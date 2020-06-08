These 4 US states are outpacing New York in rates of new coronavirus cases per day

Four states – California, Texas, Florida and Illinois – are all outpacing New York state in their averages of daily new coronavirus cases, according to a CNN analysis.

California, on average, saw the most new cases per day over the week ending June 7, averaging about 2,666 daily new cases, Johns Hopkins University data shows.

Texas averaged about 1,537 daily new cases, followed by Florida with about 1,111 daily new cases and Illinois with about 1,071 daily new cases.

New York rounds out the top five states with an average of about 1,047 new cases per day.

While the number of new cases in California, Texas and Florida have generally been increasing, both Illinois and New York have seen a decrease in new cases reported.