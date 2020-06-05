Covid-19 hospitalizations nearly double across New York City

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a press conference in New York on June 5. NYC Media

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in a news conference today that the city would launch mobile testing sites next week and is still on track to reopen on Monday.

Nearly 32,000 construction sites are eligible to restart during this initial reopening phase, de Blasio said.

The city will deploy two trucks to two neighborhoods, one in Queens and the other in the Bronx, to do Covid-19 diagnostic tests for residents in those areas, de Blasio said.

The city is looking to have up to 10 trucks in July. There will be walk-ins, with a capacity of 80 tests per truck per day.

"You can literally stay in your neighborhood and the testing trucks will come to you," de Blasio said.

The mayor said people need to be reminded that testing is “always free, it is easy, it's fast and it is coming to you.”

de Blasio explained that the idea for the initiative arose after the city government spoke to community members about what their needs were in battling the virus.

The mayor said mobile testing is needed in "neighborhoods hit hard so that people can more easily connect with testing."

"I want every New Yorker to get tested," de Blasio said. He added that he “strongly urges” anyone who has been to any of the protests to get tested.

Here are the details of the mobile testing program: