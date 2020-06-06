World
9 min ago

China issues warning to citizens against travel to Australia

From Shanshan Wang in Beijing

Grounded flights at Melbourne Airport in April.
Grounded flights at Melbourne Airport in April.

China issued a new warning to its citizens against travel to Australia Friday citing racial discrimination against Chinese and Asian people.

The statement from the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism reads: “Recently, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, racial discrimination and acts of violence against Chinese and Asians in Australia have increased significantly. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism reminds Chinese tourists to raise their safety awareness and not to travel to Australia.”

Australia’s public broadcaster ABC said the country’s Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham rejected the warning.

ABC quoted Birmingham as saying "Australia is the most successful multicultural and migrant society in the world. The Chinese Australian community is a significant and valued contributor to that success story."

45 min ago

California-based film and TV production can resume June 12

From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez

Film and television productions in California will soon be able to send their people back to work, several months after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered operations across the country and internationally. 

The new guidance from the California Department of Public Health states that TV, film and music productions in the state can resume on June 12, "subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdictions of operations." 

The long-awaited green light came on Friday in an update that also provided updated guidance for schools, day camps and professional sports. 

"To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers should abide by safety protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers," the guidance from the state read. "Back office staff and management should adhere to Office Workspace guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission." 

Those guidelines are generic advice for office workspaces but contain no production-specific information. 

CNN has reached out to SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents approximately 160,000 actors and performers, for comment. 

This week, the entertainment industry's guilds and unions submitted to public health officials in New York and California a 22-page guideline document designed to establish safety protocols for producing movies and TV in the age of coronavirus.

The measures relied heavily on extensive testing, temperature checks, cleaning measures and physical distancing when possible. 

50 min ago

"Operation Warp Speed" is fueling vaccine fears, two experts say

From CNN's Maggie Fox

The federal government's "Operation Warp Speed" vaccine program, with its emphasis on quick production and testing of experimental coronavirus vaccines, is fueling fears already stirred up by vaccine skeptics, two experts said Friday.

The approach itself is not unreasonable, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine and professor of pediatrics and molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine. But the way it's being communicated is scaring people, he told CNN.

"The way the message is coming out of Operation Warp Speed creates a lot of chaos and confusion. And it is enabling the anti-vaccine movement," Hotez said.

A White House coronavirus task force source told CNN earlier this week that the Trump Administration's Warp Speed program had chosen five companies most likely to produce a Covid-19 vaccine — whittled down from 14 last month when "Operation Warp Speed" was launched.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says he expects up to 100,000 doses of one vaccine, made by biotech company Moderna, to be available by the end of the year, ready to be rolled out if it is shown to work safely to protect people against coronavirus infection in clinical trials that are now underway.

He has said one of the candidates could be ready as early as January. That is a highly accelerated schedule, as vaccines typically take years to produce.

"We think we are going to have a vaccine in the pretty near future, and if we do, we are going to really be a big step ahead," Trump said last month.