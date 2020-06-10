World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Joshua Berlinger and Steve George, CNN

Updated 2:06 a.m. ET, June 10, 2020
55 min ago

Brazil records more than 32,000 coronavirus cases in a day

Health workers assist a Covid-19 patient at the Gilberto Novaes Municipal Hospital in Manaus, Brazil on June 8.
Health workers assist a Covid-19 patient at the Gilberto Novaes Municipal Hospital in Manaus, Brazil on June 8. Michael Dantas/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil recorded 32,091 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 739,503, according to the Brazilian Health Ministry.

This is the fourth day Brazil's Health Ministry has recorded more than 30,000 new cases in a 24-hour period since the outbreak started.

The ministry also reported 1,272 new Covid-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the country's death toll from the virus to 38,406.

Brazil's new totals come after the Pan American Health Organization said Covid-19 "continues to spread aggressively" in Brazil, Peru and Chile in a news briefing Tuesday.

The Americas have reported more than 3.3 million cases of Covid-19 as of June 8 — more than any other region in the world, according to Dr. Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization.

50 min ago

What's the difference between asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread? And does it matter with coronavirus?

From CNN's Holly Yan

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. 
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.  Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

This novel coronavirus is bizarre for many reasons, making its spread unpredictable and hard to control.

One oddity is how easily people can get infected by someone without symptoms. But there's a difference between asymptomatic spread and pre-symptomatic spread.

Here's what you need to know:

Asymptomatic spread is the transmission of the virus by people who do not have symptoms and will never get symptoms from their infection. But those infected carriers could still get others very sick.

Pre-symptomatic spread is the transmission of the virus by people who don't look or feel sick, but will eventually get symptoms later.

Read the full report here.

54 min ago

Covid-19 is Dr. Anthony Fauci's 'worst nightmare'

From CNN's Jen Christensen and Gisela Crespo

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on April 29.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on April 29. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Coronavirus is "my worst nightmare," in some ways more than Ebola or HIV, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.

"Ebola was scary, but Ebola would never be easily transmitted," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said. Ebola outbreaks are also always highly local.

"HIV, as important as it is, was drawn out and over an extended period of time," added Fauci, who was speaking via recorded video at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization International Convention. Many never felt threatened by the disease because it was always a threat "depending upon who you are, where you are, where you live."

In the past, when people would ask Fauci to describe a potential disease that he feared most, he said he would often describe it as something that was a brand new respiratory infection that likely jumped from an animal and had a very high degree of transmissibility.

The world has seen outbreaks that have at least some of those characteristics, he said, but Covid-19 had all of those characteristics combined.

"Now we have something that turned out to be my worst nightmare," Fauci said. "In the period of four months, it has devastated the world."

Read the full story here.

1 hr 30 min ago

Catch up: Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the globe

If you're just joining us, here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from around the globe.

  • UK retail outlets to reopen: Retail outlets can reopen starting June 15 as long as they comply with government coronavirus-secure guidelines, UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said Tuesday. Shops for essential items, such as food and medicines, were allowed to remain open during the lockdown but this announcement means outlets selling nonessential items can now reopen. 
  • Masks mandatory in Spain: Wearing masks will continue to be mandatory even after Spain’s state of emergency is lifted on June 21, and the country enters a period of “new normality.” The move follows the Spanish Cabinet's approval of a new health decree Tuesday.
  • Human trial begins in China: Doctors in China dosed a healthy volunteer on Monday with an antibody treatment developed by pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and Junshi Biosciences to fight Covid-19. Eli Lilly will start a complementary phase one study in the United States in the next few days, the company said. 
  • Airline industry expected to lose billions: The global airline industry will lose $84 billion in 2020 and then an additional $15 billion in 2021, according to a new forecast for the International Air Transport Association.
  • Coronavirus in Peru: The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus surpassed 200,000 in Peru on Tuesday, according to numbers released by the country's Health Ministry. The country reported 4,040 new cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 203,736. Peru also recorded 167 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the country's total to 5,738.