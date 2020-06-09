NYC mayor says 1% of people tested citywide were positive for Covid-19, a record low

Ander Gillenea/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing masks will continue to be mandatory even after Spain’s state of emergency is lifted on June 21, and the country enters a period of “new normality.”

The Spanish Cabinet approved today a health safety measures decree that will be implemented immediately following the end of the state of emergency. The decree law will go to the Spanish Parliament tomorrow, where it's expected to be approved.

In it, Covid-19 is declared an “urgent mandatory notifiable disease,” with an emphasis on prevention, containment and coordination to keep the spread of the coronavirus in check.

Spain’s 17 regions must continue reporting relevant health information to Madrid to guarantee the National Health System’s ability to respond to public health emergencies.

PCR tests must be performed on all suspected Covid-19 carriers as urgently as possible, to contain and prevent any possible future outbreaks. Health officials have said that the current time between noticeable symptoms and a diagnosis has been reduced to just two days on average, far quicker than earlier during the height of the pandemic in Spain.

Provisions to guarantee coordination with the national health system and contingency plans for residences housing seniors and people living with disabilities are to be put in place, in order to facilitate early detection of possible cases among those residents and the workers who take care of them, and to have their contact information readily available.

Obligatory use of masks in public spaces will continue, with possible fines up to 100 euros for not complying with the measure. Spain's prime minister said on Sunday that this would apply to everyone six years and older.

Here's what else to expect, according to the decree:

In workplaces and in public spaces, social distancing measures, along with the wearing of masks will continue.

Airports will have health controls to check international arrivals.

A national reserve of personal protective equipment, PPE, such as masks and hand sanitizers must be available at all times to guarantee supply.

The norms outlined in the decree do not have an expiry date. The government’s chief spokesperson and Finance Minister María Jesús Montero said at a press conference Tuesday, that “Although we have better control of the illness, and we’re better prepared as a country, until we have a vaccine, or an effective treatment, the virus will continue being a threat to our security.”