"There's a lot we need to learn" about the long-term effects of Covid-19, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in April. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

There's still a lot to learn about the long-term negative effects of the Covid-19 infection on patients, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

"The thing that we don't yet fully appreciate is what happens when you get infected and you get serious disease and you recover? What are the long-term durable negative effects of that infection?" Fauci said during an interview released Tuesday at the BIO International Convention.

Fauci explained that because there still is not enough experience with the virus, scientists don't know what patients who have recovered will be like six months from now.

"We don't know the extent of full recovery or partial recovery, so there's a lot we need to learn," he said.