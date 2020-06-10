World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Joshua Berlinger, Steve George, Zamira Rahim and Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 4:44 p.m. ET, June 10, 2020
1 min ago

United becomes first major US airline to require passengers self-certify their health

From CNN's Greg Wallace

United Airlines planes sit parked at San Francisco International Airport on April 12.
United Airlines planes sit parked at San Francisco International Airport on April 12. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

United Airlines said Wednesday it now requires all passengers to self-certify their health prior to boarding a flight.  

The airline is the first to require all passengers to complete a health questionnaire to screen for coronavirus as part of checking in.  

The questionnaire includes asking passengers to certify they have not experienced coronavirus symptoms in the last 14 days nor tested positive for the virus in the past 21 days.  

It also asks passengers to agree to wear a face mask during the flight, which is an airline policy but not a federal requirement.  

A United Airlines flight attendant, Susannah Carr, testified before the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday that her colleagues have discussed “the fact that passengers don’t like to wear the mask, might take it off for a longer period than just to eat or drink. It’s definitely an issue that we need to address.”  

The airline said customers who “are not able to confirm these requirements” will be “able to reschedule their flight.”  

There are no government or industry-wide requirements for this broad type of health screening.  

The airlines have asked the Transportation Security Administration to conduct temperature screening of passengers, but so far the agency has not decided to do so.   

There's been health screening by government officials at some airports, particularly for incoming international passengers, and Frontier says it takes the temperature of each passenger to check for a fever prior to boarding.  

 

5 min ago

Los Angeles will allow zoos, museums and film production to reopen Friday

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg

The Warner Bros. Studios lot in Los Angeles, California.
The Warner Bros. Studios lot in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

New TV shows will be coming your way soon, as Los Angeles will allow many sectors, including film and entertainment production, to resume Friday.

Zoos, museums, swimming pools and hotels can reopen Friday as well, according to the county's Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

Outdoor recreation as a whole has been given the green light to reopen, but all sectors require certain safety protocols, which will be publicly released Thursday.

Visitors and employees will need to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing, Ferrer said.

11 min ago

At least 24 West Virginia Covid-19 cases linked to 4 churches

From CNN's Molly Silverman and Hollie Silverman 

There have been four churches in West Virginia linked to an outbreak of coronavirus that infected 24 people, Gov. Jim Justice said during a news conference Wednesday.

Justice said that since churches have resumed services, there have been at least four church-related outbreaks across the state, each with five to eight cases.

Justice asked that congregations follow guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.

"We love our church activities and we treasure them the most of all and there is the number one thing in our lives that should be always," Justice said.

Reopening plans: Outdoor concert venues will be allowed to open on July 1, he announced Wednesday. Outdoor open air concerts at fairs and festivals can also resume the same day.

The guidelines for fairs, festivals, and outdoor concert venues will be the same, Justice said. 

27 min ago

Arkansas will move into phase 2 of reopening next week

From CNN's Pamela Wessmann

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced today that the state will move into phase two of its reopening plan on Monday.   

“We have [already] opened gyms, bars, casinos tattoo parlors, and we are now wide open with certain restrictions on size and spacing limitations, but we have reopened youth activities, camping, and many outdoor and indoor venues as well,” Hutchinson said.

Nate Smith, director of the Arkansas Department of Health, said venues have been limiting capacity to a third. Those places will go to two-thirds "as long as they can maintain that six-foot physical distancing," he said.

Hutchinson said there were at least 288 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. But, he said, “the state is best served moving together even though we have various regions with a current spike in cases.” 

The governor stated there will be “additional support to target the surge, assigning additional testing, training and public health support to those areas.” 

“Americans are on the move and they can't be tied down and they can't be restrained,” Hutchinson said.

He said that the emergency order in place now expires in mid-June, and he will continue it for an additional 45 days.

1 hr 58 min ago

Rhode Island governor announces all school districts to open for in-person classes on August 31

From CNN's Sara Turnbull

Rhode Island Governor Gina M. Raimondo arrives for a news conference on May 12.
Rhode Island Governor Gina M. Raimondo arrives for a news conference on May 12. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Getty Images)

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Wednesday that all school districts in the state will reopen for school on August 31.

“I'm announcing this today so we can all start to think about what different might look like. It's gonna look like a lot more cleaning in the schools, it's going to look like kids desks further apart, it could look like staggered start times, it'll look like fewer kids on a bus and more buses and more transportation," Raimondo said during a news conference.

She continued: "It'll probably involve mask wearing of some kind, certainly for the adults in some way. It's also going to mean, we all have to understand, no one can go in the school building sick."

1 hr 41 min ago

UK records new Covid-19 deaths, health officials

From CNN's Lauren Kent and Mick Krever

At least 245 people with Covid-19 have died in the past 24 hours in the United Kingdom, the country's Health department reported. 

This brings the official government total number of deaths in the UK to 41,128. 

In addition, 170,379 Covid-19 tests were carried out on June 9, with another 1,003 positive test results returning. In total, 290,143 people have tested positive in the UK.

However, according to statistic bodies from all the nations within the UK, the Covid-19 death toll is higher. The total number of deaths with Covid-19 listed on a death certificate is at 50,413, according to data from the Office of National Statistics of England and Wales, combined with data from statistics bodies in Northern Ireland and Scotland. 

One thing to note: The ONS figure exceeds Johns Hopkins University’s estimate because JHU’s number comes from the UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC). That figure does not include all deaths that occurred outside hospitals and does not include cases that were diagnosed post-mortem. Additionally, the ONS only reports deaths a week after they occur, which allows them to capture a more comprehensive picture.

2 hr 24 min ago

Top DHS official says Trump administration is closely monitoring Covid-19 impact in Latin America 

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez

Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli.
Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli. Alex Brandon/AP

The Trump administration is closely monitoring the impact coronavirus is having on economies in Latin America, Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said Wednesday.

“We are worried about Covid-19 south of the border, all the way to South America,” Cuccinelli said during a webinar hosted by The Heritage Foundation. “We’re worried about what it’s doing to their economies, just like we worry about what it’s doing to ours. The difference being when their economies have struggles, their migration — illegal migration — to our country expands. So we’re watching that very closely and tracking the intelligence in that area as well.”

CNN reported over the weekend that Latin America recorded nearly 1.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 60,000 deaths.

2 hr 31 min ago

At least 112,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

From CNN's Amanda Watts

There are at least 1,988,491 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 112,311 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

On Wednesday, Johns Hopkins reported 2,821 new cases and 22 deaths.  

2 hr 44 min ago

New York Philharmonic cancels all performances this year

From CNN’s Javi Morgado 

A banner advertising the New York Philharmonic hangs on the exterior of Lincoln Center in New York.
A banner advertising the New York Philharmonic hangs on the exterior of Lincoln Center in New York. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The New York Philharmonic has canceled all performances through early January 2021, according to a letter from President and CEO Deborah Borda. 

“After careful deliberation, we have decided to cancel performances through January 5, 2021, as it has become clear that large groups of people will not be able to safely gather for the remainder of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter read. 

New York Philharmonic is a symphony orchestra that performs at the David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center in the city. 