies of Covid-19 complications
The New York Police Department has lost a 43rd member to complications of Covid-19, according to the NYPD's daily coronavirus report.
Doris Kirkland died Friday after having served as a school safety agent for over 30 years, the NYPD said.
To date, 5,739 members of the NYPD have tested positive for coronavirus, 5,598 of whom have returned to work full-time after recovering, the report said.
On Saturday, 2.6%, or 926 members, of the NYPD's uniformed workforce were out sick – down from a high of 19.8%. A total of 80 uniformed members and 19 civilian members are still out sick diagnosed with coronavirus, the NYPD said.
Chile reports more than 3,500 new Covid-19 cases in a single day
Chile's Ministry of Health reported 3,536 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day, bringing the country's total to 65,393, as of Saturday afternoon.
Forty three new deaths brought the country's total fatalities to 673.
After Brazil and Peru, Chile has one of the highest number of confirmed cases in Latin America.