Travel bosses urge UK to “immediately” withdraw 14-day quarantine on arrival

A passenger wearing a face mask arrives at Heathrow airport in west London on May 22. Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

More than 70 travel industry bosses have signed a letter calling on British Home Secretary Priti Patel to “withdraw immediately” the planned 14-day quarantine measures for international travelers arriving to the UK.

The UK government announced last week that from June 8, international arrivals to the UK would be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, with the exception of those coming from the Republic of Ireland.

The travel industry letter – sent on Wednesday – accuses the government of being “woefully slow to react” to the impact of the pandemic. It also accuses ministers of procrastinating “to the point of absurdity” on whether to support or oppose refund credit notes, which are sometimes offered to customers as an alternative to a cash refund.

Senior management from well-known luxury hotels such as The Dorchester, The Shangri-La, The Savoy and The Ritz were among those who endorsed the letter.

The CEO of tour operator Red Savannah, George Morgan-Grenville, said the quarantine plans were “poorly thought out, wholly detrimental to industry recovery and are more or less unworkable.”

Morgan-Grenville added that while travel companies usually compete “ferociously,” “on this issue, we are united.”

Responding to the letter, the Home Office defended the proposed measures in a statement sent to CNN on Thursday.