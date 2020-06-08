World
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

George Floyd protests

live news

Live

Coronavirus around the world

Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung, Steve George and Emma Reynolds, CNN

Updated 11:56 a.m. ET, June 8, 2020
33 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 27 min ago

These 4 US states are outpacing New York in rates of new coronavirus cases per day

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Liz Stark

Four states – California, Texas, Florida and Illinois – are all outpacing New York state in their averages of daily new coronavirus cases, according to a CNN analysis.

California, on average, saw the most new cases per day over the week ending June 7, averaging about 2,666 daily new cases, Johns Hopkins University data shows.

Texas averaged about 1,537 daily new cases, followed by Florida with about 1,111 daily new cases and Illinois with about 1,071 daily new cases.

New York rounds out the top five states with an average of about 1,047 new cases per day.

While the number of new cases in California, Texas and Florida have generally been increasing, both Illinois and New York have seen a decrease in new cases reported.

1 hr 45 min ago

New York City Covid-19 indicators “very good," mayor says  

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

An Emergency medical Technician sorts through blood samples to test for COVID-19 antibodies at Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York on May 14.
An Emergency medical Technician sorts through blood samples to test for COVID-19 antibodies at Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York on May 14. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

All markers for New York City indicators of the Covid-19 virus are under their thresholds, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

“The news today is very good,” he added.

“We have the health data to continue to give us hope that things are moving in the right direction.”

People admitted to hospitals for suspected Covid-19 – which needs to be under the threshold of 200 – is at 67, the mayor said.

Daily number of people in health and hospitals ICUs – which needs to be under the threshold of 375, is today at 326, a number that “continues to go down,” de Blasio said.

Percentage of people city wide who tested positive for Covid-19 – which needs to be under the threshold of 15%, is at 3%. 

This is the “biggest” measure to show where the city stands in its fight against the virus, and “the lowest number we have seen.”

“That is a great great sign," he added. 

“If we would like reopening, we got to stick with it, and make sure we do it right…” the mayor warned.

1 hr 54 min ago

NYC adds more bus lanes as city begins reopening today

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

A commuter exits from a bus at a stop in New York on June 3.
A commuter exits from a bus at a stop in New York on June 3. Sarah Blesener/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 20 new miles of busways and bus lanes to help foster movement of New Yorkers as the city enters phase one of reopening.

The lanes will help 750,000 New Yorkers to have a “faster way to work, more frequent service, less crowding," the mayor said.

There will also be five new busways in the city, he said.

“They will be launching on an urgent basis,” he said. 

The busways will launch between June and October and will be on a one-year trial basis for each of the lines.The first one will launch from main street in Queens.

There will also be an increase in rush hour service on the Staten Island ferry, launching every 20 minutes. There will be social distancing markers, hand sanitizer and face coverings for free.

With regard to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the city will send 800 New York Police Department school safety agents throughout the system at high priority stations to provide face coverings and promote social distancing

Alternative side parking is suspended for the next two weeks.

1 hr 56 min ago

New York City mayor on reopening: "We are making that comeback"

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a coronavirus briefing in Brooklyn, New York, on June 8.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a coronavirus briefing in Brooklyn, New York, on June 8. NYC Media

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that as the city moved into phase one of its reopening plan today, it's making it's long-awaited "comeback."

“We have been the epicenter of this crisis,” he said, adding that the city is a place where “it was going to be the hardest to make a comeback.”

“We are making that comeback,” he added. 

He thanked New Yorkers for their efforts to help toward beginning this “next chapter" and urged residents not to "forget the lessons we’ve learned."

“We knew we would get to this day, it would take a lot of work, but we are finally here," he added.

What's reopening today: Construction, manufacturing and wholesale suppliers will be allowed to resume work today, and non-essential retail outlets will be allowed to reopen for curbside and in-store pickup.

2 hr 8 min ago

More than 400,000 people flew yesterday, TSA says

From CNN's Greg Wallace and Pete Muntean

Travelers walk through the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, on June 4.
Travelers walk through the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, on June 4. Sandy Huffaker/Bloomberg/Getty Images

This weekend marked the most air travel since the coronavirus pandemic caused the industry to bottom out this spring.  

More than 400,000 people were screened by the Transportation Security Administration on two days – both Friday and Sunday, the agency said. It is the first time that has happened in nearly 11 weeks.  

But those numbers are still significantly smaller than normal. The 441,000 travelers on Sunday was only 17% of the same Sunday in 2019, according to TSA figures.  

American Airlines said this was its busiest weekend since early March, and Sunday was the busiest day since March.  

More travelers means more people are on each flight. Airlines for America, which represents the major airlines, says the average domestic flight departs with 54 passengers onboard – up from fewer than 20 at the low point. 

2 hr 15 min ago

US stocks climb further

From CNN’s Anneken Tappe

The New York Stock Exchange is pictured on May 26 at Wall Street in New York.
The New York Stock Exchange is pictured on May 26 at Wall Street in New York. Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

Momentum for the US stock market isn’t letting up. Stocks kicked off higher on Monday, adding onto their rally from last week.

Here's what happened at this week's opening:

  • The Nasdaq Composite is on track for a new closing record, if it exceeds it February 19 close. The index opened up 0.1%.
  •  The Dow opened 0.5%, or 144 points, higher.
  • The S&P 500 rose 0.2%.
55 min ago

New York's MTA can't guarantee social distancing during rush hour

From CNN’s Ganesh Setty

NYCT Subway prepares for phase one of reopening in New York on June 7.
NYCT Subway prepares for phase one of reopening in New York on June 7. NYCT Subway

As New York City enters phase one of reopening today, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chair Patrick Foye said the authority can’t guarantee social distancing during rush-hour trains. 

“We are not promising social distance on rush-hour trains. We’re being candid with our customers. But we’re also being candid by telling — we’re disinfecting every subway car, bus, and commuter rail at every nigh," he said in a radio interview with WCBS 880.

Beginning today, the MTA will distribute two millions masks contributed by New York City and State.

��We ask our riders to follow all public health guidance, including washing hands, not touching faces and coughing into elbows. Although service is returning to pre-pandemic levels, public transit is still for essential and Phase 1 workers,” the MTA said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

During the radio interview with WCBS 880, Foye said a survey last week showed that 92% of commuters surveyed were wearing masks.

2 hr 44 min ago

BP to cut 10,000 jobs due to coronavirus impact on oil demand

From CNN's Chris Liakos in Paris

People get gas at a BP station in Southgate, Michigan, on April 24.
People get gas at a BP station in Southgate, Michigan, on April 24. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Oil giant BP will cut almost 15% of its workforce globally as it looks to reduce costs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Executive Bernard Looney told staff in an email Monday obtained by CNN.

BP said it will cut 10,000 jobs, mostly by the end of 2020, with the majority of people affected in office-based roles rather than frontline operational ones. 

“These are tough decisions to make. But the impact – particularly on those leaving us – is much, much tougher. I understand this and I am sorry. But we must do the right thing for BP and this is that right thing,” Looney said in his email to employees.

BP also said its senior staff will not receive a pay rise through March 31, 2021, and that annual cash bonuses would be “very unlikely” for anyone this year.

Looney admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a widespread economic fallout affecting both BP and the wider industry.

“The oil price has plunged well below the level we need to turn a profit. We are spending much, much more than we make – I am talking millions of dollars, every day. And as a result, our net debt rose by $6 billion in the first quarter,” Looney said. 

 

1 hr 41 min ago

New York City starts reopening today. Here's what that means.

The Grand Central Terminal bridge is illuminated blue and gold Sunday night in honor of New Yorkers' work to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases.
The Grand Central Terminal bridge is illuminated blue and gold Sunday night in honor of New Yorkers' work to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases. Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

After a 78-day lockdown, New York City enters phase one of reopening today, with some nonessential workers allowed to go back to work and retail stores allowed to reopen for pickup.

"This is a triumphant moment for New Yorkers who fought back against the disease," Mayor Bill de Blasio said today on CNN.

The mayor said there’s a sense of discipline and service in the city — a sense of "we’re all in it together and we have to get it right." 

Here are the industries opening in phase one: 

  • Construction
  • Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting
  • Retail (Limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off)
  • Manufacturing
  • Wholesale trade

So what's not opening? Hair salons, offices and indoor seating at bars and restaurants remain off-limits until the next reopening phase. And Broadway shows, museums and large cultural gatherings are still far off.

The 78-day lockdown represents the longest in the country and comes weeks after other parts of the state hit the necessary criteria to reopen.

WATCH: