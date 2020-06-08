Israel hits "emergency brake" on reopening as coronavirus cases rise 

Israel will “hit the emergency brake” on its reopening plans as the number of coronavirus cases rises sharply, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday during a meeting of the coronavirus cabinet.
“There has been a very steep increase in morbidity. It could be that we are already seeing the doubling of the rate of infection within ten days. I very much hope not, " Netanyahu said during the meeting.
For the past eight days, Israel has seen approximately 100 new infections a day, up from approximately 20 new infections a day a week earlier.
According to the Ministry of Health, 298 people have now died as a result of coronavirus in Israel.
Netanyahu said that Israel would freeze further reopening measures that were supposed to take place in the coming days, reevaluating the situation in one week.
Though schools, malls, and restaurants reopened under certain health restrictions, the resumption of train service and the reopening of theaters, music halls, and other cultural venues will now be delayed.
“The main thing that all the experts emphasized is that we must keep the three rules: Wearing masks, keeping two meters’ distance and hygiene – washing hands,” said Netanyahu. “I ask you, for our economy, for our health and for the lives of us all – please follow the rules.”