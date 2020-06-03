Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Covid-19 patients evacuated as Mumbai braces for worst storm to hit city in 70 years
Coronavirus patients were among more than 100,000 people evacuated from low-lying coastal areas in India's western states as a cyclone advanced toward Mumbai in Maharashtra today.
Cyclone Nisarga made landfall at around 1 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. ET) with wind speeds of up to 110 kph (68 mph), according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
The cyclone, which formed in the Arabian sea on Tuesday morning, hit Alibag town, south of Mumbai.
Cyclones in that part of the country are relatively rare -- Mumbai, India's financial center and home to 18 million people, was last hit by a major storm in 1948.
The arrival of Cyclone Nisarga today comes as Maharashtra grapples with India's worst coronavirus outbreak. Hospitals are struggling to treat an influx of patients as the confirmed number of cases in that state passes 72,300, with more than 2,400 deaths.
Ahead of landfall, the cyclone strengthened to the equivalent of just below a Category 1 Atlantic hurricane, or a Severe Cyclonic Storm in the West Pacific.
Zoom boom is real: Videoconferencing company's revenue soars 169% during pandemic
Zoom said Tuesday that its revenue skyrocketed 169% from the prior year to $328 million for the three months ending in April, as it became the go-to video-conferencing service for many stuck at home during the pandemic.
The company reported an even more astronomical spike in business customers. There were roughly 265,400 companies with more than 10 employees using its platform, a 354% increase from the year prior. Zoom "deployed millions of licenses for new customers," CEO Eric Yuan said on an earnings call.
Created as a business communication tool nearly a decade ago, Zoom's popularity exploded at the beginning of this year, as millions of people in lockdown began using it to host events ranging from birthday parties to religious events and even to cabinet meetings.
"Work-from-home and social distance initiatives have meaningfully accelerated the adoption and traffic on the Zoom video communications platform," Yuan said.
He added that the pandemic had also resulted in a big spike in Zoom's number of free users, who can host calls up to 40 minutes long before being asked to pay.
UK government defends policy requiring 14-day quarantine for travelers
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended their decision to require all travelers entering the United Kingdom from overseas to undergo 14 days of quarantine, a move that the travel and tourism industries believe could deter visitors from coming.
Airlines and holiday companies have been campaigning against the policy, which is due to begin on Monday. Some government lawmakers are also critical of the new rules.
Patel and Shapps, however, warned that the UK will "suffer if we get this wrong and that is why it is crucial that we introduce these measures now."
“Let’s not throw away our progress in tackling this deadly virus. We owe it to the thousands who have died," the two wrote in an opinion piece published in the Telegraph newspaper. “We are working with the transport industry to see how we can introduce agreements with other countries when safe to do so, so we can go abroad and tourists can come here.”
Lufthansa blames pandemic for loss of more than $2.35 billion in first quarter
Lufthansa suffered 2.1 billion euros ($2.35 billion) worth of losses in the first quarter of 2020, the German airline group said in a statement on Wednesday.
The airline blamed the global pandemic for most of the damage and said cost-cutting measures implemented so far -- like moth-balling jets and putting large parts of staff on Germany’s labor protection program -- were only able to partially offset the revenue decline.
“Global air traffic has come to a virtual standstill in recent months. This has impacted our quarterly results to an unprecedented extent,” Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said.
“In view of the very slow recovery in demand, we must now take far-reaching restructuring measures to counteract this.”
Lufthansa recently secured a German government bailout of nearly $10 billion to help the carrier through the crisis.
The coronavirus pandemic has pushed Australia into recession for the first time in 29 years
Australia is entering its first recession in nearly three decades, largely due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Wednesday.
The nation's economy contracted 0.3% in the first three months of this year, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Frydenberg said he expected figures for the second quarter of 2020 to be worse.
When asked at a news conference on Wednesday whether Australia is in recession, Frydenberg replied: "Yes and that is on the basis of the advice that I have from the Treasury Department about where the June quarter is expected to be."
Experts say Australia was able to weather other serious global financial crises thanks to a combination of steady population growth, a rise in exports and the increasing importance of its service economy.
Frydenberg acknowledged the Covid-19 shutdown as the end of a 29-year run of economic growth in Australia, but praised his government's economic stimulus measures. "We have avoided the economic fate, and the health fate, of other nations because of the measures," he said.
Cyclone edges closer to landfall in India's worst coronavirus-hit state
A cyclone is expected to make landfall near Alibag in the Indian state of Maharashtra -- a region already reeling from the impact of coronavirus -- on Wednesday afternoon, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Maharashtra has been hit harder by Covid-19 than any other state in India. A total of 72,300 cases and 2,465 virus-related deaths have been reported there, and the storm poses a fresh challenge to authorities attempting to enforce social distancing rules.
The department said that Cyclone Nisarga will cross north Maharashtra, including the city of Mumbai -- home to more than 18 million people -- and the adjoining state of Gujarat's coast in western India.
The eye of the storm is about 65 km (40 miles) in diameter as observed through radar, and the wind speed was 90 to 100 kph (56 to 62 mph), gusting to 110 kph (68 mph), on Wednesday morning local time, according to the department.
More than 60,000 people from Maharashtra’s coastal districts, including Mumbai, and over 50,000 people living in low-lying areas along the coast of southern Gujarat have been evacuated, according to authorities.
India's National Disaster Response Force has deployed 20 teams in Maharashtra, 16 teams in Gujarat and two teams in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu.
At least 90 people were killed and thousands more left homeless after Cyclone Amphan slammed into coastal towns and cities in India and Bangladesh last month. Amphan was the most powerful cyclone ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal, but it weakened before making landfall.
First death of Rohingya refugee from Covid-19 reported in Bangladesh camps
A Rohingya refugee has died in Bangladesh in the first Covid-19-related fatality at the world's largest refugee camp, the United Nations agency charged with protecting refugees said.
The refugee, who was not named, tested positive for the virus near Cox's Bazar.
The camps near the city are home to nearly a million Rohingya refugees, many of whom fled across the border to escape violence in neighboring Myanmar.
The first known cases in the camps were confirmed last month, prompting serious concerns about the virus' spread there. The majority of the refugees live in densely packed, squalid conditions.
USC plans to resume in-person classes in the fall
The University of Southern California plans to resume in-person classes for the fall semester starting August, USC President Carol Folt said in a letter to students on Tuesday.
Folt said that starting the week of August 10, orientation for incoming students will be conducted online. Small, in-person events will be held if possible.
“While we still have many details to work out, we are planning for an in-person fall semester for students beginning on August 17, 2020, a week earlier than originally scheduled,” she said.
Folt said the plans, however, are "contingent on several factors, including the continued spread of COVID-19, and the health orders from state and local authorities.”
The university is planning to mandate that anyone on campus and in a classroom wear face coverings and practice physical distancing. Every in-person class for undergraduate students will also be offered online, the letter said. Classrooms and offices are being reconfigured to meet physical distancing requirements.
According to the letter, all classes, including final exams, will end by Thanksgiving to minimize the spread of the coronavirus as flu season starts. There will be no fall break.
“Things could change, but we are excited to move forward and to have you back,” Folt said.
USC is one of the biggest schools in Southern California. A total of 48,500 students were enrolled in the 2019-2020 academic year, according the university’s website. Like many schools across the United States, USC moved all its courses online as the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the country.
It's just past 11:30 a.m. in New Delhi and 3 p.m. in Seoul. Here are the latest headlines
The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 6.4 million people and killed at least 380,000 worldwide. If you're just joining us, here's what you should know:
- India cases surge: The country reported nearly 9,000 new Covid-19 infections today -- a highest single-day spike that pushes its total over 200,000 cases. Only six countries have officially confirmed more cases than India.
- Parts of Latin America reopen as crisis deepens: Several nations in the region, including Brazil and Mexico, are easing movement restrictions and allowing more businesses to resume operations, even as cases surge. The World Health Organization's director for the Americas, Dr. Carissa Etienne, warned on Tuesday that countries reopening too quickly "risk a resurgence of Covid-19 that could erase the advantage gained over the past few months."
- US protest fears: Members of the White House coronavirus task force discussed the "increasing" risk that the virus could spread among protesters at demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in the United States, a source familiar with the discussion said. The US surgeon general said he expects new outbreaks due to the protests.
- Vaccine hopes: The US should have 100 million doses of one candidate Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases doctor, said on Tuesday. The plan is to manufacture doses of the vaccine even before it is clear whether it works, he said.
- South Korea approves virus treatment: The antivirus drug remdesivir can now be imported into the East Asian country. Authorities say the drug has shortened the treatment period for severe cases of Covid-19 in other nations, including the US and Japan.