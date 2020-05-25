Italy reports lowest number of new cases since February 

Doctors and nurses treat a patient in the Covid-19 department at the Bari Polyclinic in Bari, Italy, on May 05. Donato Fasano/Getty Images

Italy has recorded 300 new confirmed cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, the national Civil Protection Agency confirmed Monday –– the lowest daily increase in new infections since February 29.

According to the latest data, the number of active cases has also dropped by 2.29% to at least 55,300 on Monday.

The total number of patients in intensive care is now at 541 –– a decrease of 12 patents over the last 24 hours.

Italy is also reporting 92 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 32,877, the agency said.

There has been at least 230,158 coronavirus cases in the country so far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.