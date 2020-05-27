France halts use of hydroxychloroquine on Covid-19 patients

A vendor displays hydroxychloroquine tablets at a pharmacy in Amritsar, India, in April. Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images

French doctors have been banned from prescribing hydroxychloroquine to Covid-19 patients, the government ruled Wednesday.

The French Health Ministry revoked its authorization for the drug to be given to those with coronavirus, saying that the scientific data available at present does not provide sufficient “evidence of a benefit” to support its use.

Data considered by France’s High Council for Public Health found evidence to suggest a link between the use of hydroxychloroquine and “cardiac toxicity,” particularly when used in combination with the azithromycin – an antibiotic used to treat chest infection and other types of infection, according to a Health Ministry statement.

It added that the benefits and risks of this treatment may be reassessed in the future, as new data from clinical research emerges.

Some context: The announcement comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said it had temporarily halted the study of hydroxychloroquine as a potential Covid-19 treatment in its Solidarity Trial, due to safety concerns.

The WHO’s decision was made after an observational study, published in the medical journal The Lancet on Friday, described how seriously ill Covid-19 patients who were treated with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were more likely to die or develop irregular heart rhythms.