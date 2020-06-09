World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Helen Regan, Steve George and Adam Renton, CNN

Published 0651 GMT (1451 HKT) June 9, 2020
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
14 min ago

India's coronavirus cases continue to climb

From CNN's Vedika Sud in New Delhi

An Indian shopkeeper sells votive threads, coconuts and flower garlands on June 8, in Delhi, India.
An Indian shopkeeper sells votive threads, coconuts and flower garlands on June 8, in Delhi, India. Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

India reported 9,987 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

That's the biggest single-day jump in reported infections in the country and comes as India entered the "Unlock 1" reopening phase on Monday.

The easing of restrictions allows most economic activities to resume. But Mumbai -- Maharashtra state's capital and the worst-hit city nationwide -- still has major restrictions in place, effective for schools, train services, cinemas, shopping malls, places of worship and more spaces.

In total, India has recorded at least 266,598 Covid-19 infections and 7,466 deaths, according to the health ministry.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 129,917 and 129,215 have been treated or discharged.

16 min ago

The US reported 18,534 coronavirus cases on Monday

From CNN's Tina Burnside

A woman wearing a mask rides the subway during rush hour on June 8, in New York City.
A woman wearing a mask rides the subway during rush hour on June 8, in New York City. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The United States reported 18,534 new Covid-19 cases and 476 related deaths on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

At least 1,961,185 coronavirus infections, including at least 111,007 fatalities have now been recorded in the US.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

CNN's interactive map is tracking US cases:

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
RELATED

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US

 

20 min ago

Latin America's Covid-19 case numbers are rising faster than anywhere in the world

From journalist Stefano Pozzebon in Bogota, CNN's Omar Fajardo, Shasta Darlington and journalist Rodrigo Pedrosoin in Sao Paulo and CNN's Ben Tinker in Atlanta

Workers of "Los Olivos" funeral home collect the remains of a victim of Covid-19 from a hospital in Mexico City, on June 1.
Workers of "Los Olivos" funeral home collect the remains of a victim of Covid-19 from a hospital in Mexico City, on June 1. Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images

Coronavirus-related cases and deaths across Latin America are rising faster than anywhere in the world. 

Mexico: The country reported 2,999 coronavirus cases Monday, bringing its total to 120,102, according to the health ministry. The death toll rose to 14,053, up 354 from Sunday's total.

Peru: The health ministry recorded 3,181 new cases Monday, bringing the country's total to 199,696. Peru also recorded 106 new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,571.

Brazil: The health ministry reported 15,654 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the country's total to 707,412. Brazil also confirmed 679 new Covid-19 deaths Monday, bringing the country's total deaths to 37,134. Brazil has recorded the second highest number of cases worldwide, behind the United States.

Biggest spike in worldwide cases: Sunday marked the most Covid-19 cases reported to the World Health Organization in a single day so far during the coronavirus pandemic, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a media briefing in Geneva on Monday. 

"Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported -- the most in a single day so far," Tedros said. "Almost 75% of yesterday’s cases come from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia."
39 min ago

Qatar to gradually lift coronavirus restrictions beginning June 15

From CNN's Chandler Thornton and Sharif Paget in Atlanta

Qatar will gradually lift its coronavirus restrictions beginning June 15, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA.)

The easing of restrictions will happen in four stages, Qatar's spokesperson of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management announced Monday, QNA reported.

First stage starts June 15: It includes the gradual reopening of mosques with precautionary measures. 

Second stage starts July 1: It will allow for public gatherings of a maximum of 10 people.

Third stage starts August 1: This allows for gatherings of 40 people maximum and flights from countries "with low risk" for residents and other "priority travelers" who will be subject to two weeks of quarantine upon entering Qatar.

Final stage starts September 1: It includes "gatherings to be permitted according to certain controls and capacity," QNA reported.

The spokesperson "stressed that the gradual lifting of restrictions doesn't mean lack of application of the precautionary measures, noting that transition from stage to next depends on extent of everyone's commitment to the instructions," QNA reported.

As of Monday night, Qatar has 70,158 confirmed coronavirus cases and 57 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.