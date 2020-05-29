Trump again claims coronavirus is "going away"

President Trump again claimed without evidence that coronavirus is “going away” and said that there may even be a cure on the horizon.

In response to Geoff Ballotti of Wyndham Hotels speaking about consumers feeling comfortable traveling again, the President repeated one of his favorite refrains throughout the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the virus is “going away."

On the possibility of a cure, Trump said “it won’t be in the long distance.”

Some background: Many scientists around the world are frantically working on therapeutics, vaccines and potential treatments.

No one knows when, or even if, any of them will pan out – or when the virus will no longer be a threat, let alone "disappear."

Experts on viruses have also said that at the very least this virus will enter the mix of viruses that make people sick every year.