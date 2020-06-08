Coronavirus cases nearing 2 million in US with at least 110,514 deaths

Coronavirus cases in the US are nearing 2 million, and at least 110,514 people have died of the virus, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

There are at least 1,942,363 cases of coronavirus across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases -- the highest figure of any country in the world.

New York has the highest number of cases of any state at 378,097 and the most deaths, at 30,374.

There are now more than 7 million cases worldwide and 400,000 deaths globally.

Coronavirus cases are rising faster than ever -- at a rate of more than 100,000 day -- propelled by a steep increase in case numbers in South and Latin America and the Caribbean.