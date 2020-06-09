UK's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 50,000

UK travel group says it has "private assurances" that travel corridors will be in place June 29
From CNN's Seb Shukla in London
Quash Quarantine, a group representing 500 UK travel and hospitality companies has "received private assurances from senior Government sources that travel corridors will be in place from 29th June," according to a statement sent to CNN.
The group, whose aim is to overturn the recently introduced quarantine measures, said it was urging the UK government to "signal to the travel industry publicly and urgently that this is the case, as well as amend FCO [Foreign and Commonwealth Office] advice on non-essential travel."
The group's spokesman, Paul Charles added "the industry needs urgent visibility on a timetable for travel to begin again."
The UK Government's quarantine measures, requiring people to self-isolate for two weeks when they arrive in the UK, came into force on Monday.
3 hr 9 min ago
Former US Army medical research commander: It would be "terrible" if political pressure rushed vaccine
From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen
A retired major general who helped develop vaccines and ran the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research warns that it "could be terrible" if political pressure rushed a Covid-19 vaccine.
"I trust the FDA won't roll over for politics, but there's always a possibility. (US President Donald) Trump is not a very good scientist, to say the least," said Dr. Philip Russell, a retired major general and former commander of the US Army Medical Research and Development Command.
Trump says the effort to create a vaccine, which his administration has dubbed "Operation Warp Speed," is moving with "record, record, record speed."
Before it goes on the market, a vaccine must first be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), after undergoing a rigorous, three-phased trial process.
"I would hope the FDA stands fast and demands enough safety data that we won't kill somebody with it," said Russell, a recipient of the Legion of Merit who helped develop vaccines against malaria, hepatitis A and adenovirus.
Luxury hotels in Asia offering stellar deals for travelers amid coronavirus
From CNN's Chris Dwyer
As the world continues to ease lockdown measures, opportunities abound for the first wave of intrepid travelers who are willing -- and legally able -- to hit the road again.
After months of closure, resorts and hotels alike are understandably very keen to get local and international business back in, meaning there are some stellar deals to be had for staycations or longer breaks.
Whether you're planning to travel domestically or book credits to use when international borders reopen, here's a selection of some of the best deals on offer in Asia right now.
Hong Kong takes stake in Cathay Pacific as part of $5 billion bailout
From CNN's Sherisse Pham
The Hong Kong government has agreed to lead a $5 billion bailout of Cathay Pacific, taking a minority stake in the city's beleaguered flagship carrier.
Cathay and parent company Swire Pacific announced plans to raise 39 billion Hong Kong dollars ($5 billion) in new capital on Tuesday to help the airline survive the crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hong Kong government would provide the bulk of the new funds extending a bailout package worth 27.3 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.5 billion) consisting of loans and preferred share purchases. The rest of the capital will come from issuing new stock.
Like elsewhere, business and holiday travel to and from the Asian financial hub has ground to a halt and Cathay said that it is unlikely to return to the same number of flights it was operating before the pandemic any time soon.
Catch up: Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the globe
If you're just joining us, here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from around the globe.
US cases rise: Almost half of US states are seeing higher rates of new coronavirus cases as restrictions are eased and more Americans go out to socialize or protest. But the situation would have been much worse had states not shut down, a new study says.
Canada relaxes entry restrictions: Border measures will ease on immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents, including some who have been trying to enter from the US. Despite the change, a 14-day mandatory quarantine for anyone entering the country remains in place.
Covid-19 and the economy: The World Bank predicts global economic growth this year will shrink the most since World War II due to the pandemic. Economists at the World Bank say Covid-19 has triggered the deepest recession in decades. They expect the world's economy in 2020 to shrink 5.2% -- nearly three times as steep as the 2009 global recession.
Highest daily number of cases: Sunday marked the most Covid-19 cases reported to the World Health Organization in a single day during the pandemic, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. "Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported -- the most in a single day so far," Tedros said. "Almost 75% of yesterday’s cases come from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia."
In Guatemala: At least 18 people who work in the country's Presidential House have tested positive for coronavirus, according to President Alejandro Giammattei. He said both he and Vice-President Guillermo Castillo have tested negative for the virus.
5 hr 6 min ago
India's coronavirus cases continue to climb
From CNN's Vedika Sud in New Delhi
India reported 9,987 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
That's the biggest single-day jump in reported infections in the country and comes as India entered the "Unlock 1" reopening phase on Monday.
The easing of restrictions allows most economic activities to resume. But Mumbai -- Maharashtra state's capital and the worst-hit city nationwide -- still has major restrictions in place, effective for schools, train services, cinemas, shopping malls, places of worship and more spaces.
In total, India has recorded at least 266,598 Covid-19 infections and 7,466 deaths, according to the health ministry.
The number of active cases in the country stands at 129,917 and 129,215 have been treated or discharged.
5 hr 9 min ago
The US reported 18,534 coronavirus cases on Monday
From CNN's Tina Burnside
The United States reported 18,534 new Covid-19 cases and 476 related deaths on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
At least 1,961,185 coronavirus infections, including at least 111,007 fatalities have now been recorded in the US.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Latin America's Covid-19 case numbers are rising faster than anywhere in the world
From journalist Stefano Pozzebon in Bogota, CNN's Omar Fajardo, Shasta Darlington and journalist Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo and CNN's Ben Tinker in Atlanta
Coronavirus-related cases and deaths across Latin America are rising faster than anywhere in the world.
Mexico: The countryreported 2,999 coronavirus cases Monday, bringing its total to 120,102, according to the health ministry. The death toll rose to 14,053, up 354 from Sunday's total.
Peru: The health ministry recorded 3,181 new cases Monday, bringing the country's total to 199,696. Peru also recorded 106 new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,571.
Brazil: The health ministry reported 15,654 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the country's total to 707,412. Brazil also confirmed 679 new Covid-19 deaths Monday, bringing the country's total deaths to 37,134. Brazil has recorded the second highest number of cases worldwide, behind the United States.
Biggest spike in worldwide cases: Sunday marked the most Covid-19 cases reported to the World Health Organization in a single day so far during the coronavirus pandemic, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a media briefing in Geneva on Monday.
"Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported -- the most in a single day so far," Tedros said. "Almost 75% of yesterday’s cases come from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia."