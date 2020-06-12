World
Updated 5:29 p.m. ET, June 12, 2020
1 min ago

Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs canceled due to Covid-19

From CNN's Raja Razek

The Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs have been canceled, Illinois Agricultural Department said in a statement Friday.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor (J.B.) Pritzker will issue an Executive Order canceling the Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs this year," the statement said.

This is the first time Du Quoin State Fair has been canceled since 1986, according to the statement.

"Due to the cancellations of the fairs, the Department of Agriculture will host a Junior Livestock Expo in Springfield in September, for Illinois exhibitors ages 8-21 to show their animals. The 4-H General Project Show will take place virtually," the statement said. 

The state fairs are expected to return in August 2021, according to the statement. 

17 min ago

Ukraine's president switches to "special work mode" after wife tests positive for coronavirus 

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images/FILE
Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images/FILE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is switching to a "special work mode" after his wife Olena tested positive for coronavirus, his office said in a statement Friday. 

Zelensky also underwent a coronavirus test but the result came negative, according to the statement. 

Under the Ukrainian constitution, the president cannot delegate his powers to anyone and situations of self-isolation and quarantine were not envisaged, according to the statement. 

"That is why a special protocol of the President's work mode was adopted meeting both the norms of the current legislation and the sanitary-epidemiological requirements," the statement said. 

Zelensky undergoes daily testing and medical examinations, his office said.

"He limits the range of physical communication, holds meetings online," the statement said. "Face-to-face meetings involving personal communication with the Head of State are excluded in the coming days."

Zelensky won't be taking part in public events and all his working trips outside the capital Kiev have been canceled, his office said.

"The circle of persons with whom the President communicates personally is narrowed down to security and closest aides," the statement read.

Exceptions to this protocol are possible only in the event of an emergency situation that will require an immediate response by the president in accordance with his constitutional powers, according to the statement. 

As of Friday afternoon, Ukraine has recorded more than 30,000 coronavirus cases and at least 880 deaths, according to the latest numbers by Johns Hopkins University. 

39 min ago

Indiana moves forward with reopening plan as coronavirus cases near 40,000

From CNN’s Janine Mack

Indiana Governor's Office
Indiana Governor's Office

Indiana has moved into stage four of its reopening plan, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday.

Here's what is reopening:

  • Bars and entertainment venues can welcome customers back at 50% capacity
  • Zoos, museums and other sites may open
  • Movie theaters and bowling alleys can open at 50% capacity
  • Restaurants can open to 75% capacity
  • Gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed as long as they stays six feet apart

“I want to remind Hoosiers to be safe as we move to stage four. I feel a bit like a nagging mom, but I'm going to remind you that Covid has not disappeared, and we need to continue to protect ourselves and those around us, especially our most vulnerable populations,” Dr. Kristina Box with Indiana State Department of Health said during a news conference on Friday.

1 hr 13 min ago

Most Americans following social distancing advice, CDC survey finds

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

A sign at the 17th tee reminds players to practice social distancing during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, June 11. David J. Phillip/AP
A sign at the 17th tee reminds players to practice social distancing during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, June 11. David J. Phillip/AP

Most Americans are following advice to stay home and support other measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a new survey from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds – or at least, they did last month.

Close to 80% of Americans surveyed nationwide said they had self-isolated and 85% of New Yorkers said they had, the survey found.

Nationwide, 74% of those surveyed said they wore face coverings in public either always or often and those in the hard-hit cities of New York and Los Angeles said they did so about 90% of the time.

“Overall, 84.3% of adults in the U.S. survey cohort believed their state’s Covid-19 community mitigation strategies were the right balance or not restrictive enough, compared with 89.7% in NYC and 79.7% in Los Angeles,” the survey team, led by the CDC’s Michael Tynan, said in the agency’s weekly report.

“As well, 74.3% of respondents in the United States reported they would not feel safe if these restrictions were lifted nationwide at the time the survey was conducted, compared with 81.5% in NYC and 73.4% in Los Angeles.”

The team used survey data from Qualtrics LLC, given online. Surveyors contacted 4,000 adults and invited them to complete the questionnaire, so it was not completely self-selected – something that can skew survey results. In the end, 2,200 responses were included in the survey, taken in May.

Across the US, 17% of those surveyed said they knew someone who had tested positive for coronavirus but that rose to 42% in New York. Nationally, 6% of people said they knew someone who had died of coronavirus and this went up to 23% in New York.

"Most adults reported they would not feel safe if government-ordered community mitigation strategies such as stay-at-home orders and nonessential business closures were lifted nationwide at the time the survey was conducted, although a minority of these adults who did not feel safe wanted these restrictions lifted despite the risks,” the team concluded.

1 hr 37 min ago

California reopens movie theaters, gyms and bars today

 From CNN’s Jon Passantino and Sarah Moon

Despite a continued rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus in California, schools, gyms, movie theaters, and bars can reopen with modifications beginning today across much of the state.

Film and television productions are also able to send people back to work after months of closures to prevent the spread of the virus effectively shuttered Hollywood.

The reopening comes after California reported nearly its highest single-day total of confirmed new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, with more than 3,000 new infections. Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the pandemic in the state, also reported its second highest number of new cases on Thursday with 1,857 infections and 46 deaths. 

But while the state continues to see a rise in new cases, the California Department of Public Health gave the green light for an expanded reopening, including hotels, day camps, museums, zoos, and professional sports without live audiences, with approval from county health officers. Indoor movie theaters can also reopen today.

Not everywhere is reopening: While most counties across the state will further resume their economies on Friday, some regions, such as the Bay Area, are taking a more conservative approach, holding off on reopening some businesses and services until later this summer. And a number of other industries and activities, including nail salons, theme parks, public events and gatherings, in-person college courses, and convention centers remain closed statewide.

While California's schools are allowed to reopen today, most are aiming to do so with the new school year in the fall. Schools and childcare facilities will be given thermometers, face shields, masks, face coverings, and hand sanitizer for safety. According to the guidance for schools, the California Department of Public Health recommends implementing distance inside and outside the classroom, limit sharing, intensifying cleaning, disinfection, and ventilation as well as training teachers and staff to educate families and students on proper hygiene, the use of face coverings, and physical distancing. 

Here's the restrictions for industries that are reopening:

  • Fitness facilities will have to implement measures to ensure physical distancing and evaluate occupancy rules based on the size of the facility, according to the guidance.  
  • Bars, restaurants, and wineries must prioritize outdoor seating and curbside pickup. State public health officials also recommend air circulation by opening windows or doors, disposable or low-touch menus, and asking guests to wear a face covering when not eating or drinking.
  • Indoor movie theaters must limit the number of attendees to 25% of capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower.
1 hr 48 min ago

Chile reports spike in daily Covid-19 cases

From Tatiana Arias and Cristopher Ulloa

CNN Chile
CNN Chile

Chile's Ministry of Health reported 6,754 new cases of novel coronavirus on Friday.

That's the highest number of daily cases reported by the country since March 3, when the first case was announced.

The country has reported at least 160,846 cases of coronavirus and 2,870 fatalities, according to health authorities.

On Tuesday, Chile announced a new counting method for Covid-19-related deaths. 

According to Jaime Mañalich, the minister of health, on Tuesday, the number of daily reported deaths will now be based on information exchanged between the Civil Registry and a database from the Ministry of Health with records of positive cases. 

According to CNN's tally of cases, Chile reported its second highest daily number of cases on June 7 with 6,405 new cases.

2 hr 9 min ago

More than 114,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

Medical workers administer tests for the coronavirus to people in vehicles, Thursday, June 11, in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. Steven Senne/AP
Medical workers administer tests for the coronavirus to people in vehicles, Thursday, June 11, in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. Steven Senne/AP

At least 114,126 people have died from coronavirus in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

There has also been at least 2,033,003 cases of coronavirus in the US, according to the tally.

So far on Friday, Johns Hopkins reported 9,618 new cases and 308 deaths. 

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

1 hr 48 min ago

WHO concerned with uptick in cases as countries lift lockdowns

From CNN's Amanda Watts

WHO
WHO

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, said they are "concerned that some countries are having difficulties in exiting the so-called lockdowns as they're seeing increases of cases again."

“First and foremost, most of the world right now is still very much in the throes of the first wave of this pandemic,” Ryan said during a briefing Friday, adding though that many countries have been able to flatten the curve and are slowly making their way out of lockdowns.

“We have to find the balance of controlling this virus against the damage economically and socially of controlling this virus: This is a difficult dilemma, " he said.

“There must be an alternative to lockdown because in the absence of lockdown, the virus will tend to spread again. So the question is, what have you got to replace lockdown with?” Ryan asked.

He pointed countries towards a strong public health system, testing and tracking cases, and educating the population to help as lockdowns are lifted.

“It's very easy for me to sit here and say that that is difficult to achieve in any circumstance,” he said. “But it is the only way to sustain the next number of months while we wait for other interventions. And again we have to say that we really hope we have an effective vaccine in time, but there are no guarantees.”

“We have to learn to live with the virus,” Ryan said. 

2 hr 26 min ago

Record number of Covid-19 cases reported in Arkansas in last 24 hours 

From CNN's Pamela Wessmann 

There have been a record number of Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a news conference Friday.

“We have increased 731 cases in the last 24 hours, the largest increase in community cases and total cases since this pandemic began,” Hutchinson said. 

There were 10,816 cases on Thursday and now there were 11,547 cases, he added.

At least 207 of the newly identified cases were in correctional institutions while the rest are community cases, Hutchinson said.