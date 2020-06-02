Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

More than 6.2 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide and at least 375,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

If you're just joining us, here's the latest headlines:

Brazil's May surge: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country multiplied by five in the month of May, according to its health ministry. In the past 24 hours alone, Brazil recorded 12,247 new cases, with more than 526,000 total infections.

Yet Rio is easing restrictions: The city of Rio de Janeiro starts opening some nonessential businesses and activities Tuesday, Mayor Marcelo Crivella announced. Crivella said he expects the city to “return to normal” in early August.

In the US: Washington, DC, reported a spike in cases, pushing back the city’s timetable for moving to the second phase of reopening. Meanwhile, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner declared Monday a day of mourning for those who lost their lives to Covid-19. The US has recorded 1.8 million cases, including at least 105,000 deaths.

Fauci and Trump: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the country's Coronavirus Task Force, says he has not spoken to or met with Donald Trump in two weeks, and that his contact with the President has become much less frequent.

Italy infections decrease: After more than a month of gradually easing lockdown measures, coronavirus infections continue to steadily decrease in Italy, according to data from the country's Civil Protection Service. On Wednesday, the world-famous Uffizi gallery in Florence will reopen.

Rapid increase in the Americas: The Americas, especially Latin America and the Caribbean, are seeing a rapid increase in new coronavirus cases, the World Health Organization said. “Five of the 10 countries worldwide reporting the highest new number of cases in the past 24 hours are in the Americas: Brazil, USA, Peru, Chile and Mexico,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Program.

WHO urges US: The World Health Organization said it hopes President Trump will not follow through with his decision to terminate the relationship between the United States and the WHO.