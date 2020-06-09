There will be "more than one winner" in Covid-19 vaccine field, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday there will be "more than one winner" in the Covid-19 vaccine field.

"There's going to be more than one winner in the vaccine field, because we're going to need vaccines for the entire world — billions and billions of doses," Fauci said in a taped interview with Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath, president and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, released for the organization's convention.

Fauci praised the "unprecedented" rapid response of pharmaceutical companies in working toward a vaccine and therapeutics for coronavirus, saying it "even outpaced the public health response in some respect, which you usually see it opposite."

The nation's top infectious disease expert said he hopes the work that is being done to fight Covid-19 will bring "a degree of capability and preparedness to respond even better than we've responded right now" in the future.