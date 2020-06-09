Ebola was "scary," HIV was "insidiously" spread, but Covid-19 is Fauci's "worst nightmare"

BIO International Convention

Coronavirus is “my worst nightmare,” worse in ways than Ebola or HIV, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday.

“Ebola was scary, but Ebola would never be easily transmitted,” Fauci said speaking at the BIO International Convention.

“HIV, as important as it is, was drawn out and over an extended period of time,” added Fauci, who is also a top member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Many never felt threatened by the disease because it was always a threat “depending upon who you are, where you are, where you live.”

In the past, when people would ask Fauci to describe a disease that would be his worst nightmare, he said he would often describe it as something that was a brand new respiratory infection that likely jumped from an animal, and had a very high degree of transmissibility. The world has seen outbreaks that have at least some of those characteristics, he said, but Covid-19 had all of those characteristics combined.

“Now we have something that turned out to be my worst nightmare,” Fauci said. “In the period of four months, it has devastated the world.”

Condensed into a short amount of time, the pandemic has killed hundreds of thousands in the US alone, and there are many millions of infections worldwide.

It was “unexpected how rapidly,” it would spread," he said.

“It just took over the planet,” Fauci said. “And it isn’t over yet.”