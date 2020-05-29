Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Trump again claims coronavirus is "going away"
President Trump again claimed without evidence that coronavirus is “going away” and said that there may even be a cure on the horizon.
In response to Geoff Ballotti of Wyndham Hotels speaking about consumers feeling comfortable traveling again, the President repeated one of his favorite refrains throughout the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the virus is “going away."
On the possibility of a cure, Trump said “it won’t be in the long distance.”
Some background: Many scientists around the world are frantically working on therapeutics, vaccines and potential treatments.
No one knows when, or even if, any of them will pan out – or when the virus will no longer be a threat, let alone "disappear."
Experts on viruses have also said that at the very least this virus will enter the mix of viruses that make people sick every year.
Florida approves Walt Disney World and Sea World reopening plans
Florida approved reopening plans for Walt Disney World and Sea World.
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings submitted an endorsement to the state after both parks presented reopening plans to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force Wednesday.
Sea World will reopen on June 10 and Walt Disney World will begin the reopening process on July 11, according to correspondence from Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Combinations of drugs may be needed to fight coronavirus, FDA scientists say
Combinations of antivirals, anti-inflammatories and other drugs will likely be needed to treat people with coronavirus, a team of US Food and Drug Administration scientists said Friday.
It might even be necessary to customize treatment patient by patient, the FDA team said in a review of the treatments being tested against Covid-19.
“As the results of clinical trials become available, it may become increasingly clear that there is likely no single magic bullet to resolve the disease but a combination of several interventions that target different key factors of COVID-19 may well be required,” FDA drug researcher Montserrat Puig and colleagues wrote in a report published in Frontiers of Immunology.
“Until vaccines and targeted drugs for COVID-19 are available, there may be a need to intervene with personalized therapeutic approaches. We are learning day after day, that patients may be affected by SARS-CoV-2 differently and that many factors influence the outcome of the disease.”
They reviewed 30 different drugs being tried out, including drugs designed to stop the virus from getting into cells, such as already-approved blood pressure drugs; drugs aimed at stopping the virus from replicating, such as the immune suppressors sirolimus and the antiparasitic drug ivermectin; drugs that control the immune system response, such as type 1 interferon; and drugs meant to block the overwrought inflammatory response to the virus, which include some rheumatoid arthritis drugs.
Different drugs could help people at different stages of the disease. Early on, it could be enough to stop the virus from getting into cells and replicating itself, Puig said. In patients with more severe disease, it will be more important to intervene in the body’s immune response to infection, which can include an overreaction known as the cytokine storm.
No drug is approved to specifically treat coronavirus infections although the FDA has given emergency use authorization to the antiviral drug remdesivir.
Louisiana governor reports "big dip" in number of people hospitalized
The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 took a "big dip" Friday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in during a news conference.
"We do have some information for you, and that information is actually rather positive. The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 actually took a big dip over the last 24 hours, down to 714," he said. "Several weeks ago, we were well over 2000."
Additionally, the state has less than 100 people on ventilators for the first time since March 23, the governor said.
He did not give an update on the number of coronavirus cases today because of "technical issues."
The Louisiana Department of Health posted on its website: "Due to network technical issues, case and testing data could not be updated today. The data on deaths and hospitalization have not been impacted. Once resolved, LDH will update at the next noon update."
Trump says US has conducted more than 15 million tests
President Trump said the US has now conducted more than 15 million Covid-19 tests.
The President then teased an announcement on new tests for tomorrow.
“We’re gonna give you a big report on testing tomorrow. We have new tests coming out that are above and beyond anything that anybody would have thought even possible just a couple of months ago,” Trump said.
Trump said certain places have more tests available than people seeking them. He mentioned Florida as an example.
Acute kidney injury may be higher than expected in Covid-19 patients, research finds
Patients hospitalized with Covid-19, especially in an intensive care unit, may suffer higher rates of acute kidney injury than previously thought, according to new research.
More than a third of patients treated at New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center during the height of the outbreak there developed acute kidney injury, the researchers reported. And 78% of those admitted to an intensive care unit had kidney injury, Ruijun Chen of Columbia University and colleagues reported in the BMJ.
They said nearly 14% of those admitted to hospital and 35.2% of those in intensive care needed inpatient dialysis treatment. That is a higher percentage than seen in similar studies in China and Seattle, the researchers said.
Chen’s team looked at the first 1,000 Covid-19 patients who either went to the emergency department or were admitted to the hospital between March 1 and April 5.
Patients with kidney damage can need intensive dialysis and may develop blood clotting. There could be a variety of reasons for the injuries, Chen’s team said. Sometimes doctors limit delivery of fluids when treating these patients, and that could damage the kidneys, they said. The virus could directly attack the kidneys, also. Plus many of the patients with severe coronavirus infections had other health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes or pre-existing kidney disease.
WHO declines to comment on Trump’s decision to cut ties
The World Health Organization said it has no comment regarding President Trump’s announcement that he would be cutting ties with WHO.
On Friday, a WHO spokesperson said in an e-mail to CNN, "We have no comment to offer at this point.”
Earlier this month, Trump sent WHO an ultimatum saying he would cut funding if WHO didn’t “commit to major substantive improvements in the next 30 days."
On Friday afternoon, Trump said WHO “failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms,” adding that the US would be “terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving, urgent global public health needs.”
Hair salons and barber shops to reopen in Los Angeles
Hair salons and barber shops will reopen in Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
Drive-in theaters, flea markets and swap meets can also reopen.
"We are eager to bolster more businesses and reunify our community," Barger said.
Infectious Diseases Society says they "stand strongly against" Trump's decision to cut ties with WHO
The Infectious Diseases Society of America said it opposes President Trump’s decision to terminate US relations with the World Health Organization.
“As infectious diseases physicians on the front line of combating the current global crisis, we stand strongly against President Trump’s decision to leave the World Health Organization," IDSA President Dr. Thomas File said in a statement.
“This pandemic has demonstrated that neither national boundaries nor political positions can protect us from the spread of an infectious disease. We will not succeed against this pandemic, or any future outbreak, unless we stand together, share information, and coordinate actions,” the statement added.
WHO has not yet responded to request for comment by CNN.
