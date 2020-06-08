Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

China's Foreign Ministry has called on US Senator Rick Scott to "produce the evidence" after he accused China of trying to "sabotage" US vaccine efforts.

Senator Rick Scott is pictured outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 14. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

"The Senator claims there is evidence showing China is sabotaging and slowing down Western countries' [vaccine] efforts, I hope he will just produce the evidence," said Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

"The US has been slandering and smearing China for a long time, we have all gotten sick and tired of that," added Hua.

Hua said research and development for a coronavirus vaccine is not "a race between China and the US but between humans and the virus." She added that if China successfully develops a vaccine it will be made a "global public good."

Hua's comments come after Scott told the BBC during an interview: "We have got to get this vaccine done. Unfortunately, we have evidence that communist China is trying to sabotage us or slow it down."