Coronavirus cases nearing 2 million in US with at least 110,514 deaths
Coronavirus cases in the US are nearing 2 million, and at least 110,514 people have died of the virus, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
There are at least 1,942,363 cases of coronavirus across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases -- the highest figure of any country in the world.
New York has the highest number of cases of any state at 378,097 and the most deaths, at 30,374.
There are now more than 7 million cases worldwide and 400,000 deaths globally.
Coronavirus cases are rising faster than ever -- at a rate of more than 100,000 day -- propelled by a steep increase in case numbers in South and Latin America and the Caribbean.
1 hr 35 min ago
Armenian PM returns to work after coronavirus
Armenia's Prime Minister has returned to work after being diagnosed with coronavirus, his press officer has told CNN.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started working from home early last week
"The Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, his spouse, Anna Hakobyan, and three of their children have been tested negative for the coronavirus in a double testing. The PM will be back on his full duties starting from today," Mane Gevorgyan, the Prime Minister's press officer, said in a text message.
Pashinyan is one of several senior politicians to be diagnosed with the virus. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent time in intensive care suffering from Covid-19, while Kentucky senator Rand Paul tested positive for the virus in March.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Sunday it was closely monitoring demonstrations taking place across the US, and warned that such gatherings could spur coronavirus transmission. Some states are already seeing upward trends of new cases.
For three months, the country passed one grim milestone after the other, hitting 100,000 coronavirus deaths in late May. Public health officials have said that without the lockdowns most states put in place, the death toll could have been significantly higher.
As those lockdowns were lifted and other measures were loosened, the CDC and other top health officials urged Americans to use face coverings when they go out, and always maintain a distance.
"It is too early to know what, if any, effect these events will have on the federal Covid-19 response. Every local situation is different. State and local officials will make decisions to protect public health and safety based on circumstances on the ground," she said.
Earlier this month, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said protesters should be evaluated and tested for the virus.
"I do think there is a potential, unfortunately, for this to be a seeding event," he said -- especially in metropolitan areas where there has been significant transmission.
Compulsory quarantine on entry relaxed for bosses at 480 listed companies in Hong Kong
From Alexandra Lin in Hong Kong
Directors and executives of around 480 listed companies can apply for exemption from the 14-day compulsory quarantine when arriving in Hong Kong from mainland China, according to a government statement issued on Monday morning.
Companies can start to apply for the exemption from Monday.
Companies that are listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and included in the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index or Hang Seng Composite LargeCap, MidCap or SmallCap Index, can nominate a maximum of two persons each for the exemption.
But visits must be for performing duties related to the essential operation of the companies, such as board meetings, business review meetings or meetings with clients, or executing legal documents, the statement said.
Directors and executives will also be subject to 14-day medical surveillance upon arrival, which requires them to wear masks, check their body temperature daily, and report any symptoms or health concerns to the Hong Kong health department.
2 hr 39 min ago
Delhi's Chief Minister in isolation after showing Covid-19 symptoms
From Rishabh Madhavendra Pratap in New Delhi
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went into self-isolation on Monday at his official residence in New Delhi after showing coronavirus symptoms.
Spokesman Sanjay Singh said the Chief Minister had been complaining of a fever, cough, cold and sore throat since Sunday evening.
The 51-year-old chief minister is diabetic, so doctors have asked him to self-isolate and take precautions. He will undergo a Covid-19 test on Tuesday, Singh added.
All meetings with the chief minister have been called off till further notice, he added.
Case numbers: Delhi, with an estimated population of 19 million, has reported 27,654 coronavirus cases, including 761 deaths, as of Monday morning local time.
2 hr 39 min ago
China's economy is still struggling to recover from the pandemic
From CNN's Laura He
China is trying to dig itself out of a steep economic slump. But as the rest of the world still battles with the coronavirus pandemic, the path to recovery is looking slow and painful.
Exports in the world's second largest economy last month dropped 3.3% in US dollar terms compared to a year ago, customs data released this weekend showed, reversing a 3.5% rise in April.
Analysts attributed the downturn to weak demand abroad: While China began reopening its economy months ago, many other global powers have only begun to lift some lockdown measures in the past few weeks.
The recovery at home hasn't been entirely smooth for China either. Imports last month plunged 16.7% in US dollar terms from a year ago — the deepest contraction since January 2016 — suggesting domestic demand remains sluggish.
China says US senator's accusations of vaccine sabotage are "slandering and smearing" China
From CNN's Isaac Yee in Hong Kong
China's Foreign Ministry has called on US Senator Rick Scott to "produce the evidence" after he accused China of trying to "sabotage" US vaccine efforts.
"The Senator claims there is evidence showing China is sabotaging and slowing down Western countries' [vaccine] efforts, I hope he will just produce the evidence," said Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
"The US has been slandering and smearing China for a long time, we have all gotten sick and tired of that," added Hua.
Hua said research and development for a coronavirus vaccine is not "a race between China and the US but between humans and the virus." She added that if China successfully develops a vaccine it will be made a "global public good."
Hua's comments come after Scott told the BBC during an interview: "We have got to get this vaccine done. Unfortunately, we have evidence that communist China is trying to sabotage us or slow it down."
3 hr 20 min ago
James Cameron given special permission to enter New Zealand to film "Avatar 2"
New Zealand is lifting almost all restrictions now that it no longer has any active cases of Covid-19 -- but its international borders will remain shut to non-residents to prevent new outbreaks.
That is, unless they receive special permission.
Some overseas visitors and businesspeople will be allowed to enter the country and work there if they can demonstrate that they will provide a benefit to the New Zealand economy.
Acclaimed film director James Cameron is one of those. He and his crew have been given permission by the New Zealand government to work inside the country on "Avatar 2," CNN learned today.
The first "Avatar" movie is the highest-grossing film in history, bringing in roughly $2.8 billion at the worldwide box office in 2009.
The release date for "Avatar 2" has been bumped from December 18, 2020 to December, 17, 2021.
4 hr 8 min ago
Japan reports no new deaths for the first time in 3 months
Japan recorded no new coronavirus deaths on Sunday -- the first time this has happened since March 6, around the time when the pandemic saw infection rates soar in the country.
A total of 38 new infections were recorded on Sunday, according to the country's health ministry.
This brings the national total to 17,886 cases and 929 deaths, including the 712 infections and 13 fatalities from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was docked in quarantine off Yokohama Bay for two weeks in February.
Japan has recorded fewer than 100 new cases per day since May 14.