UK's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 50,000

A volunteer walks past coffins in a temporary morgue for coronavirus victims at the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif in Birmingham, England, in April. Jacob King/PA Images/Getty Images

More than 50,000 people in the United Kingdom have died after contracting Covid-19, according to statistics bodies from all nations within the UK on Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed deaths where Covid-19 is listed on the death certificate now stands at 50,413 -- more than any country except the United States.

England and Wales

45,748 deaths mentioned Covid-19 up to May 29 (Office For National Statistics figure)

Scotland

3,911 deaths mentioned Covid-19 up to May 31

Northern Ireland

754 deaths mentioned Covid-19 up to May 29

Read more: