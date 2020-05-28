Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
"The next thing I knew he just spat at me": London transport workers fear deadly Covid-19 assaults
Spencer Suckling has been driving one of London's famous red buses for 16 years. In that time, he’s dealt with rude passengers, stressed commuters and speeding motorists.
But the Covid-19 pandemic has brought new dangers for transport workers in the British capital.
Suckling was spat at by a moped driver during an altercation with the man two weeks ago in south London. The moped was speeding and Suckling pointed that out to the driver.
“The next thing I knew he just spat at me through my open window. Right on my face. He didn’t just cough. He physically spat at me.” Suckling told CNN.
“I got all the splatter and spray down my face.”
Suckling kept his cool. He sounded the alarm on his bus. British Transport Police officers were not far away but the moped driver fled before they could catch him.
“I was extremely shocked and alarmed. With what is going on, I was a little worried and scared. Before I even thought ‘oh that is disgusting’ my first thought was Covid-19,” he said. He spent seven days in isolation after the incident.
In the past two weeks London’s Metropolitan Police force has arrested six people for assaults on the city’s bus drivers alone.
Yet transport workers have not only caught Covid-19, but have died from it. The virus has killed more than 40 workers in the city, according to the Transport for London transit authority.
Belly Mujinga, a railway ticket office worker, was also spat at and coughed on by a man claiming he had coronavirus, while working at London's Victoria train station. She died 14 days later.
Thankfully, Suckling had no symptoms and is now back at work, doing the job he takes great pride in. And despite this incident, he has not lost faith in the public in these unprecedented times.
“For once in my 16 years I think I have seen the public actually appreciate frontline workers, especially bus drivers. A lot of appreciation, at last, for what the bus driver does,” he said.
As the UK starts to move out of lockdown from next week, these bus drivers will be key to keeping London moving in the weeks and months ahead.
WHO says Covid-19 caused 159,000 excess deaths in 24 European countries
The Covid-19 outbreak has been responsible for 159,000 excess deaths in 24 European countries since early March, World Health Organization (WHO) Europe Director Hans Henri Kluge announced on Thursday.
Excess deaths is a term used to define the number of deaths which occurred in a given crisis above and beyond what would have been expected under ‘normal’ conditions.
The WHO lists 53 countries in its Europe region, including Russia and Turkey.
According to Kluge, there have been over two million confirmed Covid-19 cases and over 175,000 confirmed deaths in the European region. Kluge said these death numbers are “above and beyond what we would have expected normally at this time of the year.”
Case information reported to the WHO has revealed that 94% of all Covid-19 deaths were people over the age of 60 years old, and 59% of those deaths were men.
From the total deaths, 97% of the cases had at least one underlying health condition, with cardiovascular disease being the most common.
Kluge also gave an update on the current spread of the virus in Europe, saying that in the past 14 days cumulative cases in the region have increased by 15%, with the region still accounting for 38% of cases and 50% of deaths globally.
Russia, the United Kingdom, Belarus, Turkey and Italy are the countries that have reported the highest cumulative numbers of confirmed cases in the last two weeks, Kluge said. Spain, Italy, the UK and France continue to account for 72% of all European Covid-19 deaths, he added.
As countries across the region continue to ease restrictions, Kluge stressed that “there can be no economic recovery without Covid-19 transmission under control."
“Our priority must be to invest in health, invest in social protection and, above all, avoid austerity," Kluge said.
He advised leaders to examine the lessons of the 2008 financial crash, where many countries cut spending on healthcare.
WHO Africa says they are seeing "rapid increases" in cases across the continent
The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said they are "seeing some rapid increases" in cases during a press briefing on Thursday.
Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Regional Director for Africa said, “It took 36 days to reach 1,000 reported cases, and then 62 days to move to 100,000 cases. We are just above 100,000 now.”
Moeti said it’s a mixed bag across the continent, “Compared to two weeks ago, reported cases have tripled in five countries and doubled in 10 countries, noting that most countries still have fewer than 1,000 reported cases.”
Governments in each country have been working day and night to “procure and replenish essential supplies and equipment,” Moeti said and added that this remains one of the biggest challenges of the response.
“With strong country leadership and implementation of public and social health measures, cases in Africa remain lower than in some other parts of the world. However, we are not letting our guard down and we cannot be complacent,” she said.
It's just past 1 p.m. in London and 8 a.m. in New york. Here's the latest on the pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 5.7 million people globally. If you're just joining us, here are the latest developments:
- US passes 100,000 deaths: More than 350,000 people have died from the disease globally, including at least 100,442 people in the US. The country has the highest number of deaths and cases around the world.
- Seoul shuts public facilities: South Korea will close all public facilities in Seoul and its surrounding metropolitan area starting tomorrow, after a cluster of infections emerged at a logistics center near the city.
- Airline easyJet announces layoffs: The budget airline announced plans to reduce the size of its workforce by up to 30% as it tries to cut costs in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
- UK temporarily shuts North Korean embassy: Britain has shuttered its embassy in North Korea due to Covid-19 restrictions limiting the ability of staff to travel in and out of the country
- Cyprus to cover costs for Covid-19 positive tourists: The Mediterranean country has offered to cover the cost of accommodation, food, drink and medication for tourists who test positive for the virus while visiting the island.
Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony with Kobe Bryant postponed until spring 2021, ESPN reports
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will have to wait to be inducted posthumously into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The enshrinement ceremony scheduled for August 29 in Springfield, Massachusetts has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN.
Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of the board of governors for the Hall, told ESPN Wednesday the Class of 2020 ceremony will be pushed back to the spring of 2021.
"We're definitely canceling," Colangelo said. "It's going to have to be the first quarter of next year. We'll meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where."
The Board of Governors will get together June 10 to discuss possible dates for next year, ESPN reports.
Eight other honorees, including Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Tamika Catchings, were set to join Bryant in the distinguished class.
Colangelo said there will be separate ceremonies for this year's class and the class next year despite both happening in 2021.
"We won't be combining them. The Class of 2020 is a very special class and deserves its own celebration," he said.
CNN has reached out to the Hall for confirmation on the induction ceremony delay.
Don't scream on the roller coasters! Japanese theme parks issue new Covid-19 guidelines
Thrill seekers in Japan will soon get to enjoy their favorite roller coasters again now that amusement parks around the country are reopening.
But there's one request they might struggle with: No screaming.
With Japan lifting the state of emergency this week, a group of major theme park operators has introduced a set of guidelines on how to ensure the safety of both guests and staff in the face of Covid-19.
Many of the items are to be expected, recommending increased sanitizing measures, regular body temperature checks and face mask use while emphasizing the importance of social distancing.
But some items will likely take visitors by surprise. Namely, a suggestion that theme parks encourage visitors riding outdoor attractions, including roller coasters, to avoid shouting or cheering -- a tough ask, given how wild some of the country's rides are.
Read more here.
Cyprus will cover holiday costs for Covid-19 positive tourists and their families
Cyprus has offered to cover the cost of accommodation, food, drink and medication for tourists who test positive for Covid-19 during a stay on the popular Mediterranean island.
“The traveler will only need to bear the cost of their airport transfer and repatriation flight, in collaboration with their agent and/or airline," the Cypriot government announced earlier this week in a letter made public to media, tour operators and airlines.
The costs for their co-travelers and family members will also be covered, Cyprus said.
The country added that a 100-bed hospital will be made available exclusively for travelers who test positive.
Cyprus is reopening its hospitality establishments on June 1 and international air travel to the island will resume on June 9.
Initially all passengers arriving to Cyprus will be required to undertake a coronavirus test in advance (within 72 hours prior to travel), but by June 20th travel restrictions are expected be lifted entirely for a number of countries. Cyprus will retain its ability to randomly test some travelers.
UK temporarily shuts North Korean embassy
The UK has temporarily shuttered its embassy in North Korea due to Covid-19 restrictions limiting the ability of staff to travel in and out of the country, according to the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO).
“The UK has temporarily closed its embassy in Pyongyang and our staff have departed the country," the FCO said in a statement Thursday.
"This decision has been made because the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] restrictions on entry to the country have made it impossible to rotate our staff and sustain the operation of the Embassy."
The FCO said that London maintains diplomatic relations with Pyongyang, and it will seek to re-establish a presence there, "as soon as we are able to return to smooth Embassy operations."
The UK has advised against all but essential travel to North Korea since August 2017.
Travel bosses urge UK to “immediately” withdraw 14-day quarantine on arrival
More than 70 travel industry bosses have signed a letter calling on British Home Secretary Priti Patel to “withdraw immediately” the planned 14-day quarantine measures for international travelers arriving to the UK.
The UK government announced last week that from June 8, international arrivals to the UK would be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, with the exception of those coming from the Republic of Ireland.
The travel industry letter – sent on Wednesday – accuses the government of being “woefully slow to react” to the impact of the pandemic. It also accuses ministers of procrastinating “to the point of absurdity” on whether to support or oppose refund credit notes, which are sometimes offered to customers as an alternative to a cash refund.
Senior management from well-known luxury hotels such as The Dorchester, The Shangri-La, The Savoy and The Ritz were among those who endorsed the letter.
The CEO of tour operator Red Savannah, George Morgan-Grenville, said the quarantine plans were “poorly thought out, wholly detrimental to industry recovery and are more or less unworkable.”
Morgan-Grenville added that while travel companies usually compete “ferociously,” “on this issue, we are united.”
Responding to the letter, the Home Office defended the proposed measures in a statement sent to CNN on Thursday.
“It is right that we introduce these new measures now to keep the transmission rate down and prevent a devastating second wave.”
The statement also said the government continues to support businesses in the tourism sector “through one of the most generous economic packages provided anywhere in the world.”