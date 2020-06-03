Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
London arrests for breaking lockdown disproportionately affect black people
Arrests and fines for breaking the UK’s coronavirus lockdown laws in London have disproportionately affected black people, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the city's Metropolitan Police Service (MPS).
While 12% of London’s population is black, according to 2018 Office for National Statistics data referenced in the report, 26% of Covid-19 Fixed Penalty Notices were given to black people and 31% of those whose arrests included breaching coronavirus legislation were black.
The Met Police report acknowledges there are “some differences in the use of Covid-19 related enforcement in relation to gender, age and race, when compared to the resident population.”
“Crime is also not proportionate, with different crimes affecting different groups, the root causes of which are complex,” the report adds.
“Tragically, knife crime and street violence in the capital disproportionately affects boys and young men, particularly of African-Caribbean heritage, both in terms of victims and perpetrators. Throughout the Covid-19 lock down the MPS has continued to prioritise its policing activity against violent crime and protecting the communities most impacted by it. This dynamic is reflected in the arrest figures where Covid-19 is an additional feature.”
The report also notes the "street population" is different to official residential population data “which is only updated once every 10 years,” referencing population information gathered by census.
More than 70% of fines have been given to young people between the ages of 18 and 34, and almost all fines and arrests have been of men.
The report also noted there was a “strong correlation to hot weather and holiday periods contributing to people being out and breaching the legislation in the earlier part of lock down.”
In a statement alongside the report, the Met Police noted the policing approach had been “to help explain the new laws and encourage Londoners to play their part in adhering to them” and said this had caused a “low number” of arrests and fines “in comparison to the approximate nine million population of London.”
There was a total of 973 fixed penalty notices between March 27 and May 14 in London. There were also 711 arrests in that period where an individual was arrested primarily for a separate criminal offence and then also arrested for a breach of Covid-19 legislation, and 36 arrests were solely for breaching coronavirus legislation.
Opinion: The fight against Covid-19 should also be the fight against tobacco
Editor's Note: Kelly Henning is the director of public health at Bloomberg Philanthropies. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.
Protecting people from the dangers of tobacco products -- and holding tobacco companies accountable for their global actions -- is a critical component in the fight against Covid-19.
Smokers are more likely than non-smokers to develop severe complications with Covid-19, according to a review of studies by public health experts convened by the World Health Organization. And, a new study of 169 hospitals in Asia, Europe and North America found that smokers have nearly double the likelihood of in-hospital death than non-smokers.
But just as important, tobacco use -- a pandemic in its own right -- is costly to individual smokers and to society. Smoking kills more than 8 million people a year, mainly in low- and middle-income countries. These deaths are preventable and come mostly from cancer, heart disease, stroke, chronic lung disease and diabetes -- conditions that also contribute to high rates of Covid-19 mortality. The human price is exacerbated by the economic toll in health care costs and lost productivity costs that reaches $1.4 trillion annually worldwide.
We'll be better able to fight this pandemic, and future ones, if we commit ourselves to improving the world's health. Helping smokers quit will reduce the amount of people with underlying conditions that could make them more susceptible to Covid-19 and other infections. At the same time, to adequately fund efforts to fight coronavirus and prepare for unknown health emergencies to come, we must lower health care costs for households and health care systems and shift our economy away from production and purchase of harmful products, such as tobacco.
It's just past 10:30 a.m. in Cologne, Germany and 2 p.m. in Mumbai.
If you're just joining us, here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic:
- Australia in recession: The country's economy shrank 0.3% in the first quarter, as Australia entered recession for the first time in nearly three decades. Covid-19 was largely to blame, said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, adding he expected second quarter figures to be worse.
- Storm over India's virus epicenter: Cyclone Nisarga is now moving across the state of Maharashtra, a region home to the megacity of Mumbai, which is already reeling from the impact of the virus. Covid-19 patients were among more than 100,000 people evacuated from low-lying coastal areas before the storm hit.
- Meanwhile, India cases surge: The country reported nearly 9,000 new Covid-19 infections today -- a highest single-day spike that pushes its total over 200,000 cases.
- Lufthansa losses: The German airline blamed the global pandemic for most of the damage after it reported 2.1 billion euros ($2.35 billion) worth of losses in the first quarter. The airline recently secured a German government bailout of nearly $10 billion.
- First Rohingya death: A Rohingya refugee has died in Bangladesh in the first Covid-19-related fatality at the world's largest refugee camp, the UN agency charged with protecting refugees said.
- US protest fears: Members of the White House coronavirus task force discussed the "increasing" risk that the virus could spread among protesters at demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a source familiar with the discussion said. The US surgeon general said he expects new outbreaks due to the protests.
- Vaccine hopes: The US should have 100 million doses of one candidate Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases doctor, said on Tuesday. The plan is to manufacture doses of the vaccine even before it is clear whether it works, he said.
"Thousands" being traced under UK's new system, junior minister says
“Thousands” of people are being successfully traced as part of the UK government’s coronavirus response, junior health minister Edward Argar told Sky News on Wednesday, although he was unable to provide specific numbers.
The test and trace system launched on May 28.
“We are into the thousands being successfully traced at the moment,” Argar told Sky News.
“I don’t have the precise figures, because as you’d expect we’re working with the UK statistics authority to agree the process to make sure they accept it’s reliable.
“There’s a bit more work to do on that.”
Covid-19 patients evacuated as Mumbai braces for worst storm to hit city in 70 years
Coronavirus patients were among more than 100,000 people evacuated from low-lying coastal areas in India's western states as a cyclone advanced toward Mumbai in Maharashtra today.
Cyclone Nisarga made landfall at around 1 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. ET) with wind speeds of up to 110 kph (68 mph), according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
The cyclone, which formed in the Arabian sea on Tuesday morning, hit Alibag town, south of Mumbai.
Cyclones in that part of the country are relatively rare -- Mumbai, India's financial center and home to 18 million people, was last hit by a major storm in 1948.
The arrival of Cyclone Nisarga today comes as Maharashtra grapples with India's worst coronavirus outbreak. Hospitals are struggling to treat an influx of patients as the confirmed number of cases in that state passes 72,300, with more than 2,400 deaths.
Ahead of landfall, the cyclone strengthened to the equivalent of just below a Category 1 Atlantic hurricane, or a Severe Cyclonic Storm in the West Pacific.
Zoom boom is real: Videoconferencing company's revenue soars 169% during pandemic
Zoom said Tuesday that its revenue skyrocketed 169% from the prior year to $328 million for the three months ending in April, as it became the go-to video-conferencing service for many stuck at home during the pandemic.
The company reported an even more astronomical spike in business customers. There were roughly 265,400 companies with more than 10 employees using its platform, a 354% increase from the year prior. Zoom "deployed millions of licenses for new customers," CEO Eric Yuan said on an earnings call.
Created as a business communication tool nearly a decade ago, Zoom's popularity exploded at the beginning of this year, as millions of people in lockdown began using it to host events ranging from birthday parties to religious events and even to cabinet meetings.
"Work-from-home and social distance initiatives have meaningfully accelerated the adoption and traffic on the Zoom video communications platform," Yuan said.
He added that the pandemic had also resulted in a big spike in Zoom's number of free users, who can host calls up to 40 minutes long before being asked to pay.
UK government defends policy requiring 14-day quarantine for travelers
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended their decision to require all travelers entering the United Kingdom from overseas to undergo 14 days of quarantine, a move that the travel and tourism industries believe could deter visitors from coming.
Airlines and holiday companies have been campaigning against the policy, which is due to begin on Monday. Some government lawmakers are also critical of the new rules.
Patel and Shapps, however, warned that the UK will "suffer if we get this wrong and that is why it is crucial that we introduce these measures now."
“Let’s not throw away our progress in tackling this deadly virus. We owe it to the thousands who have died," the two wrote in an opinion piece published in the Telegraph newspaper. “We are working with the transport industry to see how we can introduce agreements with other countries when safe to do so, so we can go abroad and tourists can come here.”
Lufthansa blames pandemic for loss of more than $2.35 billion in first quarter
Lufthansa suffered 2.1 billion euros ($2.35 billion) worth of losses in the first quarter of 2020, the German airline group said in a statement on Wednesday.
The airline blamed the global pandemic for most of the damage and said cost-cutting measures implemented so far -- like moth-balling jets and putting large parts of staff on Germany’s labor protection program -- were only able to partially offset the revenue decline.
“Global air traffic has come to a virtual standstill in recent months. This has impacted our quarterly results to an unprecedented extent,” Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said.
“In view of the very slow recovery in demand, we must now take far-reaching restructuring measures to counteract this.”
Lufthansa recently secured a German government bailout of nearly $10 billion to help the carrier through the crisis.
The coronavirus pandemic has pushed Australia into recession for the first time in 29 years
Australia is entering its first recession in nearly three decades, largely due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Wednesday.
The nation's economy contracted 0.3% in the first three months of this year, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Frydenberg said he expected figures for the second quarter of 2020 to be worse.
When asked at a news conference on Wednesday whether Australia is in recession, Frydenberg replied: "Yes and that is on the basis of the advice that I have from the Treasury Department about where the June quarter is expected to be."
Experts say Australia was able to weather other serious global financial crises thanks to a combination of steady population growth, a rise in exports and the increasing importance of its service economy.
Frydenberg acknowledged the Covid-19 shutdown as the end of a 29-year run of economic growth in Australia, but praised his government's economic stimulus measures. "We have avoided the economic fate, and the health fate, of other nations because of the measures," he said.