Most Americans are following advice to stay home and support other measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a new survey from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds – or at least, they did last month.

Close to 80% of Americans surveyed nationwide said they had self-isolated and 85% of New Yorkers said they had, the survey found.

Nationwide, 74% of those surveyed said they wore face coverings in public either always or often and those in the hard-hit cities of New York and Los Angeles said they did so about 90% of the time.

“Overall, 84.3% of adults in the U.S. survey cohort believed their state’s Covid-19 community mitigation strategies were the right balance or not restrictive enough, compared with 89.7% in NYC and 79.7% in Los Angeles,” the survey team, led by the CDC’s Michael Tynan, said in the agency’s weekly report.

“As well, 74.3% of respondents in the United States reported they would not feel safe if these restrictions were lifted nationwide at the time the survey was conducted, compared with 81.5% in NYC and 73.4% in Los Angeles.”

The team used survey data from Qualtrics LLC, given online. Surveyors contacted 4,000 adults and invited them to complete the questionnaire, so it was not completely self-selected – something that can skew survey results. In the end, 2,200 responses were included in the survey, taken in May.

Across the US, 17% of those surveyed said they knew someone who had tested positive for coronavirus but that rose to 42% in New York. Nationally, 6% of people said they knew someone who had died of coronavirus and this went up to 23% in New York.

"Most adults reported they would not feel safe if government-ordered community mitigation strategies such as stay-at-home orders and nonessential business closures were lifted nationwide at the time the survey was conducted, although a minority of these adults who did not feel safe wanted these restrictions lifted despite the risks,” the team concluded.