Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Helen Regan, Steve George and Adam Renton, CNN
Updated 3:06 p.m. ET, June 9, 2020
31 min ago
There will be "more than one winner" in Covid-19 vaccine field, Fauci says
From CNN's Health Gisela Crespo
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday there will be "more than one winner" in the Covid-19 vaccine field.
"There's going to be more than one winner in the vaccine field, because we're going to need vaccines for the entire world — billions and billions of doses," Fauci said in a taped interview with Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath, president and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, released for the organization's convention.
Fauci praised the "unprecedented" rapid response of pharmaceutical companies in working toward a vaccine and therapeutics for coronavirus, saying it "even outpaced the public health response in some respect, which you usually see it opposite."
The nation's top infectious disease expert said he hopes the work that is being done to fight Covid-19 will bring "a degree of capability and preparedness to respond even better than we've responded right now" in the future.
54 min ago
Lollapalooza and Chicago Jazz Festival canceled
From CNN's Chris Boyette
Chicago announced Tuesday all large outdoor events across the city are canceled through Labor Day, including Lollapalooza music festival, Chicago Jazz Festival, most programs at the Chicago Riverwalk and others, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We must provide ways for people to enjoy the spirit of a Chicago summer while prioritizing health and safety,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “As difficult as it is to remove these in-person events from our calendar, we are pulling out all the stops for an inventive, engaging and fun festival season this summer.”
The city previously canceled its annual Memorial Day Parade, and house music, gospel and blues festivals.
Lollapalooza said in a statement on its webpage it would host virtual events on the days they had planned to have the festival.
“Keep July 30 — August 2, 2020 on your calendars as we honor our annual tradition by bringing Chicago, and the world, together around our common bond of community, civic engagement and, of course, live music. The weekend-long virtual event will include performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990's and much more,” the statement said.
The city also said many of the canceled events would be “reimagined” and “at-home dance parties, drive-in movies, virtual concerts and community meals for frontline workers — in lieu of summer festivals.”
1 hr 18 min ago
New Jersey increases limits on gatherings
From CNN’s Mirna Alsharif
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is signing an executive order today that will increase the number of people permitted to gather outdoors to 100, and will permit the number of people to gather indoors to 25% of the building’s capacity or 50 people – whichever number is lower, he said in a news conference and on Twitter.
All outdoor recreational and entertainment businesses in New Jersey — except for amusement parks, water parks, and arcades — will be permitted to open on June 22, Murphy said.
The governor said he anticipates being able to raise the limit on “non-protest” and “non-religious” activities to 250 people on June 22 and 500 people on July 3.
“School districts planning graduations should prepare for a 500-person limit to be in place by the time graduations can resume on July 6,” he said.
1 hr 37 min ago
Protesters in Los Angeles encouraged to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms
People who have attended a protest should self-quarantine and monitor for coronavirus symptoms, according to a tweet from Los Angeles County Tuesday morning.
The tweet reiterated L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer’s advice to self-quarantine for two weeks. She said those who found themselves in a very crowded situation for more than 15 minutes and who were near others without face coverings should isolate for the full incubation period.
“Being part of a protest is really no different than having an exposure to an indoor mall or even at a restaurant or at the beach. In all of these sites, there are going to be people who may become or may, or may be positive for Covid-19 and when you're out and about. That's why we asked you to protect yourself and protect others by keeping your distance and using that cost base covering because you could have an exposure and it will not come through a contact tracing system. Nobody knows that you were there nobody has your name,” she said during a news conference on Monday.
As of Monday, L.A. County has 64,644 cases, including 2,655 deaths.
2 hr 23 min ago
Retail outlets can open starting June 15, UK official says
From CNN’s Lauren Kent in London
Retail outlets can reopen starting June 15 as long as they comply with government coronavirus-secure guidelines, UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said Tuesday.
“This is the latest step in the careful restarting of our economy and will enable high streets up and down the country to spring back to life,” Sharma said at a daily Downing Street news conference.
Shops for essential items, such as food and medicines, were allowed to remain open during the lockdown but this announcement means outlets selling nonessential items can now reopen.
Sharma said that stores should display in their shop window or outside their door a sign to show their customers that they have read and taken steps to follow the government guidance on reopening.
“If a shop reopens without putting in place responsible steps to reduce transmission of the virus, we can take a range of actions including issuing enforcement notices. Local authorities and the health and safety executive regularly carry out checks and respond to requests from the public regarding risks in the workplace,” Sharma said.
Restaurants, pubs and bars, as well as hairdressers, barbers, nail bars and related services will remain closed. Sharma said the government’s goal is to reopen these business sectors starting July 4 at the earliest.
2 hr 40 min ago
HHS announces new funding for health care providers following criticism over delays
From CNN's Tami Luhby
The Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it is taking additional steps to provide federal coronavirus relief funding to health care providers and hospitals that care for the poor and uninsured.
The agency, which has come under fire in recent weeks for delays in distributing the $175 billion in federal support that Congress authorized in late March and April, expects to dole out about $15 billion to providers that participate in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program but have not yet received payments from the relief fund that Congress authorized. The money is intended to compensate those that lost revenue or had increased expenses because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The additional funding is expected to support several hundred thousand more providers, including pediatricians, obstetrician-gynecologists, dentists, opioid treatment and mental health specialists, assisted living facilities and other home and community providers.
Also, safety net hospitals that serve a large share of low-income Americans and the uninsured will receive $10 billion this week.
2 hr 47 min ago
NYC will expand program that offers low-cost health care to battle Covid-19 disparities, mayor says
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the NYC Care program will expand to Queens and Manhattan four months ahead of schedule in order to help fight health care disparities exposed by Covid-19.
De Blasio said the virus taught “painful lessons” on disparity and lack of equality in the city, adding that Covid-19 did “horrific” damage in communities of color.
The approximately $37.5 million expansion is expected to reach 54,000 residents – with 44,000 in Queens and 10,000 in Manhattan.
The program provides access to low-cost and no-cost primary care for those who are ineligible or can’t afford insurance.
It currently is serving the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island.
The program is part of the ongoing city's initiative to guarantee health care for everyone regardless of immigration status, according to previous CNN reporting on the health care initiative.
The city will hire 26 providers to ensure a new primary care appointment in two weeks.
There is a strong focus on mental health as well, De Blasio said.
His wife, first lady Chirlane McCray, said NYC will reach 10,000 residents in the hardest hit neighborhoods from July to December working with 270 frontline community and faith-based organizations.
The city will deliver one-hour virtual trainings on mental health and disaster response and coping mechanisms.
2 hr 46 min ago
NYC mayor says 1% of people tested citywide were positive for Covid-19, a record low
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
Calling it an “extraordinary” day for the city, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the percentage of people citywide who tested positive for Covid-19 – which needs to be under the threshold of 15% – is at 1%.
The mayor said this is “unbelievably good news.”
All of the city's markers for indicators of the Covid-19 virus are under their thresholds, de Blasio said Tuesday.
People admitted to hospitals for suspected Covid-19 – which needs to be under the threshold 200 – is at 52. The daily number of people in intensive care units – which needs to be under the threshold 375 — is today at 337.
Masks will still be mandatory in Spain after state of emergency ends
From CNN’s Al Goodman and Ingrid Formanek in Spain
Wearing masks will continue to be mandatory even after Spain’s state of emergency is lifted on June 21, and the country enters a period of “new normality.”
The Spanish Cabinet approved today a health safety measures decree that will be implemented immediately following the end of the state of emergency. The decree law will go to the Spanish Parliament tomorrow, where it's expected to be approved.
In it, Covid-19 is declared an “urgent mandatory notifiable disease,” with an emphasis on prevention, containment and coordination to keep the spread of the coronavirus in check.
Spain’s 17 regions must continue reporting relevant health information to Madrid to guarantee the National Health System’s ability to respond to public health emergencies.
PCR tests must be performed on all suspected Covid-19 carriers as urgently as possible, to contain and prevent any possible future outbreaks. Health officials have said that the current time between noticeable symptoms and a diagnosis has been reduced to just two days on average, far quicker than earlier during the height of the pandemic in Spain.
Provisions to guarantee coordination with the national health system and contingency plans for residences housing seniors and people living with disabilities are to be put in place, in order to facilitate early detection of possible cases among those residents and the workers who take care of them, and to have their contact information readily available.
Obligatory use of masks in public spaces will continue, with possible fines up to 100 euros for not complying with the measure. Spain's prime minister said on Sunday that this would apply to everyone six years and older.
Here's what else to expect, according to the decree:
In workplaces and in public spaces, social distancing measures, along with the wearing of masks will continue.
Airports will have health controls to check international arrivals.
A national reserve of personal protective equipment, PPE, such as masks and hand sanitizers must be available at all times to guarantee supply.
The norms outlined in the decree do not have an expiry date. The government’s chief spokesperson and Finance Minister María Jesús Montero said at a press conference Tuesday, that “Although we have better control of the illness, and we’re better prepared as a country, until we have a vaccine, or an effective treatment, the virus will continue being a threat to our security.”