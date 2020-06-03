Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Arrests and fines for breaking the UK’s coronavirus lockdown laws in London have disproportionately affected black people, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the city's Metropolitan Police Service (MPS).

While 12% of London’s population is black, according to 2018 Office for National Statistics data referenced in the report, 26% of Covid-19 Fixed Penalty Notices were given to black people and 31% of those whose arrests included breaching coronavirus legislation were black.

The Met Police report acknowledges there are “some differences in the use of Covid-19 related enforcement in relation to gender, age and race, when compared to the resident population.”

“Crime is also not proportionate, with different crimes affecting different groups, the root causes of which are complex,” the report adds.

“Tragically, knife crime and street violence in the capital disproportionately affects boys and young men, particularly of African-Caribbean heritage, both in terms of victims and perpetrators. Throughout the Covid-19 lock down the MPS has continued to prioritise its policing activity against violent crime and protecting the communities most impacted by it. This dynamic is reflected in the arrest figures where Covid-19 is an additional feature.”

The report also notes the "street population" is different to official residential population data “which is only updated once every 10 years,” referencing population information gathered by census.

More than 70% of fines have been given to young people between the ages of 18 and 34, and almost all fines and arrests have been of men.

The report also noted there was a “strong correlation to hot weather and holiday periods contributing to people being out and breaching the legislation in the earlier part of lock down.”

In a statement alongside the report, the Met Police noted the policing approach had been “to help explain the new laws and encourage Londoners to play their part in adhering to them” and said this had caused a “low number” of arrests and fines “in comparison to the approximate nine million population of London.”

There was a total of 973 fixed penalty notices between March 27 and May 14 in London. There were also 711 arrests in that period where an individual was arrested primarily for a separate criminal offence and then also arrested for a breach of Covid-19 legislation, and 36 arrests were solely for breaching coronavirus legislation.