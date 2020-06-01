Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Mothers are still doing most of the parenting during a pandemic
I sat down to write this story at 10 a.m.
10:05: Younger daughter asks for a snack.
10:10: She gets logged out of her online learning program and needs help logging back in.
10:12: Elder daughter asks why her sister has a snack and she doesn't.
10:15: Younger daughter asks for another snack. Request denied.
10:47: "Mummy, I'm bored."
And on it goes. Most of these requests are addressed to me even though my husband is also working from home and we've taken turns "running interference" in two-hour slots while the kids are off school.
Parenting these past few months has been immensely hard for both mothers and fathers, with the pandemic putting unprecedented demands on families around the world. But as we mark UN Global Day of Parents on June 1, it's clear that it's moms that are doing most of the heavy lifting and may ultimately end up paying the biggest price.
Mothers are only able to do one hour of uninterrupted work for every three hours done by dads, according to new research from the United Kingdom that also found mothers taking on more chores and spending more time with children in homes where there is both a working mother and father.
Before lockdown in the UK, mothers completed on average around 60% of the uninterrupted work hours that fathers did. That's now diminished to a third.
What's more, mothers are more likely than fathers to have left paid work and seen a bigger reduction in their hours. Among those doing paid work at home, mothers are more likely than fathers to be spending their work hours simultaneously trying to care for children.
Read more:
Germany identifies 333 new coronavirus cases
Public health authorities in Germany said Monday that 333 new coronavirus infections have been identified in the past 24 hours.
Eleven deaths were reported during that time, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's agency for disease control and prevention.
Total cases: At least 181,815 people have contracted the virus in Germany, 8,511 of whom have died, according to the RKI.
New Delhi will close its borders for a week
The chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, said India's capital territory will seal its borders for the next week to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.
However, Kejriwal said the new restriction would not stop the movement of essential goods and services across the city's borders.
All shops across the city will be allowed to open every day, but a curfew will be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in accordance with guidelines issued by the Indian government. All industries will be allowed to operate, but with a staggered workforce.
Kejriwal also said that hair salons and barbers will be allowed to operate but spas will not reopen yet. The government has also removed restrictions on public and private transport and on the number of passengers who can travel in a car or autorickshaw.
States adjoining New Delhi will continue to only allow minimal movement across their borders, but government officials will be able to travel so long as they present proper identification.
At least 23 coronavirus cases are linked to several small churches in South Korea
South Korean public health officials said at least 23 newly identified coronavirus cases are tied to 13 small churches -- 11 small parishes in the city of Incheon, west of Seoul, and two churches in Gyeonggi province, which surrounds the South Korean capital.
One of the 23 patients, a man in his 70s, was confirmed to have contracted the virus on May 20 and died four days later. Another septuagenarian in the church cluster is in critical condition, the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
Updates on two other clusters: Most of the 4,360 people tied to a a logistics center in Bucheon, a satellite city near Seoul, have been tested for the virus, according to Jung Eun-kyeong, the director of the KCDC. Authorities say 112 cases of Covid-19 have been identified in that cluster.
Scores of cases have also been linked to Itaewon, a popular nightlife district in Seoul. Jung said Monday that authorities have now identified 270 coronavirus patients tied to that outbreak -- 96 of whom visited the clubs and 174 who contracted the virus after being in close contact with confirmed cases.
Hitachi plans to make working-from-home standard practice
Japanese electronics giant Hitachi announced last week that it will aim to make working-from-home the new normal from April 2021, surprising many in Japan -- a country famous for its demanding work culture, where "salarymen" clock in up to 80 hours a week.
Hitachi said it will give employees 3,000 yen ($28) a month to buy masks and sanitizers, while it will also look to help employees pay for furniture, WiFi and monitors so they can improve their work-from-home environments.
The tech conglomerate's eventual goal is to have 70% of its workforce -- about 23,000 people -- work remotely for two or three days a week.
Thailand relaxes some coronavirus restrictions
Thailand will ease some of its coronavirus-related restrictions from today, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's office has announced.
The new rules include:
- A shorter nationwide curfew, which now extends from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Schools and educational facilities can reopen, but only to prepare for when students return and to host exams, meetings and certain sporting events.
- Shopping malls, markets and exhibitions can now stay open until 9 p.m., provided people practice social distancing.
- Gyms are allowed to reopen, provided they only let in a limited number of users at a time.
- Beauty clinics and tattoo shops can also reopen.
- Spas and massage parlors can reopen but cannot let people use steam rooms or provide facial treatments.
- Sporting arenas can open for practice, but not competition.
- Cinemas and theaters can reopen, with an audience limit of 200 people. Concerts remain banned.
- Zoos and marine parks may reopen, but not to full capacity.
Thermal imaging will play a major part in Japan's reopening
Thermal imaging cameras are expected to play a big part as Japan begins to reopen following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Retailers in Tokyo are embracing the technology as a way to quickly scan multiple customers for fevers.
The iconic 109 department store in Tokyo’s trendy Shibuya district reopened today equipped with thermal imaging cameras at its entrance, while Isetan Mitsukoshi’s flagship department store opened over the weekend with thermal cameras at its entrances.
The Tokyo metropolitan government has announced that it will set aside 4.2 billion yen ($39 million) to help schools adopt the technology.
India confirms more than 8,000 new Covid-19 cases
Indian health authorities say 8,392 new coronavirus patients were registered in the past 24 hours -- the highest number of cases identified in a single day since the pandemic began.
The previous high, 8,380 cases, was recorded yesterday.
The country has now confirmed at least 190,535 cases of Covid-19, killing at least 5,394 people.
Maharashtra, which is home to the cities of Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, has recorded 67,655 confirmed cases -- more than any other state in India.
India's rural health care workers push for more coronavirus pay
Jyoti Pawar, 40, starts her day early when the sun is still low in Walhe, a village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.
She's racing to beat the midday heat and a government-issued deadline to visit 30 to 40 households before noon.
Wearing a standard-issue pink jacket and a homemade cloth mask, she goes door to door, checking for cases of Covid-19.
Pawar is one of more than a million Accredited Social Health Activists -- or ASHA workers -- Indian women who act as a liaison between people and the public health care system in rural areas. It's considered the largest community health worker program in the world. In Hindi, ASHA means "hope."
The government considers ASHAs voluntary community health providers and pays them a monthly amount of Rs. 2,000 ($26.40), though in some states they can earn as much as Rs. 6,000 ($79.25) with additional task-based incentives, though the work is sporadic and unpredictable.
For years, ASHA workers and the unions that represent them have been pushing for more recognition -- and pay.
They say the coronavirus pandemic shows how important they are to India's health system, yet as voluntary workers they're not entitled to benefits like health care, insurance, paid leave, nor pensions.
Read more: