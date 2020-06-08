World
Coronavirus around the world

Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung and Steve George, CNN

Updated 5:42 a.m. ET, June 8, 2020
1 min ago

China says US senator's accusations of vaccine sabotage are "slandering and smearing" China

From CNN's Isaac Yee in Hong Kong 

China's Foreign Ministry has called on US Senator Rick Scott to "produce the evidence" after he accused China of trying to "sabotage" US vaccine efforts.

Senator Rick Scott is pictured outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 14.
Senator Rick Scott is pictured outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 14. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

"The Senator claims there is evidence showing China is sabotaging and slowing down Western countries' [vaccine] efforts, I hope he will just produce the evidence," said Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday. 

"The US has been slandering and smearing China for a long time, we have all gotten sick and tired of that," added Hua.

Hua said research and development for a coronavirus vaccine is not "a race between China and the US but between humans and the virus." She added that if China successfully develops a vaccine it will be made a "global public good."

Hua's comments come after Scott told the BBC during an interview: "We have got to get this vaccine done. Unfortunately, we have evidence that communist China is trying to sabotage us or slow it down."

7 min ago

James Cameron given special permission to enter New Zealand to film "Avatar 2"

"Avatar" Director James Cameron speaks at an event in Los Angeles, California, in 2010.
"Avatar" Director James Cameron speaks at an event in Los Angeles, California, in 2010. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

New Zealand is lifting almost all restrictions now that it no longer has any active cases of Covid-19 -- but its international borders will remain shut to non-residents to prevent new outbreaks.

That is, unless they receive special permission.

Some overseas visitors and businesspeople will be allowed to enter the country and work there if they can demonstrate that they will provide a benefit to the New Zealand economy.

Acclaimed film director James Cameron is one of those. He and his crew have been given permission by the New Zealand government to work inside the country on "Avatar 2," CNN learned today.

The first "Avatar" movie is the highest-grossing film in history, bringing in roughly $2.8 billion at the worldwide box office in 2009.

The release date for "Avatar 2" has been bumped from December 18, 2020 to December, 17, 2021.

55 min ago

Japan reports no new deaths for the first time in 3 months

People surf off Katase-kaigan beach in Fujisawa, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, on Monday, June 8.
People surf off Katase-kaigan beach in Fujisawa, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, on Monday, June 8. Koji Sasahara/AP

Japan recorded no new coronavirus deaths on Sunday -- the first time this has happened since March 6, around the time when the pandemic saw infection rates soar in the country.

A total of 38 new infections were recorded on Sunday, according to the country's health ministry.

This brings the national total to 17,886 cases and 929 deaths, including the 712 infections and 13 fatalities from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was docked in quarantine off Yokohama Bay for two weeks in February.

Japan has recorded fewer than 100 new cases per day since May 14.

1 hr 40 min ago

The US now has more than 1.9 million cases of Covid-19

President Donald Trump pretends to take a Covid-19 test while holding a swab during his visit of the Puritan Medical Products facility in Guilford, Maine on June 5.
President Donald Trump pretends to take a Covid-19 test while holding a swab during his visit of the Puritan Medical Products facility in Guilford, Maine on June 5. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

The United States now has at least 1,942,363 cases of coronavirus and 110,514 related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

On Sunday, Johns Hopkins reported 22,302 new cases and 712 new deaths in the US.

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

New York remains the hardest hit state, with 378,097 cases and 30,374 deaths. New Jersey, California, and Illinois follow next.

2 hr 44 min ago

Mexican government official tests positive days after being seen with president

From CNN's Daniel Silva in Miami

Zoé Robledo, the director of Mexico's Institute of Social Security, announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 -- just two days after he was seen with the country's President.

Robledo said he would continue to do his do his work remotely, adding that he was closely following the instructions of his "extraordinary doctors" and that his case was being closely monitored and contact tracing was underway.

On Friday, Robledo spoke at President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's daily press conference, in the company of the nation's top security officials.

The President was on stage as Robledo spoke, as well as Secretary of Defense Luis Cresencio Sandoval, Naval Secretary Rafael Ojeda and Secretary of Security and Civilian Protection Alfonso Durazo. 

The men were spaced apart several feet on stage, but none were wearing masks.  

2 hr 53 min ago

India's worst-hit state now has more cases than the whole of China

From CNN's Rishabh Madhavendra Pratap in New Delhi

Commuters are seen in a traffic jam during rush hour in Mumbai on June 8.
Commuters are seen in a traffic jam during rush hour in Mumbai on June 8. Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images

The west Indian state of Maharashtra now has a total of 85,975 coronavirus cases, including 3,060 deaths, the country's health ministry announced Monday.

The updated tally means Maharashtra now has more cases than all of China, which has 83,040 cases as of today, according to China’s National Health Commission.

Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra and home to about 18.3 million people, is the worst hit city nationwide. The city has reported 48,549 cases of coronavirus, including 1,636 deaths.

India's nationwide total stands at 256,611 cases, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- of which, approximately a third are in concentrated in Maharashtra state.

Lifting restrictions: India entered the "Unlock 1" reopening phase today, which allows most economic activities to resume.

But Mumbai still has major restrictions in place, effective for schools, train services, cinemas, shopping malls, places of worship, and more spaces.

Only essential workers are allowed to move through Mumbai roads, while travel by rail or air is still prohibited unless specifically allowed by separate orders and standard operating procedures.

3 hr 12 min ago

With no active Covid-19 cases, New Zealand is lifting almost all its coronavirus restrictions

From CNN's Ben Westcott

Almost all coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand will be lifted tomorrow, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced, after the country reported no active cases.

Schools and workplaces will be able to reopen under the new "level 1" rules, with no limitations on gatherings or domestic travel.

However, social distancing is still encouraged, and Ardern said New Zealand's international borders will remain shut to non-residents to prevent new outbreaks. Residents arriving in New Zealand will still have to quarantine for two weeks.

New Zealand currently has no active coronavirus cases, and no positive cases reported in the past 17 days.

There has been no one receiving treatment in hospital for Covid-19 for the past 12 days and it has been 40 days since the last case of community transmission.

"This freedom from restrictions relies though heavily on the ongoing role that our border controls will play in keeping the virus out ... The virus will be in our world for some time to come," Ardern said at a press conference Monday.

With no active Covid-19 cases, New Zealand is lifting almost all its coronavirus restrictions
Pakistan coronavirus cases pass 100,000 

From CNN’s Sophia Saifi in Islamabad

A Catholic family wearing face masks arrives to attend Sunday prayers at the Mary Immaculate Church in Lahore, Pakistan on June 7.
A Catholic family wearing face masks arrives to attend Sunday prayers at the Mary Immaculate Church in Lahore, Pakistan on June 7. Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Pakistan’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has now crossed 100,000, according to the country’s ministry of health. 

According to the health ministry, Pakistan now has recorded 103,671 infections since the start of the pandemic, and 2,067 related deaths.

The country diagnosed 4,728 cases in just the past 24 hours, said the ministry.

Pakistan lifted its nationwide lockdown in early May, though the rate of new infections continues to rise -- which could be in part due to an increase in testing by the government. 

The country has conducted 705,833 tests as of Monday, with 22,650 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, said the ministry.

3 hr 39 min ago

New infections are still the biggest risk to the economy

From CNN's Anneken Tappe

The US economy is reopening and the labor market is bouncing back after dramatic losses during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown. But a major risk lies ahead.

The lion's share of economists participating in the June National Associate of Business Economics Outlook Survey -- 87% -- believe a second wave of infections could imperil a rebound and become the biggest danger to America's economy this year.

The pandemic has claimed more than 100,000 lives in the United States and forced the country to go into lockdown in March. Businesses shuttered and laid off millions of people, leading to the steepest job losses on record — 20.7 million — in April.

The labor market bounced back strongly in May, adding 2.5 million new jobs as states begin to reopen. But the staggered restart of the economy could lead to renewed spreading of the highly contagious virus. This could, in turn, lead to a second lockdown that would bring yet more economic pain.

New infections are still the biggest risk to the economy
