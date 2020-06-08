World
Coronavirus around the world

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung, Steve George and Emma Reynolds, CNN

Updated 1:05 p.m. ET, June 8, 2020
37 min ago

Israel hits "emergency brake" on reopening as coronavirus cases rise 

From CNN’s Oren Liebermann and Michael Schwartz

An Israeli medical worker collects COVID-19 test samples at a drive-through facility in Rishon Lezion, Israel, on June 7.
An Israeli medical worker collects COVID-19 test samples at a drive-through facility in Rishon Lezion, Israel, on June 7. Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua/Getty Images

Israel will “hit the emergency brake” on its reopening plans as the number of coronavirus cases rises sharply, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday during a meeting of the coronavirus cabinet.

“There has been a very steep increase in morbidity. It could be that we are already seeing the doubling of the rate of infection within ten days. I very much hope not, " Netanyahu said during the meeting.

For the past eight days, Israel has seen approximately 100 new infections a day, up from approximately 20 new infections a day a week earlier.

According to the Ministry of Health, 298 people have now died as a result of coronavirus in Israel.

Netanyahu said that Israel would freeze further reopening measures that were supposed to take place in the coming days, reevaluating the situation in one week.

Though schools, malls, and restaurants reopened under certain health restrictions, the resumption of train service and the reopening of theaters, music halls, and other cultural venues will now be delayed.

“The main thing that all the experts emphasized is that we must keep the three rules: Wearing masks, keeping two meters’ distance and hygiene – washing hands,” said Netanyahu. “I ask you, for our economy, for our health and for the lives of us all – please follow the rules.”
54 min ago

15 New York sites that will prioritize testing protesters, governor says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Protesters sit in the middle of the intersection of 42nd Street near Times Square on June 7 in New York.
Protesters sit in the middle of the intersection of 42nd Street near Times Square on June 7 in New York. Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images

As massive protests over George Floyd’s killing continue all across New York City as the coronavirus pandemic persists, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged protesters to get tested.

He announced that 15 testing sites around New York City will prioritize testing for protesters.

“We had all these at-home measures and then we had thousands of people show up for protests. Did that affect the spread of the virus? We don’t know. We don’t know. So I’m asking the protesters, please, go get a test. It’s free. It’s available,” he said.

Cuomo reminded people that one person is capable of spreading the virus to dozens of people. “We’ve seen it," he said.

53 min ago

New York City will perform 35,000 Covid-19 tests a day, governor says

From CNN's Brian Vitagliano

New York City will perform 35,000 tests a day and monitor the data for any signs of a spike, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Cuomo asked all protesters to get a Covid-19 test, highlighting 15 testing sites around NYC that are prioritized just for protesters. 

The Governor said there are more than 240 testing sites in New York City. The city entered phase one of reopening today.

1 hr 2 min ago

The world just reported its highest number of Covid-19 cases in a single day, WHO says

From CNN Health's Jacqueline Howard

Sunday marked the most Covid-19 cases reported to the World Health Organization in a single day so far during the coronavirus pandemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a media briefing in Geneva on Monday.

"Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported — the most in a single day so far," Tedros said. "Almost 75% of yesterday’s cases come from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia."

"Most countries in the African region are still experiencing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, with some reporting cases in new geographic areas, although most countries in the region have less than 1,000 cases," Tedros said. 

"We also see increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases in parts of Eastern Europe and central Asia," Tedros said, although the situation in Europe overall has been improving.

Tedros added, "At the same time, we’re encouraged that several countries around the world are seeing very positive signs."

1 hr 5 min ago

New York governor says positive tests in the state down to 1.2%

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks after riding the New York City subway 7 train into the city on June 8 in New York.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks after riding the New York City subway 7 train into the city on June 8 in New York. Timothy A. Clark/AFP/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the state is down to its lowest number since March.

The governor said that on Sunday, the state performed 58,054 tests across the state and only 1.2% — or 702 people — came back positive.

This low percentage has followed a trend over the past few days, the governor said.

"On Sunday we did 58,000 tests across the state. We're at 1.2% positive, the lowest level in the state since March 16. That's a fact. Over the past — past few days, 58,000 tests we did on Sunday. 1.2% statewide. Saturday 60,000 tests, 1.3%, Friday, 77,000 tests and 1.4%," he said. 

The governor added that these numbers indicate that the state can continue to move forward with reopening.

"Why are we reopening? Because these numbers say that we can."

1 hr 12 min ago

Here's how US demonstrators can stay safe during protests, according to WHO director-general

From CNN Health's Jacqueline Howard

Protesters take a knee and raise their fists in a moment of silence for George Floyd and other victims of police brutality in Boston on June 7.
Protesters take a knee and raise their fists in a moment of silence for George Floyd and other victims of police brutality in Boston on June 7. Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

The World Health Organization supports the current movement against racial injustice and encourages all protesters to wear masks during demonstrations, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a media briefing in Geneva on Monday.

"WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds," Tedros said on Monday.

"We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely," Tedros said.

Tedros' shared safety and precaution guidelines for protestors:

  • As much as possible, keep at least one meter from others
  • Clean your hands
  • Cover your cough
  • Wear a mask if you attend a protest.
  • We remind all people to stay home if you are sick and contact a health care provider.

Tedros added that countries where protests have been held should strengthen testing efforts and the tracking of potential Covid-19 cases.

"We also encourage countries to strengthen the fundamental public health measures that remain the basis of the response: Find, isolate, test and care for every case, and trace and quarantine every contact," Tedros said. "Contact tracing remains an essential element of the response."

1 hr 13 min ago

New York governor rides subway as NYC begins to reopen

Prior to his daily news conference, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rode New York City's subway to mark the city's reopening today under phase one.

Dani Lever, the governor’s communications director, tweeted a photo of the governor riding the city's subway.

Once the epicenter of the pandemic as the largest and densest city in the US, New York City is now allowing nonessential workers in construction and manufacturing to go back to work and retail stores to set up curbside or in-store pickup.

1 hr 10 min ago

New York governor marks 100 days since state's first known coronavirus case

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today marks 100 days since the first known coronavirus case in the state.

"I am just so proud with how New Yorkers have responded," he said today at a news conference. "New Yorkers heard the messages, New Yorkers did what they had to do"

Cuomo said that at the start of the pandemic in the state, experts said how the virus progressed would largely depend on what residents did to stop the spread. He applauded New Yorkers' efforts to flatten the curve.

"When things are tough, New Yorkers are tougher," Cuomo said.

1 hr 29 min ago

Florida reports more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for five consecutive days, but the percentage positive is dropping

From CNN’s Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt 

Coronavirus tests are administered at the West Perrine Health Center on May 28 in Miami.
Coronavirus tests are administered at the West Perrine Health Center on May 28 in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP

In the past week, the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Florida has been greater than 1,200 for 5 of the past 6 days, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health (FLDOH). 

An analysis of the data shows, however, that the percentage of positive cases has been dropping in the last week and an increasing number of test results have been posted. 

Here's what the data showed:

  • A week ago today, more than 11,300 Covid-19 test results were posted by the FLDOH with 617 positive cases. That places the percentage of positive cases for that day at 5.4%.
  • Last Tuesday, more than 28,600 results were posted with 1,317 positives. The percentage positive is 4.6%.
  • Last Wednesday, more than 38,200 results were posted with 1,419 positives. The percentage positive is 3.7%
  • Last Thursday, more than 32,400 results were posted with 1,305 positives. The percentage positive is 4%.
  • This past Friday, more than 41,000 results were posted with 1,270 positives. The percentage positive is 3%.
  • This past Saturday, more than 57,000 Covid-19 test results were posted by the FLDOH with 1,180 positive cases. That places the percentage of positive cases for that day at 2%.

For further context, from Thursday to Saturday, the latest three days of data available, more than 130,000 test results were posted by the FLDOH and 3,755 returned positive.

 