Dutch leader did not visit dying mother for weeks to comply with coronavirus restrictions

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte talks during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday, May 20. Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was unable to visit his mother in the weeks leading to her death due to coronavirus restrictions, but he did stay with her on her final night, the prime minister's spokesman told CNN on Tuesday.

On Monday, Rutte announced that his mother, 96-year-old Mieke Rutte-Dilling, had passed away on May 13. She did not die of Covid-19.

In a statement released Monday, Rutte said, "In addition to the great sadness and all fond memories, my family and I also have a feeling of gratitude that we were allowed to have her with us for so long. We have now said goodbye to her in a family circle and hope to be able to deal with this great loss in peace in the near future."