UK police say they spoke with father of Dominic Cummings, contradicting Downing Street statement 

Number 10 Downing Street special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives at his home in London on May 23 after allegations he broke coronavirus lockdown rules. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

British police have confirmed that an officer made contact with the father of Dominic Cummings – a senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson – regarding his trip to Durham during the nationwide lockdown, the Press Association reported Saturday.

This information contradicts an earlier statement from Downing Street, which asserted that the police made no contact with Cummings or his family.

An officer spoke with the father of Cummings, who said that his son had traveled to the northeast of England and was "self-isolating in part of the property," according to Durham Police, the PA reported Saturday.

This comes after Downing Street issued a statement regarding Cummings' trip to Durham, asserting that "at no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported."

Cummings has come under fire for reportedly traveling to Durham – more than 250 miles from his home in London – on two occasions, despite national lockdown regulations.

Downing Street has denied these reports, featured in the Mirror and Guardian newspapers, saying they contain "false allegations" and "inaccurate stories" about Cummings.

"His actions were in line with coronavirus guidelines. Mr Cummings believes he behaved reasonably and legally," according to a statement from Downing Street.