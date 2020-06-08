The US now has more than 1.9 million cases of Covid-19

President Donald Trump pretends to take a Covid-19 test while holding a swab during his visit of the Puritan Medical Products facility in Guilford, Maine on June 5. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

The United States now has at least 1,942,363 cases of coronavirus and 110,514 related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

On Sunday, Johns Hopkins reported 22,302 new cases and 712 new deaths in the US.

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

New York remains the hardest hit state, with 378,097 cases and 30,374 deaths. New Jersey, California, and Illinois follow next.