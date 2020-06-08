Doctors in Nicaragua say country has nearly five times more Covid-19 cases than government's tally

Relatives of patients of Aleman-Nicaraguense Hospital, which cares for people infected with Covid-19, wait to enter the hospital in Managua, Nicaragua, on June 1. Inti Ocon/AFP/Getty Images

The Nicaraguan Citizens' Covid-19 Observatory, an independent network that includes health care professionals who are tallying coronavirus cases, reported nearly five times more cases in the country than the government's tally, according to numbers released by the Observatory Saturday.

Nicaragua's government reported 1,118 cases and 46 deaths from the novel coronavirus on June 2. The Citizens' Observatory has in turn reported 5,027 suspected coronavirus cases and 1,015 Covid-19 deaths.

The Observatory also reported 458 health workers with Covid-19 symptoms and 48 deaths suspected from the virus among health care personnel.

The Nicaraguan government maintains its position of not issuing confinement measures nor shutting the economy, arguing that 40% of the population lives in the countryside and 80% of the urban population are self-employed.

In statements to official media on June 5, Nicaragua's Vice President Rosario Murillo announced at least 2,000 activities of the Family Economy program, which includes markets and food sales, would still take place this weekend.