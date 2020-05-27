Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
UK records more than 400 new coronavirus deaths within the last day
The United Kingdom recorded 412 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 37,460, the Department of Health and Social Care said Wednesday.
According to the latest government data, an additional 2,013 people tested positive for the virus since Tuesday and the total number of confirmed cases in the UK now stands at 267,240.
While the number of individual people tested for coronavirus remain unavailable, the government has confirmed that a total of 3,798,490 tests have been carried out, with 117,013 tests carried out on Tuesday.
Spain is open to European Commission's proposed recovery fund
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday the European Union Commission’s proposed 750 billion euros ($823 billion) recovery fund “includes many of our demands.”
“The set up of a recovery fund of 750 billion euros is a starting point for negotiations," Sanchez said in a tweet from his official account, shortly after the commission's announcement.
The proposal to help the European Union economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic includes 500 billion euros ($549 billion) in grants and 250 billion euros ($274 billion) in loans.
“We should reach soon an agreement to have access to resources that will allow us to restart the economy and overcome the crisis,” Sanchez said.
Spain has been among the countries pushing for the package to be based on grants, not loans, which some northern EU countries prefer.
French winegrowers to give 5,000 free bottles of champagne to frontline health workers
Winegrowers in France have announced they will be thanking some of the country's frontline healthcare workers by giving away 5,000 free bottles of champagne.
On Tuesday, France's Champagne Union announced 600 winegrowers plan to give healthcare workers the bottles of champagne in June.
"Champagne is the symbol of success, shared joy, and fraternal celebration," said the press release. "This is why the Champagne region wanted to show its gratitude to those who save lives by donating bottles of champagne to hospitals in the Champagne region.”
The champagne will come from the regions of Marne, Aube, Aisne, and Haute Marne.
Moscow to ease coronavirus restrictions starting Monday
Moscow will begin to gradually ease some coronavirus lockdown restrictions starting June 1, the city's mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday.
Sobyanin said the Russian capital would allow the reopening of stores selling non-food items, and would allow some services to resume operation, including laundries, dry cleaners and repair shops.
Muscovites will also be allowed to venture out for walks on a schedule, he added.
“I’m just afraid that the streets of Moscow will be like the Labor Day holiday, so we will begin in a test mode,” he said. “There will be a schedule when citizens living in certain buildings can go for walks.”
Putin praised the mayor, saying the situation in the capital was “stabilizing.”
Sobyanin did not discuss lifting a controversial digital pass system for public transportation.
The numbers: The Russian capital has been hit hard by the pandemic, reporting 171,443 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, just under half the country’s total.
Plan to resume flights between Australia and New Zealand expected early June
A blueprint to resume flights between Australia and New Zealand will be presented early next month, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
“There is enthusiasm on both sides of the Tasman for this proposal to proceed as soon as it is safe to do so,” she told reporters on Wednesday.
Politicians from Australia and New Zealand have been discussing the possibility of opening up borders to each other, creating a travel corridor -- or "travel bubble" -- between the two nations.
Ardern said the Trans-Tasman Safe Border Group will present the blueprint in early June to both governments.
The blueprint is expected to include issues such as pre-flight health requirements, onboard aircraft protections, airport safety and contact tracing at arrival destinations.
It's not clear when the flights will resume -- currently both countries have closed their borders to most international visitors and all overseas arrivals are subject to a 14-day quarantine.
United Nations World Tourism Organization predicts a 70% drop in global tourism this year
Global tourism is expected to plunge by 70% this year, compared to last year, the head of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said Wednesday.
Previous global crisis situations have caused tourism to decline by 10% to 20%, but the Covid-19 pandemic has been worse, said UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili, in a video press conference with reporters in Madrid.
This summer, more people will take trips by land, rather than on flights, and rural tourism in the mountains, and not on the beaches, may benefit, he said.
The UNWTO expects more international flights to resume starting in September if the virus is more under control by then, he said.
Some more details: In a statement on May 11, the Madrid-based UNWTO said its research through late April found that 100% of the 217 destinations they tracked worldwide had coronavirus-related travel restrictions for international tourists.
As countries begin to reopen for travel, Pololikashvili said Europe will be seen as a model to follow, because it is historically the most visited region, and the best prepared, including its health care infrastructure.
So called “green corridors” which would permit targeted travel between two regions, in different countries, that have demonstrated low infection rates of Covid-19, could be a first step to restarting international tourism, he said.
But Pololikashvili said he prefers to call them “safe corridors,” so that tourists won't take the virus to their destination and also won't bring it back home.
France halts use of hydroxychloroquine on Covid-19 patients
French doctors have been banned from prescribing hydroxychloroquine to Covid-19 patients, the government ruled Wednesday.
The French Health Ministry revoked its authorization for the drug to be given to those with coronavirus, saying that the scientific data available at present does not provide sufficient “evidence of a benefit” to support its use.
Data considered by France’s High Council for Public Health found evidence to suggest a link between the use of hydroxychloroquine and “cardiac toxicity,” particularly when used in combination with the azithromycin – an antibiotic used to treat chest infection and other types of infection, according to a Health Ministry statement.
It added that the benefits and risks of this treatment may be reassessed in the future, as new data from clinical research emerges.
Some context: The announcement comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said it had temporarily halted the study of hydroxychloroquine as a potential Covid-19 treatment in its Solidarity Trial, due to safety concerns.
The WHO’s decision was made after an observational study, published in the medical journal The Lancet on Friday, described how seriously ill Covid-19 patients who were treated with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were more likely to die or develop irregular heart rhythms.
"Our data has very convincingly shown that across the world in a real-world population that this drug combination, whichever way you slice it or dice it, does not show any evidence of benefit, and in fact is immutably showing a signal of grave harm," said Dr. Mandeep Mehra, the study’s lead author.
Premier League clubs vote for return to contact training
Premier League soccer clubs voted Wednesday unanimously to return to contact training as England's top flight competition moved closer to restarting.
In a statement shortly after all 20 clubs met via video conference, the Premier League said: "Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimizing any unnecessary close contact."
The statement continued:
"The Premier League’s priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants. Strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice a week."
Last week clubs returned to training in small groups without contact and under strict health protocols.
There have been no Premier League matches since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic and 92 matches remain.
