Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

I sat down to write this story at 10 a.m.

10:05: Younger daughter asks for a snack.

10:10: She gets logged out of her online learning program and needs help logging back in.

10:12: Elder daughter asks why her sister has a snack and she doesn't.

10:15: Younger daughter asks for another snack. Request denied.

10:47: "Mummy, I'm bored."

And on it goes. Most of these requests are addressed to me even though my husband is also working from home and we've taken turns "running interference" in two-hour slots while the kids are off school.

Parenting these past few months has been immensely hard for both mothers and fathers, with the pandemic putting unprecedented demands on families around the world. But as we mark UN Global Day of Parents on June 1, it's clear that it's moms that are doing most of the heavy lifting and may ultimately end up paying the biggest price.

Mothers are only able to do one hour of uninterrupted work for every three hours done by dads, according to new research from the United Kingdom that also found mothers taking on more chores and spending more time with children in homes where there is both a working mother and father.

Before lockdown in the UK, mothers completed on average around 60% of the uninterrupted work hours that fathers did. That's now diminished to a third.

What's more, mothers are more likely than fathers to have left paid work and seen a bigger reduction in their hours. Among those doing paid work at home, mothers are more likely than fathers to be spending their work hours simultaneously trying to care for children.

