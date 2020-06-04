Face coverings will be mandatory on public transport in England starting June 15

A passenger walks along a platform after arriving at Waterloo Train station in central London on May 18. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Face coverings will be mandatory on all public transport in England starting June 15, as the country continues to ease out of coronavirus lockdown.

Exceptions will be made for children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems and could be enforced by British transport police, Britain’s Transport Minister Grant Shapps said Thursday during a daily government briefing.

Public transport will be “ramped” up with additional trains, buses, and subways added to existing routes to help lessen crowding as more people return to work.

“It’s not always possible to stay two meters apart on public transport,” he acknowledged and reiterated that those who can work from home, continue to do so.

Volunteers will be present at stations handing out extra masks. Shapps said people who don’t comply “could” be fined.

“You cannot travel if you are not wearing a face covering,” he said.

In terms of progress against the virus, there have been 176 new deaths in past 24 hours, bringing the total official number of deaths in Britain to 39,728.