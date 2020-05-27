Germany reports 47 new deaths in the past day

Visitors sit in a bar on chairs that are set apart to provide social distance during the coronavirus crisis on May 26, in Berlin. Maja Hitji/Getty Images

Germany has reported 47 new deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, said the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Wednesday.

This raises the nationwide death toll to 8,349, according to the RKI, the national agency for disease control and prevention.

The country also confirmed 362 new cases, raising the nationwide count to 179,364 cases.

On Tuesday, the German government announced social distancing restrictions will be extended through June 29. Under the restrictions, no more than 10 people, or two households, are allowed to gather in public places.