1 hr 40 min ago

Your coronavirus questions, answered by an immunology professor

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

As more states loosen coronavirus restrictions, professor of immunology and biology at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Erin Bromage, a CNN contributor, addressed some top-of-mind questions about the pandemic on “New Day.” 

Q: Are we ever going to shake hands again?

A: “I think we'll get back there, eventually; it’s just going to take some time and we need to understand the virus better. We need to have a better treatment before normality with that type of thing comes back again.” 

Q: Are we allowed to hug people now or not? 

A: “The infection control person in me says no. But there are ways to do it, if you're in a community where the current prevalence of the virus is quite low, where you can. A child hugging a grandparent can hug them around the waist. Their faces never come anywhere near each other. They disinfect their hands after that, we do it outdoors. There are creative ways to be able to do it and to do it responsibly and reducing the risk. … As long as you don't turn your head towards the person that you're hugging and you're wearing masks … you just make sure you wash your hands.”

Q: Can we go on airplanes now? 

A: “If you are at high risk, if you have high blood pressure, if you are overweight, it's probably not worth it under almost any circumstance. But if you have a good reason for flying, there's a necessity that you need to fly, there's a risk involved but I think that you can take that risk if your own personal risk is lower because of your health and age.”

He added that airplanes need to enforce masks across the board. “It really comes down to ‘I protect you, you protect me.’”

Q: Is it safe now to go into a hair salon and get your hair cut? 

A: “[Going] into the hair salon is definitely going to be a little bit more risky. But again, it can be managed if you think about how to do it from the employer's point of view, that we keep the number of people down, we don't wait, we don't have long haircuts, we wear masks all the way through … It can be done. You just are assuming a high level of risk, but you can mitigate that risk by just some simple steps.”  

Watch:

2 hr 1 min ago

US consumer prices fall in May as economy begins to reopen

From CNN’s Anneken Tappe

Consumer prices continued to fall in May even as the economy began to reopen.

Although lockdown measures eased across the country, consumers kept their wallets closed, keeping prices low.

The consumer price index declined 0.1% in May on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

This is the third-straight month of falling prices: In April, prices declined 0.8% on a seasonally adjusted basis, the largest drop since December 2008.

America is in a recession and it will need consumer spending that can stimulate price increases to get its way out of the dire situation.

Food and shelter prices rose in May, but those increases were more than offset by drops in car insurance, energy and clothing prices. Prices for plane tickets and used cares also fell last month.

Stripping out food and energy prices, which tend to be more volatile, consumer prices fell 0.1% in May. It was the first time on record that core inflation declined for three months in a row.

 

2 hr 2 min ago

People still need to be cautious as US continues to reopen, Fauci warns

From CNN's Health Gisela Crespo

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci is pictured during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 15.
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci is pictured during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 15. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

As US cities and states continue to reopen, the public still needs to "practice a degree of caution and carefully go through the process of trying to normalize," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. 

Fauci recommended people still wear a masks, practice physical distancing, wash their hands often and avoid congregating in large numbers. 

"We know everyone wants to approach normality and get things back to normal, including the economy, but that doesn't mean that all bets are off. And that's the reason why we say be careful and do it prudently," Fauci said.

WATCH:

2 hr 10 min ago

Moscow reports more than 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths in May

From CNN’s Mary Ilyushina

Mourners attend a burial ceremony of a coronavirus victim at a cemetery on the outskirts of Moscow, on May 15.
Mourners attend a burial ceremony of a coronavirus victim at a cemetery on the outskirts of Moscow, on May 15. Kirill Kudryavrsev/AFP/Getty Images

Moscow reported at least 5,260 coronavirus-related deaths in May, the city’s Department of Health said in a statement Wednesday. 

“In May, Moscow registered 15,713 deaths, which is 5,715 cases more than in May of last year (9,998),” the department said, adding that the three-year average of mortality is 9,914.

Covid-19 "as the main or concurrent cause of death" was recorded in 5,260 of those deaths, officials said.

The city’s health officials say they have included “even most debatable cases” in this statistic, adding that only in 2,757 cases coronavirus has been recorded as the main cause of death. 

The department estimated overall mortality from coronavirus to be 2% of confirmed cases if only cases where Covid-19 was the main cause are counted, and 3.8% if all Covid-19 cases are included, arguing that the number is still much lower than in other world capitals. 

Remember: Russia’s official number of Covid-19 deaths has been relatively low compared to countries with similar numbers of overall infections, and observers have questioned official counting methods that permit ascribing deaths in patients who tested positive for coronavirus to other causes such as terminal illnesses and other underlying conditions. 

In late May, Moscow officials revised the Covid-19 death toll for April upward, raising the documented number of fatalities attributed to coronavirus to 1,561 from 636 for the month.

CNN and other news outlets reported in mid-May that the city had seen a mortality spike in April, adding an estimated 1,800 excess deaths in comparison with previous year averages.

2 hr 26 min ago

Mumbai's positive Covid-19 cases surpass original epicenter Wuhan

 From CNN's Isaac Yee and Esha Mitra

A health care worker checks the temperature of a person in Mumbai, India, on June 9.
A health care worker checks the temperature of a person in Mumbai, India, on June 9. Satish Bate/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

Mumbai Public Health officials reported that the city's reported positive coronavirus cases have surpassed the number reported in Wuhan, the original epicenter of the virus outbreak. 

As of Tuesday, 50,878 positive novel coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai according to the public health department of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

As of June 9, 50,340 positive cases were reported by Wuhan's Health Commission.

India has reported a total of 276,583 novel coronavirus cases while China has reported 84,198 novel coronavirus cases according to John Hopkins University.

1 hr 57 min ago

WHO "not correct" in suggesting asymptomatic spread of Covid-19 is very rare, Fauci says

From CNN's Health Gisela Crespo

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, said the World Health Organization "was not correct" in suggesting Covid-19 transmission from an asymptomatic person to an uninfected person is very rare.

Speaking on ABC's “Good Morning America, Fauci weighed in on the comments from a WHO official who suggested asymptomatic people only rarely spread Covid-19, contradicting guidance from public health organizations, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WHO tried to clarify the remarks the next day by saying asymptomatic spread is "a major unknown."

Fauci said WHO "walked that back because there's no evidence to indicate that's the case," and explained evidence shows between 25% to 45% of infected people likely are without symptoms.

"And we know from epidemiological studies they can transmit to someone who is uninfected even when they're without symptoms. So to make a statement, to say that's a rare event, was not correct," Fauci told ABC's Robin Roberts.

2 hr 45 min ago

US will run key studies on 3 coronavirus vaccines starting this summer

From CNN's Jim Sciutto and Jamie Gumbrecht

The US government will fund and conduct key studies on three experimental coronavirus vaccines – those developed by Moderna, Oxford University/AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed to CNN. 

Phase three trials, which typically involve tens of thousands of people and measure whether a vaccine is safe and effective, will begin with Moderna in July, then Oxford/AstraZeneca in August and Johnson & Johnson in September. 

The funding and trial timing were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.  

“The coronavirus vaccine effort is progressing very well and we expect more than one candidate vaccine to be in advanced clinical testing by early summer,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Sciutto. “This is good news for the overall coronavirus vaccine effort.”

Each phase three trial is expected to take place at more than 50 sites, mostly in the United States, but possibly in other countries, too. The trials, which are expected to include about 30,000 people, will begin only after there’s enough evidence of safety and efficacy from earlier trial stages. 

The US government might also plan phase three trials for additional coronavirus vaccines currently in development.

According to the World Health Organization, there are 10 vaccines currently in human trials and 126 more in development.

2 hr 46 min ago

Fauci says coronavirus spread due to protests "disturbing" but "not surprising"

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases just reacted to news that the DC National Guard said some of its troops contracted coronavirus after responding to protests.

He called the development “disturbing,” but “not surprising,” given the lack of social distancing amid protests last week.

“The most important thing, unfortunately, the report of the national guardsmen being infected is certainly disturbing but is not surprising. The issue of physical separation is important. Masks can help, but it’s masks plus physical separation,” Fauci said during an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America.

He added, “And when you get congregations like we saw with the demonstrations. As we have said, myself and other health officials, that’s taking a risk, and unfortunately, what we’re seeing now is just an example of the kinds of things that we were concerned about.”

3 hr 6 min ago

Germany will lift border controls with France, Austria, Denmark and Sweden next week

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer speaks at a conference about the planned dismantling of Germany's border controls, in Berlin, on Wednesday, June 10.
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer speaks at a conference about the planned dismantling of Germany's border controls, in Berlin, on Wednesday, June 10. Jorg Carstensen/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Germany will lift its border controls with neighbors France, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark on June 15, German interior minister Horst Seehofer said today.

New arrivals from Italy will also no longer have to go through border controls, though the two countries do not share a physical border.

The controls will be relaxed for travelers arriving from Spain by plane starting on June 21, Seehofer added.

The easing of restrictions comes as the country slowly rolls back its strictest lockdown measures.